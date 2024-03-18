MUS (Multan Sultans) vs ISL (Islamabad United) Match Prediction MUS 55 % Chance of Winning ISL 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.873 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Multan Sultans take on Islamabad United in the finals of the 2024 Pakistan Premier League at the National Stadium, Karachi. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 18 at 09:30 PM IST.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning

Multan Sultans have dominated the group stages this season. With seven wins in ten matches, Multan Sultans topped the table and made the playoffs this season. They went head to head against Peshawar Zalmi in the Qualifier round, Multan Sultans dominated the game and eventually won the match with seven wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Islamabad United struggled for consistency in the group stages but when it mattered the most they registered back to back wins and made the playoffs. They beat Quetta Gladiators in the eliminator round and in the last game they beat Peshawar Zalmi and made the finals. As per our calculations, Multan Sultans are favourites in the upcoming game.

Multan Sultans’ chances of winning - 55%

Islamabad United’s chances of winning - 45%

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Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Alex Hales has had a disappointing showing thus far in this tournament. In the ten games, Hales has scored 148 runs with an average of 14.8 runs which is pretty low for a top order batsman. We expect Hales' struggles to continue and he will score low in the upcoming game.

Usman Khan has had a solid campaign for Multan Sultan thus far. He was brilliant in the last game against Islamabad as he scored a brilliant century. So far he has scored 373 runs and has been one of the most consistent players this season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Multan Sultans 1.73 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Islamabad United 1.98 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Multan Sultans 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams bowling first dominate the game. But three of the last four matches have been won by team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Multan Sultans News & Player List

Multan Sultans Player List

Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Shahzad, Dawid Malan, Richard Ngarava, Shahnawaz Dahani, Faisal Akram, Ali Majid, Aftab Ibrahim

Predicted Playing XI

Yasir Khan Batter Usman Khan Batter Johnson Charles Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Khushdil Shah All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler David Willey All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans were sensational in the group stages as they ended up at the top of the table and made the playoffs. They beat Peshawar Zalmi in the qualifier round and qualified for the finals this term.

Islamabad United News & Player List

Islamabad United Player List

Alex Hales, Martin Guptill, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy, Colin Munro, Tymal Mills, Rumman Raees, Jordan Cox, Qasim Akram, Matthew Forde, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Alex Hales Batter Agha Salman Batter Shadab Khan All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Imad Wasim All-rounder Haider Ali Bowler Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Hunain Shah Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

Islamabad United had an underwhelming start to the campaign but ended the group stages with back to back wins and made the playoffs this season. In the last round, they beat Peshawar Zalmi and made the finals this term.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Head to Head

Multan Sultans hold a slight edge in this fixture against Islamabad United. Both sides went head to head twice this year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Multan Sultans: 8

Islamabad United: 6

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Betting Odds

Multan Sultans to have a better opening partnership than Islamabad United

Islamabad United and Multan Sultans head into this fixture after what has been a solid campaign thus far. Islamabad did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost three of the first four matches but had a solid end to the group stages as they ended the campaign with back to back wins and made the playoffs this season. In the last game against Peshawar Zalmi, even though Islamabad United won the tie, they conceded an opening stand of 72 and conceded a bigger opening partnership on the day. On the other hand, Multan Sultan’s openers have been in phenomenal form and have had a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches which includes the last time both sides went head to head which makes us believe, Multan Sultans would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Top Team Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Multan Sultans’ top batter

Mohammad Rizwan has had a sensational tournament thus far. The Multan Sultans skipper did not have a great outing against Peshawar Zalmi but that doesn’t change the fact he has scored 381 and is the leading run scorer for Multan Sultans which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Martin Guptill to be Islamabad United’s top batter

Martin Guptill missed the entire group stages, but when it was needed the most the New Zealand veteran came into the starting lineup and has made an incredible impact in the playoffs. In the two games thus far, he has scored 56 and 34 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Top Team Bowlers

Usama Mir to be Multan Sultans’ top bowler

Usama Mir continued his brilliant form in the playoffs as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/16 and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 23 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Multan Sultans which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Naseem Shah to be Islamabad United’s top bowler

Naseem Shah has had a brilliant campaign thus far as with 15 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Islamabad United this season. He carried his form in the playoffs and in the two playoffs games, Shah has bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.