LQA (Lahore Qalandars) vs QGL (Quetta Gladiators) Match Prediction LQA 57 % Chance of Winning QGL 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.702 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will lock horns with each other in the fourth match of the 2024 Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on February 19, 2024 (Monday), at 8:00 PM IST. In the first match of the tournament, Islamabad United won by eight wickets against Lahore Qalandars, whereas Quetta Gladiators found themselves having a winning start against Peshawar Zalmi, beating them by 16 runs.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

Lahore Qalandars are the most impressive PSL side in the last couple of years but in the opening game, they couldn’t hold off against Islamabad United. However, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, they have the ability to stage a comeback quite comfortably. Primarily because they have a batter of Rassie van der Dussen’s quality - someone who knows how to get things done quite comfortably.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators have won the first game on the back of a stunning opening partnership between Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel. After their 157-run partnership, it was clear that Peshawar would have it difficult to break their back. So you’d know the kind of service they would render in the match if other batters come along and deliver according to their potential.

LQ’s chance of winning is 57%

QG’s chance of winning is 43%

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Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Tips

You can bet your money heavily on Shaheen Shah Afridi for the way he has led the side and you believe he will go on to have another brilliant game in the next match. I am also hopeful that Jason Roy will score a fifty in the upcoming game like he did in the last match. Can you really ignore Rassie van der Dussen? I am not going to.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 12.5 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Total Extras in the match Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore stands out as an anomaly in sub-continent wickets, witnessing 33 wins for the batting first team out of 55 T20 matches since 2021. The average initial score at the venue is 174/6, but the winning first-innings score averages 185/6. Batsmen, with an average of 24.7, face a dismissal every 17.6 balls in this period.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the upcoming game in Lahore, with Accuweather.com predicting a 3% chance of rain.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Salman Fayyaz, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Syed Faridoun

Predicted Playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper David Wiese All-rounder Shaheen Afridi All-rounder Salman Fayyaz Bowler Jahandad Khan Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

The Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars were the winners of the last two seasons - so when it comes to form, they have nothing to prove. However, they lost the opening game of the season by a massive margin of eight wickets to Islamabad United.

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Omair Yousuf, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Bismillah Khan, Sajjad Ali, Adil Naz

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Khawaja Nafay Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Sarfaraz Ahmed Wicket-keeper Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

Quetta Gladiators didn’t perform according to the expectations in the 2023 season of the Pakistan Super League. But by winning the first game of the 2024 season, they have shown that they are no pushovers.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Head-To-Head

Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators have played each other 16 times in the Pakistan Super League, with the former winning nine games and the latter securing seven wins. The Qalandars won by 17 runs in their last-round encounter at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

Quetta Gladiators to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.89 (Parimatch)

While Quetta Gladiators faced setbacks last year, they emerged as one of the most rapid-scoring teams in the previous season, boasting a commendable run rate of 9.3. Second only to Islamabad United, their aggressive batting was evident. The presence of dynamic hitters such as Jason Roy and Will Smeed instills confidence that Quetta Gladiators will continue to pile on substantial runs in the upcoming competition.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Gaddafi Stadium, null Lahore Qalandars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Quetta Gladiators Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.238 Bet Now!

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Best Batters

Rassie van der Dussen to be Lahore Qalandars’ best batter (Parimatch)

Rassie van der Dussen scored an unbeaten 71 in the last game against Islamabad United and is poised to do it all over again in the next game. He has 5079 runs in T20s at an average of 36.02- which is an indication of his consistency in the shortest format of the game. So trust him to deliver in the next match.

Rilee Rossouw to be Quetta Gladiators’ best batter (Parimatch)

Rilee Rossouw has 8103 runs in the shortest format of the game, averaging 30.29 at a strike rate of 143.98. With six centuries and 49 half-centuries, Rossouw has been an iconic T20 player, now leading Quetta Gladiators. Even though openers stole the show in the previous encounter, trust Rossouw to be the best batter in the next match.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Best Bowlers

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Lahore Qalandars’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the best T20 bowlers around and you can figure that from his statistics of 244 wickets at an average of 20.9. In his T20 career, he has five five-wicket hauls - making him such an indisputable part of his success with the Lahore side.

Mohammad Amir to be Quetta Gladiators’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Mohammed Amir has taken 316 wickets and is easily the most experienced player for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League. An average of 21.80 is the foundation on which Amir has built his career. You know exactly how is he going to stand up for his side. Just bet on him and you will do well.