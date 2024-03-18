MUS (Multan Sultans) vs ISL (Islamabad United) Match Prediction
MUS
55%
Chance of Winning
ISL
45%
T20
National Stadium
Facts:
- With 381 runs, Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run scorer for Multan Sultans in this tournament.
- With 15 wickets, Naseem Shah is the leading wicket taker for Islamabad United in this tournament.
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning
Multan Sultans have dominated the group stages this season. With seven wins in ten matches, Multan Sultans topped the table and made the playoffs this season. They went head to head against Peshawar Zalmi in the Qualifier round, Multan Sultans dominated the game and eventually won the match with seven wickets to spare.
On the other hand, Islamabad United struggled for consistency in the group stages but when it mattered the most they registered back to back wins and made the playoffs. They beat Quetta Gladiators in the eliminator round and in the last game they beat Peshawar Zalmi and made the finals. As per our calculations, Multan Sultans are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Multan Sultans’ chances of winning - 55%
- Islamabad United’s chances of winning - 45%
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Alex Hales has had a disappointing showing thus far in this tournament. In the ten games, Hales has scored 148 runs with an average of 14.8 runs which is pretty low for a top order batsman. We expect Hales' struggles to continue and he will score low in the upcoming game.
Usman Khan has had a solid campaign for Multan Sultan thus far. He was brilliant in the last game against Islamabad as he scored a brilliant century. So far he has scored 373 runs and has been one of the most consistent players this season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Multan Sultans
Most Sixes: Islamabad United
Highest Opening Partnership: Multan Sultans
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams bowling first dominate the game. But three of the last four matches have been won by team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Multan Sultans News & Player List
Multan Sultans Player List
Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Shahzad, Dawid Malan, Richard Ngarava, Shahnawaz Dahani, Faisal Akram, Ali Majid, Aftab Ibrahim
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yasir Khan
|
Batter
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Khushdil Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
David Willey
|
All-rounder
|
Usama Mir
|
Bowler
|
Abbas Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Ali
|
Bowler
Multan Sultans Team Form
Multan Sultans were sensational in the group stages as they ended up at the top of the table and made the playoffs. They beat Peshawar Zalmi in the qualifier round and qualified for the finals this term.
Islamabad United News & Player List
Islamabad United Player List
Alex Hales, Martin Guptill, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy, Colin Munro, Tymal Mills, Rumman Raees, Jordan Cox, Qasim Akram, Matthew Forde, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Martin Guptill
|
Batter
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Agha Salman
|
Batter
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Haider Ali
|
Bowler
|
Faheem Ashraf
|
All-rounder
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
|
Hunain Shah
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
Islamabad United Team Form
Islamabad United had an underwhelming start to the campaign but ended the group stages with back to back wins and made the playoffs this season. In the last round, they beat Peshawar Zalmi and made the finals this term.
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Head to Head
Multan Sultans hold a slight edge in this fixture against Islamabad United. Both sides went head to head twice this year and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Multan Sultans: 8
Islamabad United: 6
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Betting Odds
Multan Sultans to have a better opening partnership than Islamabad United
Islamabad United and Multan Sultans head into this fixture after what has been a solid campaign thus far. Islamabad did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost three of the first four matches but had a solid end to the group stages as they ended the campaign with back to back wins and made the playoffs this season. In the last game against Peshawar Zalmi, even though Islamabad United won the tie, they conceded an opening stand of 72 and conceded a bigger opening partnership on the day. On the other hand, Multan Sultan’s openers have been in phenomenal form and have had a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches which includes the last time both sides went head to head which makes us believe, Multan Sultans would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United
T20
National Stadium, null
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Top Team Batters
Mohammad Rizwan to be Multan Sultans’ top batter
Mohammad Rizwan has had a sensational tournament thus far. The Multan Sultans skipper did not have a great outing against Peshawar Zalmi but that doesn’t change the fact he has scored 381 and is the leading run scorer for Multan Sultans which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Martin Guptill to be Islamabad United’s top batter
Martin Guptill missed the entire group stages, but when it was needed the most the New Zealand veteran came into the starting lineup and has made an incredible impact in the playoffs. In the two games thus far, he has scored 56 and 34 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Top Team Bowlers
Usama Mir to be Multan Sultans’ top bowler
Usama Mir continued his brilliant form in the playoffs as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/16 and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 23 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Multan Sultans which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Naseem Shah to be Islamabad United’s top bowler
Naseem Shah has had a brilliant campaign thus far as with 15 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Islamabad United this season. He carried his form in the playoffs and in the two playoffs games, Shah has bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Multan Sultans
- Multan Sultans to win @ 1.81 (PariMatch)
- Islamabad United to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch