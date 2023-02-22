Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Pakistan Super League Match Predictions MULS 70 % Chance of Winning KK 30 % Bet Now! Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings are going to face off against each other for the first time this season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The game is going to be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan on 22nd February 2023 from 6:00 pm IST. Multan Sultans were the runners-up in the previous season and now are at the top of the points table with 6 points on the other hand, while Karachi Kings were in 2nd position in the points table with just 2 points. Both the teams have won their previous match and looked solid so we can expect a close encounter in the upcoming game on 22nd February. Multan Sultans is the first team in the Pakistan Super League to register 3 back-to-back wins in the tournament. They failed to win the first game of the tournament by just 1 run against Lahore Qalandars. They are looking very solid team this time under the captaincy of Mohammad Rizwan and this time they will make sure to win in the finals. They will be aiming to defeat Karachi Kings in the 11th match of the tournament. Karachi Kings registered their first win in the tournament against Lahore Qalandars. They won by 67 runs. Karachi Kings lost 3 consecutive matches at the start of the tournament. Imad Wasim was the player in the match in the previous game. Karachi Kings will be aiming to account for their second win in the tournament by winning over Lahore Qalandars.

Facts Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan is a venue that has short square dimensions and bigger dimensions in the front and the back of the ground. The surface is batting paradise but has some uneven bounce in the track. We can expect a high-scoring match between both teams on the 22nd. The average score here is around 160 to 170 runs and the teams batting first have better chances of winning the match.

The captain of Multan Sultans, Mohammad Rizwan is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 219 runs in just 4 matches with an average of 73.00. He has tremendous t20 records and can dominate the opposition team at the early stages of a match which is the powerplay. So getting his wicket early is a great achievement for the opposition’s team. He is the most important wicketkeeper-batsman for the Multan Sultans team.

The batter to watch out for in Karachi Kings is Imad Wasim. He has been in good touch in international cricket in the past year and has played many brilliant innings. Having a lefty batsman like Imad Wasim in the middle order is an advantage and privilege for the team.

Ihsanullah is the bowler to watch out for from the Multan Sultan’s side. He is currently the highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League with 12 wickets at an average of 7.67. The pitches at this ground have uneven bounce which will suit his bowling style.

Pakistan’s current best leg spinner Shadab Khan will be the best bowler for Karachi Kings in the upcoming matches of the Pakistan Super League.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Chance of Winning

Multan Sultans has one of the best batting attacks in the Pakistan Super League 2023. Karachi Kings on the other hand has a great bowling line-up. It is quite easy to choose between the teams as Multan Sultans have the winning momentum with them and Karachi Kings have won just 1 game in the league. The match is going to be a nail-biter and a high-scoring game if Multan Sultan bats first. Both are equal sides on paper but seeing the previous performance of the team and analysis of the team, we are rooting for Multan Sultans to win this game with an 80/20 chance of winning against Karachi Kings.

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Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Multan Sultan bats first, the first innings total is going to be nothing more than 180 runs. The score on the board could be between 180-200 runs.

If Karachi Kings bats first, the first innings score would be between 165-175 runs which can be easily chased by teams like Multan Sultans.

Final Prediction for the match – Multan Sultans to win the match against Karachi Kings.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium which is the ground that favours the batting unit more. Both teams will choose to bat first on this surface. They would want to put some runs on the board and put the opponent under pressure in the game.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be nice and a little cold. The chances of precipitation are nil and no rain is expected during the game. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a high-scoring game.

Multan Sultans Player List

Multan Sultans Squad – Usman Khan, Shan Masood, Tim David, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Sarwar, Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Abbas Afridi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, I Naveed, Joshua Little, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, Wayne Parnell.

Multan Sultans Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk) Batter Shan Masood Batter Usman Khan Batter David Miller Batter Tim David All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

This is going to be the 5th match for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They started well and are currently in 1st position in the points table.

Karachi Kings Player List

Karachi Kings Squad – Irfan Khan, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Qasim Akram, Adam Rossington, Matthew Wade (wk), Muhammad Akhlaq, Andrew Tye, Faisal Akram, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Umar, Musa Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Haider Ali

Karachi Kings Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Haider Ali Batter Sharjeel Khan Batter James Vince Batter Shoaib Malik Batter Matthew Wade (wk) Batter Imad Wasim (c) All-rounder Muhammad Akhlaq All-rounder Andrew Tye Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Mohammad Umar Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

This is going to be the 5th match for Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They won their previous match and might continue the same momentum in upcoming matches.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Multan Sultans winning the match are 1.67 whereas the odds in favour of Karachi Kings winning are 2.205. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.

Multan Sultans Betting Odds – 1.67

Karachi Kings Betting Odds – 2.205

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Top Team Batters

Multan Sultans has many big players like Rilee Rossouw, David Miller but one batter to watch out for in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League is their captain Mohammad Rizwan. He has been in terrific form and is the highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Top Batter Bets for Mohammad Rizwan - 3.3

The batter to watch out for in Karachi Kings is Imad Wasim. He has been a rising star in domestic cricket in the past year and has played many match-winning innings. The left-handed middle-order batsmen are a privilege for the team.

Top Batter Bets for Imad Wasim - 11

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Top Team Bowlers

Ihsanullah is the bowler to watch out for from the Multan Sultan’s side. He is a brilliant fast bowler who picked up 2 wickets in the previous game. The pitches in the subcontinent will suit him and he can be very lethal this season.

Top Bowler Bets for Ihsanullah - 3.4

Pakistan’s current best spin bowler, Andrew Tye will be the best bowler for Karachi Kings in the forthcoming season of the Pakistan Super League. He knows the T20 format well and is a very skilful bowler. He is the only bowler who can stop Multans' batting lineup.

Top Bowler Bets for Andrew Tye - 4