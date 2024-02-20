MUS (Multan Sultans) vs ISL (Islamabad United) Match Prediction MUS 56 % Chance of Winning ISL 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.837 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, who started their respective Pakistan Super League 2024 campaigns with commanding wins, will face off against each other at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, on February 20, 2024, at 7:30 PM IST. While Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings by 55 runs in their first match, Islamabad United got the better of defending champions Lahore Qalandars by a massive margin of eight wickets.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning

Led by Mohammed Rizwan, there’s a certain level of fluency to Multan Sultans’ side. With Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, and Khushdil Shah to follow, Multan Sultans have made sure batting is not going to be a problem for them. With the wicket being true in nature, it can’t be denied that Multan Sultans hold an advantage at their home ground in the next match as well.

On the other hand, no team will make the mistake of taking Islamabad United lightly, for they have a massive opportunity to disrupt the momentum. The way they managed to thrwat away Lahore Qalandars leaves them in a solid position going forward. Sure, Islamabad United have an opportunity to build on that and put further pressure on Multan Sultans.

MS’s chance of winning is 56%

IU’s chance of winning is 44%

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Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Betting Tips

Sure, Mohammed Rizwan didn’t score a lot of runs in the last-round encounter, but do you really wish to bet on him not scoring in the next game? I am not taking that chance. The way Dawid Malan batted was a great endorsement of Multan Sultans’ trust in him and I’m sure he will do a great deal to assert himself again. From Islamabad United, I am putting my faith in Alex Hales to deliver for my market.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 12.5 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Total Extras in the match Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction

The Multan Cricket Stadium has hosted 40 T20 matches since January 2020, with the chasing side winning 19 games. The average first innings score at the venue has been 171/7, whereas the average first innings winning score tends to be 187/6. So it is clear that the venue is a high-scoring ground.

Weather Report

The Sufi city of Multan has a chance of precipitation of only 7%, for this time of the year, it tends to be extremely dry and onerous.

Multan Sultans Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim, Johnson Charles, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Shahzad

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Dawid Malan Batter Yasir Khan Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Khushdil Shah Batter David Willey All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans ended up at the second spot on the points table and then made it to the finals of the 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League. Coming into the 2024 season, they started in a domineering fashion, winning the first game against Karachi Kings by 55 runs.

Islamabad United Player List

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Shahab Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Haider Ali Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Agha Salman Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Ubaid Shah Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

Islamabad United secured six wins from 10 games to qualify for the playoffs in the 2023 Pakistan Super League but lost the Eliminator last year. They started the 2024 season by beating the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, in the opening game and will aim to build on that.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Head-To-Head

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United have faced each other in 13 matches, with the former winning seven games, leaving the latter to secure a win in six games. That makes the upcoming encounter a solid one from an audience standpoint.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Betting Odds

Multan Sultans to score above 47.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.89 (Parimatch)

Multan Sultans, historically, have a powerplay run-rate of 8.98 - which is very good. In the last four years, that number has gone up magnificently, increasing to 9.45. Even in the previous game, they scored 53 runs in the first six overs, leaving great success down to that. So bet on them to score more than 47.5 runs and win you a substantial amount.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United T20 Multan Cricket Stadium, null Multan Sultans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Islamabad United Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.038 Bet Now!

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Best Batters

Mohammed Rizwan to be Multan Sultans’ best batter (Parimatch)

Mohammed Rizwan is one of the most prolific run-scorers in T20 cricket, accumulating 7225 runs at an average of 43.26 and a strike rate of 126.3. He has a balls-per-dismissal ratio of 34.3, but what makes him special is the fact that he has a balls-per-boundary rate of 6.9. In Pakistan conditions, he becomes a beast, scoring 47.97 runs per dismissal - which makes him the perfect candidate for the bet.

Colin Munro to be Islamabad United’s best batter (Parimatch)

In an ideal world, I would have bet for Alex Hales, but his form in the last few matches has been so disappointing that I am invariably going for Colin Munro. The Kiwi batter has 10640 runs in the format, with an average of 30.31 with 64 half-centuries and five centuries. He scores a boundary in every 5.3 balls - making him a high-impact player for his own good.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Best Bowlers

Shahnawaz Dahani to be Multan Sultans’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Shahnawaz Dahani has taken 68 wickets in T20s at an average of 22.5 and a strike rate of 15.6. His ability to go for wickets has made him such a valuable prospect everyone cares about - further adding a sense of tangibility to the overall process. So what are you concerned about? You have a chance to make a lot of money by betting big on him.

Shadab Khan to be Islamabad United’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shadab Khan has left everyone spell-bounded with his incredible batting display, but his rigours with the ball have been established over the years. With 293 wickets in the shortest format of the game, he has an average of 23.8 at an economy rate of 7.4. In Pakistan alone, he has 113 wickets alone, which is great for the cause. So believe that we are going to make a lot of money here.