LQA (Lahore Qalandars) vs QGL (Quetta Gladiators) Match Prediction QGL 60 % Chance of Winning LQA 40 % Bet Now! Lahore Qalandars take on Quetta Gladiators in the 28th game of the 2024 Pakistan Premier League at the National Stadium, Karachi. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 10 at 07:30 PM IST.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

Lahore Qalandars have had a disappointing campaign thus far and with a mere one win in eight games, they are already knocked out of the competition. Lahore Qalandars surrendered their seven games winless run against Islamabad United as they registered their first win of the campaign but remained sixth on the table.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won four of the first five games but they head into this fixture after back to back defeats against Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi which have seen them drop to fourth on the points table. As per our calculations, Quetta Gladiators are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lahore Qalandars’s chances of winning - 40%

Quetta Gladiators’s chances of winning - 60%

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Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Shai Hope has had a disappointing showing thus far in this tournament. In the four games, Masood has scored 65 runs with an average of 16.25 runs which is pretty low for a top order batsman. We expect Hope’s struggles to continue and him to score low in the upcoming game.

Jason Roy has had a solid campaign for Quetta Gladiators thus far. He was brilliant in the last game against Lahore Qalandars as he scored 24 and had an opening stand of 69 runs in the game. So far he has scored 231 runs and has been the top scorer for his team which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Quetta Gladiators 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Lahore Qalandars 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Quetta Gladiators 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams bowling first dominate the game. Last two of the three games have been won by teams bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Lahore Qalandars News & Player List

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Shai Hope (wk), Shaheen Afridi (c), Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Bhatti, David Wiese, Jahandad Khan, Tayyab Abbas, Zaman Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Sam Billings, Carlos Brathwaite, Kamran Ghulam, George Linde, Daniel Lawrence, Lorcan Tucker, Salman Fayyaz, Mohammad Imran, Syed Faridoun

Predicted Playing XI

Mirza Tahir Baig Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Shaheen Afridi All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Ahsan Bhatti Bowler David Wiese All-rounder Jahandad Khan Bowler Tayyab Abbas Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

Lahore Qalandars have had a disappointing campaign thus far as they are currently sixth on the table and have been knocked out of the competition.

Quetta Gladiators News & Player List

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Yousuf, Laurie Evans (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Tariq, Usman Qadir, Bismillah Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Will Smeed, Sajjad Ali, Adil Naz

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Khawaja Nafay All-rounder Laurie Evans Wicket-keeper Omair Yousuf All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Sohail Khan All-rounder Mohammad Amir Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

Quetta Gladiators had a phenomenal start to the campaign as they won four of the first five games but have recently struggled in the last two matches. With Nine points in eight games, Quetta Gladiators are right in the mix to make the playoffs this year.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Head to Head

Lahore Qalandars hold a slight edge in this fixture against Quetta Gladiators. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Quetta Gladiators dominated the games as they won the game with five wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Lahore Qalandars: 9

Quetta Gladiators: 8

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

Lahore Qalandars to have a better opening partnership than Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars head into this fixture after a contrasting campaign thus far. On one hand, Quetta Gladiators are in the mix to make the playoffs this season and on the other hand, Lahore Qalandars are sixth on the table and are already knocked out of the competition. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Quetta Gladiators dominated the game from the start as they managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. Quetta Gladiators had a 69 runs opening stand in the games which was larger than what Lahore Qalandars managed on the day. So far this season Quetta Gladiators average 54.57 opening partnership and in two of the last three games they have a better opening partnership than their opponent which makes us believe Quetta Gladiators would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Top Team Batters

Fakhar Zaman to be Lahore Qalandars’s top batter

Lahore Qalandars have struggled to bat well throughout the tournament which has been one of the main reasons they have struggled in the group stages. Even though Fakhar Zaman did not have a great tournament he was brilliant against Karachi Kings in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saud Shakeel to be Quetta Gladiators’s top batter

Saud Shakeel has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has been one of the most consistent batters for Quetta Gladiators this season. In the last game against Lahore Qalandars, Shakeel scored 40 runs and so far this season he has scored 221 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Top Team Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi to be Lahore Qalandars’s top bowler

Even though Lahore Qalandar has failed to show up in this tournament, that doesn't change the fact Shaheen Afridi has had a brilliant campaign thus far and has been pretty consistent thus far. With 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Akeal Hosein to be Quetta Gladiators’s top bowler

Akeal Hosein has had a brilliant campaign thus far as with 13 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Quetta Gladiators this season. IN the last game against Lahore Qalandars, Hosein ended the game with bowling figures of 2/17 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.