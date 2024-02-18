MUS (Multan Sultans) vs KKI (Karachi Kings) Match Prediction MUS 59 % Chance of Winning KKI 41 % Bet Now! Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will take on each other in the third game of the Pakistan Super League 2024 at the former’s home ground of Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, on February 18, 2024 (Sunday), at 8:00 PM IST. Multan Sultans, who finished at the second spot in last year’s tournament, Karachi Kings, had a rather disappointing season, finishing just above wooden-spooners Quetta Gladiators.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Chance of Winning

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans have been one of the most impressive sides over the years, reaching the final in each of the past three editions, winning the tournament in 2021. The likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Khushdil Shah have made them such a blistering unit, which is fundamental to their existence. Could it have been any better?

The same, however, can’t be said about Karachi Kings. Led by Shan Masood, Karachi have Saad Baig, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, and Shoaib Malik on their side, providing gaiety to the line-up. They also have the impact of Tabraiz Shamsi and Jamie Overton - which is why we believe that they will do better than the last time.

MS’s chance of winning is 59%

KK’s chance of winning is 41%

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Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Betting Tips

Mohammed Rizwan may bat a little slow, but he has been the fulcrum of any side he has represented. His ability to score runs comfortably has made him such a superstar and he will do the same in the next game too. I am also betting on Shoaib Malik to deliver for me in the round and so leaving him out is not an option here.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 12.5 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Total Extras in the match Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match Toss Prediction

The Multan Cricket Stadium has hosted 39 T20 matches since January 2020, with the chasing side winning 18 games. The average first innings score at the venue has been 171/7, whereas the average first innings winning score tends to be 187/6. So it is clear that the venue is a high-scoring ground.

Weather Report

Multan is going to be dry overall, with a chance of precipitation being only 4%. However, there are cloud cover of 18%, but that is very normal at this time of the year.

Multan Sultans Player List

Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Faisal Akram, Dawid Malan, Reeze Hendricks, Reece Topley, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim, David Willey, Johnson Charles, Muhammad Shahzad

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Dawid Malan Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Khushdil Shah Batter Tayyab Tahir Batter David Willey All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Ihsanullah Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans ended up at the second spot on the points table and then made it to the finals of the 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League. However, lady luck didn’t shine on them, as they lost to Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars.

Karachi Kings Player List

Shan Masood, Saad Baig, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jamie Overton, Mohammad Amir Khan, Sirajuddin, Kieron Pollard, Muhammad Akhlaq, Irfan Niazi, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood, James Vince, Tim Seifert, Arafat Minhas, Leus du Plooy, Mohammad Rohid, Hassan Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Shan Masood Batter James Vince Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Irfan Niazi Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz Bowler Arafat Minhas Bowler Hassan Ali Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

Karachi Kings’ performance was very disappointing last season, with the side ending up in the second-last position on the points table. The way they maneuvered left a lot to be desired, but under Test captain Shan Masood, they will hope to rectify the wrongs and be better this time.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Head-To-Head

Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings have played each other 13 times in the Pakistan Super League, with the former winning five games and the latter coming out on top in the remaining eight encounters. The last time both sides played each other was in 2023, in which the Kings won by 66 runs.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Betting Odds

Multan Sultans to score above 47.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.89 (Parimatch)

There is a reason we are betting on Multan Sultans to come good in this bet. The side, historically, have a powerplay run-rate of 8.98 - which is very good. In the last four years, that number has gone up magnificently, increasing to 9.45. So be sure that Multan Sultans are going to come good in this market.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings T20 Multan Cricket Stadium, null Multan Sultans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Karachi Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.187 Bet Now!

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Best Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Multan Sultans’ best batter (Parimatch)

Mohammed Rizwan is a beast when it comes to scoring in T20 cricket. He has 7214 runs at an average of 43.45 with a strike rate of 126.36. If you want to know the magnificence of Rizwan as a batter, I must remind you that he has 60 half-centuries in the format - with a couple of centuries. There shouldn’t be any doubt.

Kieron Pollard to be Karachi Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Since Babar Azam has moved to Peshawar Zalmi, Kieron Pollard has now become a very important force in the side, having a commendable total of 12652 runs in the format. With an average of 31.23 in a career that spanned across the globe, Pollard has been a story for ages. So fear not, just bet on him to maximize the advantage.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Best Bowlers

Reece Topley to be Multan Sultans’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Reece Topley is one of the finest bowlers in T20 cricket, having taken 211 wickets in 163 games at an average of 21.52. With five four-wicket hauls and a regular burst of wickets lately, Topley has made wicket-taking fun. So don’t doubt his credentials - be sure that he is going to deliver big-time for his side.

Tabraiz Shamsi to be Karachi Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Tabraiz Shamsi is one of the most consistent bowlers on the circuit, having taken 279 wickets at a crazy good average of 22.26. He has a strike rate of 18.2, which powers the fact that he doesn’t duck around. There is a great reason Shamsi will be the pick of the bowlers for Karachi Kings.