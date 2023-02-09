Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League Match Predictions MULS 70 % Chance of Winning LQ 30 % Bet Now! Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars are going to face off against each other in the inaugural match of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League. The match is going to be played on Monday 13th February 2023 from 8:00 pm IST at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan. Lahore Qalandars were the winners of the previous season of the Pakistan Super League whereas Multan Sultans were the runner-ups. It is going to be a re-match of the final of the 2022 season. Multan Sultans has reached the finals of the Pakistan Super League only two times till now, once in 2021 and the other in 2022. They won the trophy in the 2021 season but failed to do the same in 2022. They are looking a very strong side this time around and can reach the finals for the third consecutive time. They will be led by Pakistan’s star batter and explosive opener Mohammad Rizwan in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League. Lahore Qalandars is another team who has reached the finals of the Pakistan Super League twice in the league’s history, once in 2020 and the other in 2022 where they managed to go all the way and were successful in restricting Multan Sultans from defending their title. They will have some extra pressure this season because defending the title is more difficult than winning it. Lahore Qalandars will be led by Pakistan’s current best bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the forthcoming season of the Pakistan Super League.

Facts Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan is a ground known for its short square dimensions and bigger dimensions in the front and the back. The pitch is usually a flat track here but the bounce is uneven. The match is expected to be a run-fest as both teams have strong batting units. The average score here is 169 runs and the teams batting first have better chances of winning.

Multan Sultans has many top batters in its lineup but one batter to watch out for in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League is their captain Mohammad Rizwan. He has been in terrific form in the previous year in international cricket and is one of the pillars of the Pakistan national cricket team.

The batter to watch out for in Lahore Qalandars is Harry Brook. He has been a rising star in international cricket in the past year and has played many memorable innings. This England player has also gone for big bucks in the IPL and would want to show his batting abilities in the subcontinent by scoring a lot of runs in the Pakistan Super League.

Adil Rashid is the bowler to watch out for from the Multan Sultan’s camp. He is a brilliant leg-spinner who has shown his mettle in the shortest format of the game time and again. The pitches in the subcontinent will suit him and he can very lethal in these conditions.

Pakistan’s current best bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, will be the best bowler for Lahore Qalandars in the forthcoming season of the Pakistan Super League. He knows the domestic conditions well and is a very skilful bowler.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning

It is a difficult one to choose as both these teams play top-quality cricket and have top-class squads. Multan Sultans is a better batting unit whereas Lahore Qalandars is a slightly better bowling unit. The match is going to be a close encounter and a last-ball finish is expected in the match. Both are equal sides on paper but seeing the ground dimensions and pitch, we are predicting Multan Sultans to win this match with a 60/40 chance of winning against Lahore Qalandars.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Multan Sultans bat first, the first innings total is going to be nothing less than 170 runs. The score on the board could be between 175-195 runs.

If Lahore Qalandars bat first, the first innings score would be between 160-180 runs. They will have a big challenge in front of them against Adil Rashid and the company.

Final Prediction for the match – Multan Sultans to win the match.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium which is a ground that favours the batting team more. Both teams are expected to win the toss and chose to bat first. They would want to put some runs on the board and put the opponent under pressure in the match.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be nice and a little cold. The chances of precipitation are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a nail-biter.

Multan Sultans Player List

Multan Sultans Squad – David Miller, Shan Masood, Tim David, Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Sarwar, Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Abbas Afridi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, I Naveed, Joshua Little, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, Wayne Parnell.

Multan Sultans Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk) Batter Shan Masood Batter Usman Khan Batter Tim David All-rounder David Miller Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

This is going to be the first match for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They would want to start their journey with a win and have some points to their name in the points table.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Lahore Qalandars Squad – Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Kamra Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shane Dadswell, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sam Billings, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan.

Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Fakhar Zaman Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Harry Brook Batter Sam Billings (wk) Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

This is going to be the first match for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They would want to start their journey with a win and have some points to their name in the points table.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Multan Sultans winning the match are 1.63 whereas the odds in favour of Lahore Qalandars winning are 2.24. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Multan Sultans Betting Odds – 1.63

Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds – 2.24

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Batters

Multan Sultans has many top batters in its lineup but one batter to watch out for in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League is their captain Mohammad Rizwan. He has been in terrific form in the previous year in international cricket and is one of the pillars of the Pakistan national cricket team.

Top Batter Bets for Mohammad Rizwan -

The batter to watch out for in Lahore Qalandars is Harry Brook. He has been a rising star in international cricket in the past year and has played many memorable innings. This England player has also gone for big bucks in the IPL and would want to show his batting abilities in the subcontinent by scoring a lot of runs in the Pakistan Super League.

Top Batter Bets for Harry Brook

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Bowlers

Adil Rashid is the bowler to watch out for from the Multan Sultan’s camp. He is a brilliant leg-spinner who has shown his mettle in the shortest format of the game time and again. The pitches in the subcontinent will suit him and he can very lethal in these conditions.

Top Bowler Bets for Adil Rashid

Pakistan’s current best bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, will be the best bowler for Lahore Qalandars in the forthcoming season of the Pakistan Super League. He knows the domestic conditions well and is a very skilful bowler.

Top Bowler Bets for Shaheen Afridi