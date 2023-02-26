Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Pakistan Super League Match Predictions KK 30 % Chance of Winning MULS 70 % Bet now! Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will be the first teams to clash against each other for the second time this season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The game is going to be played at National Cricket Stadium, Karachi on 26th February 2023 from 1:30 pm IST. Multan Sultans were the winners in the previous outing and now are at the top of the points table with 8 points on the other hand, while Karachi Kings are in the 4th position in the points table with just 2 points. Both the teams have played 5 matches each in the tournament we can expect another close encounter in the upcoming fixture on 26th February. Multan Sultans is now the first team in the Pakistan Super League 2023 to register 4 back-to-back wins in the tournament. They failed to win the first game of the tournament but didn’t look back since then and have dominated every team on their way to the top. With the tournament’s highest run-scorer as their captain, they are all set to lift the trophy this season and not just be the runner-ups. They will be aiming to defeat Karachi Kings for the second time in the 14th match of the tournament. Karachi Kings are having the worst season of all the teams in the tournament as they have played 5 matches so far and were able to win just one game. Karachi Kings lost 3 consecutive matches at the start of the season. James Vince was their best player in the match in the previous game against Multan Sultans. Karachi Kings will be eyeing to win the next game as they have just 5 more league-stage matches left in their bag.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Chance of Winning

Multan Sultans has proved to have one of the best batting line-ups in the Pakistan Super League 2023. Karachi Kings on the other hand has a weak bowling line-up with many new faces. It is quite easy to predict the winner between the teams as Multan Sultans are at the top while Karachi Kings are still struggling to find momentum in the tournament. The match is going to be a spellbinding one if Multan Sultan bats first as seen in the last encounter. Both are equally skilled on paper but seeing the previous performance of the team and records of the team, we are predicting Multan Sultans to win this game with a 70/30 chance of winning against Karachi Kings on the 26th.

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Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Multan Sultan bats first, the first innings total is going to be more than 182 runs. The score on the board could be between 180-210 runs.

If Karachi Kings bats first, the first innings score would be between 167-177 runs which can be easily chased by Multan Sultans.

Final Prediction for the match – Multan Sultans to win the 14th match of the tournament.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the National Cricket Stadium which is the ground that favours the batting attack more in the game. Both teams will choose to bat first on this venue. They would want to put some runs on the board and put the opponent under pressure in the match.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be nice and a little cold. The chances of precipitation are nil and no rain is expected during the game. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a high-scoring game.

Multan Sultans Player List

Multan Sultans Squad – Usman Khan, Shan Masood, Tim David, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Sarwar, Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Abbas Afridi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, I Naveed, Joshua Little, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, Wayne Parnell.

Multan Sultans Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk) Batter Shan Masood Batter Usman Khan Batter David Miller Batter Tim David All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

This is going to be the 6th match for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They cleared the first half of the tournament with flying colours and now would want to maintain their top spot in the league.

Karachi Kings Player List

Karachi Kings Squad – Irfan Khan, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Qasim Akram, Adam Rossington, Matthew Wade (wk), Muhammad Akhlaq, Andrew Tye, Faisal Akram, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Umar, Musa Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Haider Ali

Karachi Kings Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Haider Ali Batter Sharjeel Khan Batter James Vince Batter Shoaib Malik Batter Matthew Wade (wk) Batter Imad Wasim (c) All-rounder Muhammad Akhlaq All-rounder Andrew Tye Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Mohammad Umar Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

This is going to be the 6th match for Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They have lost 4 out of 5 matches played so far and would hope to avenge their defeat from Multan Sultans on the 26th of February.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Head-to-Head

Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings have played 10 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings - 10 Matches

Multan Sultans Win - 5 Matches

Karachi Kings Win - 5 Matches

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Multan Sultans winning the match are 1.81 whereas the odds in favour of Karachi Kings winning are 2.75. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.

Multan Sultans Betting Odds – 1.81

Karachi Kings Betting Odds – 2.75

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Top Team Batters

Multan Sultans has many big players like Rilee Rossouw, David Miller but one batter to watch out for in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League is their captain Mohammad Rizwan. He has been in terrific form and is the highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Top Batter Bets for Mohammad Rizwan - 3.3

The batter to watch out for in Karachi Kings is James Vince. He has been a rising star in Big Bash League 2022-23 and can be the top batsman for Karachi Kings in the forthcoming game.

Top Batter Bets for James Vince - 5.74

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Top Team Bowlers

Ihsanullah is the bowler to watch out for from the Multan Sultan’s side. He is a brilliant fast bowler who was the most economical bowler in the previous high-scoring game. The pitches in the subcontinent will suit him and he can be very lethal this season.

Top Bowler Bets for Ihsanullah - 3.4

Pakistan’s young left-arm pacer Akif Javed will be the best bowler for Karachi Kings in the forthcoming match of the Pakistan Super League. He knows the T20 format well and is a very skilful bowler. He is the only bowler who can stop Multans' batting lineup.

Top Bowler Bets for Akif Javed - 4