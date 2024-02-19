LQA (Lahore Qalandars) vs QGL (Quetta Gladiators) Match Prediction
LQA
57%
Chance of Winning
QGL
43%
T20
Gaddafi Stadium
Facts:
- Shaheen Shah Afridi has taken 244 wickets at an average of 20.9 in T20s.
- Mohammed Amir has taken 316 wickets and is easily the most experienced player for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.
- Rilee Rossouw has 8103 runs in the shortest format of the game, averaging 30.29 at a strike rate of 143.98.
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning
Lahore Qalandars are the most impressive PSL side in the last couple of years but in the opening game, they couldn’t hold off against Islamabad United. However, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, they have the ability to stage a comeback quite comfortably. Primarily because they have a batter of Rassie van der Dussen’s quality - someone who knows how to get things done quite comfortably.
On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators have won the first game on the back of a stunning opening partnership between Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel. After their 157-run partnership, it was clear that Peshawar would have it difficult to break their back. So you’d know the kind of service they would render in the match if other batters come along and deliver according to their potential.
LQ’s chance of winning is 57%
QG’s chance of winning is 43%
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Tips
You can bet your money heavily on Shaheen Shah Afridi for the way he has led the side and you believe he will go on to have another brilliant game in the next match. I am also hopeful that Jason Roy will score a fifty in the upcoming game like he did in the last match. Can you really ignore Rassie van der Dussen? I am not going to.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total wickets in the match Over 12.5
Total Extras in the match Over 17.5
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore stands out as an anomaly in sub-continent wickets, witnessing 33 wins for the batting first team out of 55 T20 matches since 2021. The average initial score at the venue is 174/6, but the winning first-innings score averages 185/6. Batsmen, with an average of 24.7, face a dismissal every 17.6 balls in this period.
Weather Report
There is no rain prediction for the upcoming game in Lahore, with Accuweather.com predicting a 3% chance of rain.
Lahore Qalandars Player List
Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Salman Fayyaz, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Syed Faridoun
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sahibzada Farhan
|
Batter
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
Batter
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
All-rounder
|
Salman Fayyaz
|
Bowler
|
Jahandad Khan
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Khan
|
Bowler
Lahore Qalandars Team Form
The Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars were the winners of the last two seasons - so when it comes to form, they have nothing to prove. However, they lost the opening game of the season by a massive margin of eight wickets to Islamabad United.
Quetta Gladiators Player List
Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Omair Yousuf, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Bismillah Khan, Sajjad Ali, Adil Naz
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
|
Saud Shakeel
|
Batter
|
Khawaja Nafay
|
Batter
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Sarfaraz Ahmed
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Wasim Jr
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Hasnain
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Abrar Ahmed
|
Bowler
Quetta Gladiators Team Form
Quetta Gladiators didn’t perform according to the expectations in the 2023 season of the Pakistan Super League. But by winning the first game of the 2024 season, they have shown that they are no pushovers.
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Head-To-Head
Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators have played each other 16 times in the Pakistan Super League, with the former winning nine games and the latter securing seven wins. The Qalandars won by 17 runs in their last-round encounter at the Gaddafi Stadium.
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds
Quetta Gladiators to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.89 (Parimatch)
While Quetta Gladiators faced setbacks last year, they emerged as one of the most rapid-scoring teams in the previous season, boasting a commendable run rate of 9.3. Second only to Islamabad United, their aggressive batting was evident. The presence of dynamic hitters such as Jason Roy and Will Smeed instills confidence that Quetta Gladiators will continue to pile on substantial runs in the upcoming competition.
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators
T20
Gaddafi Stadium, null
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Best Batters
Rassie van der Dussen to be Lahore Qalandars’ best batter (Parimatch)
Rassie van der Dussen scored an unbeaten 71 in the last game against Islamabad United and is poised to do it all over again in the next game. He has 5079 runs in T20s at an average of 36.02- which is an indication of his consistency in the shortest format of the game. So trust him to deliver in the next match.
Rilee Rossouw to be Quetta Gladiators’ best batter (Parimatch)
Rilee Rossouw has 8103 runs in the shortest format of the game, averaging 30.29 at a strike rate of 143.98. With six centuries and 49 half-centuries, Rossouw has been an iconic T20 player, now leading Quetta Gladiators. Even though openers stole the show in the previous encounter, trust Rossouw to be the best batter in the next match.
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Best Bowlers
Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Lahore Qalandars’ best bowler (Parimatch)
Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the best T20 bowlers around and you can figure that from his statistics of 244 wickets at an average of 20.9. In his T20 career, he has five five-wicket hauls - making him such an indisputable part of his success with the Lahore side.
Mohammad Amir to be Quetta Gladiators’ best bowler (Parimatch)
Mohammed Amir has taken 316 wickets and is easily the most experienced player for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League. An average of 21.80 is the foundation on which Amir has built his career. You know exactly how is he going to stand up for his side. Just bet on him and you will do well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lahore Qalandars
LQ to win @ 1.77 (Parimatch)
QG to win @ 2.05 (Parimatch)
Parimatch