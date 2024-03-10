LQA (Lahore Qalandars) vs QGL (Quetta Gladiators) Match Prediction
QGL
60%
Chance of Winning
LQA
40%
T20
National Stadium
Facts:
- With 364 runs, Rassie van der Dussen is the leading run scorer for Lahore Qalandars in this tournament.
- With 231 runs, Jason Roy is the leading run scorer for Quetta Gladiators in this tournament.
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning
Lahore Qalandars have had a disappointing campaign thus far and with a mere one win in eight games, they are already knocked out of the competition. Lahore Qalandars surrendered their seven games winless run against Islamabad United as they registered their first win of the campaign but remained sixth on the table.
On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won four of the first five games but they head into this fixture after back to back defeats against Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi which have seen them drop to fourth on the points table. As per our calculations, Quetta Gladiators are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Lahore Qalandars’s chances of winning - 40%
- Quetta Gladiators’s chances of winning - 60%
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Shai Hope has had a disappointing showing thus far in this tournament. In the four games, Masood has scored 65 runs with an average of 16.25 runs which is pretty low for a top order batsman. We expect Hope’s struggles to continue and him to score low in the upcoming game.
Jason Roy has had a solid campaign for Quetta Gladiators thus far. He was brilliant in the last game against Lahore Qalandars as he scored 24 and had an opening stand of 69 runs in the game. So far he has scored 231 runs and has been the top scorer for his team which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Quetta Gladiators
Most Sixes: Lahore Qalandars
Highest Opening Partnership: Quetta Gladiators
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams bowling first dominate the game. Last two of the three games have been won by teams bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
Lahore Qalandars News & Player List
Lahore Qalandars Player List
Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Shai Hope (wk), Shaheen Afridi (c), Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Bhatti, David Wiese, Jahandad Khan, Tayyab Abbas, Zaman Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Sam Billings, Carlos Brathwaite, Kamran Ghulam, George Linde, Daniel Lawrence, Lorcan Tucker, Salman Fayyaz, Mohammad Imran, Syed Faridoun
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mirza Tahir Baig
|
Batter
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
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Abdullah Shafique
|
Batter
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
All-rounder
|
Shai Hope
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Ahsan Bhatti
|
Bowler
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David Wiese
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All-rounder
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Jahandad Khan
|
Bowler
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Tayyab Abbas
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Khan
|
Bowler
Lahore Qalandars Team Form
Lahore Qalandars have had a disappointing campaign thus far as they are currently sixth on the table and have been knocked out of the competition.
Quetta Gladiators News & Player List
Quetta Gladiators Player List
Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Yousuf, Laurie Evans (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Tariq, Usman Qadir, Bismillah Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Will Smeed, Sajjad Ali, Adil Naz
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
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Saud Shakeel
|
Batter
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Khawaja Nafay
|
All-rounder
|
Laurie Evans
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Omair Yousuf
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Sohail Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Hasnain
|
Bowler
|
Abrar Ahmed
|
Bowler
Quetta Gladiators Team Form
Quetta Gladiators had a phenomenal start to the campaign as they won four of the first five games but have recently struggled in the last two matches. With Nine points in eight games, Quetta Gladiators are right in the mix to make the playoffs this year.
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Head to Head
Lahore Qalandars hold a slight edge in this fixture against Quetta Gladiators. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Quetta Gladiators dominated the games as they won the game with five wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Lahore Qalandars: 9
Quetta Gladiators: 8
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds
Lahore Qalandars to have a better opening partnership than Quetta Gladiators
Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars head into this fixture after a contrasting campaign thus far. On one hand, Quetta Gladiators are in the mix to make the playoffs this season and on the other hand, Lahore Qalandars are sixth on the table and are already knocked out of the competition. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Quetta Gladiators dominated the game from the start as they managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. Quetta Gladiators had a 69 runs opening stand in the games which was larger than what Lahore Qalandars managed on the day. So far this season Quetta Gladiators average 54.57 opening partnership and in two of the last three games they have a better opening partnership than their opponent which makes us believe Quetta Gladiators would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Top Team Batters
Fakhar Zaman to be Lahore Qalandars’s top batter
Lahore Qalandars have struggled to bat well throughout the tournament which has been one of the main reasons they have struggled in the group stages. Even though Fakhar Zaman did not have a great tournament he was brilliant against Karachi Kings in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Saud Shakeel to be Quetta Gladiators’s top batter
Saud Shakeel has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has been one of the most consistent batters for Quetta Gladiators this season. In the last game against Lahore Qalandars, Shakeel scored 40 runs and so far this season he has scored 221 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Top Team Bowlers
Shaheen Afridi to be Lahore Qalandars’s top bowler
Even though Lahore Qalandar has failed to show up in this tournament, that doesn't change the fact Shaheen Afridi has had a brilliant campaign thus far and has been pretty consistent thus far. With 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Akeal Hosein to be Quetta Gladiators’s top bowler
Akeal Hosein has had a brilliant campaign thus far as with 13 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Quetta Gladiators this season. IN the last game against Lahore Qalandars, Hosein ended the game with bowling figures of 2/17 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Quetta Gladiators
- Lahore Qalandars to win @ 2.17 (PariMatch)
- Quetta Gladiators to win @ 1.69 (PariMatch)
Parimatch