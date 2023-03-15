Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League Qualifier 1 Match Predictions LQ 70 % Chance of Winning MULS 30 % Bet Now! Top 2 teams of the Pakistan Super League 2023 will come together for the Qualifier 1 game and will play against each other for the 3rd time in the tournament. The match is going to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on 15th March 2023 from 7:30 pm IST. Lahore Qalandars are just 2 steps away from defending their title and winning the Pakistan Super League once again, while Multan Sultans finished the league stage in the 2nd spot and would not again want to be the runner-up of the league this year. Both the teams played 10 matches in the league stage of the tournament and Lahore Qalandars bettered Multan Sultans in both the clashes they got into. Multan Sultans had many ups and downs in the tournament but managed to qualify for the Qualifier 1 round because of their positive Net Run Rate. They are coming from a win in their previous 2 games against Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. They might change the fate of Lahore Qalandars by defeating for the first time this season and go straight into the finals of the League. Their only aim is to not repeat the history of the previous Pakistan Super League and win the league this time. Lahore Qalandars had a fabulous time in the league stage of the tournament as no other team could touch them in the matter of points. However, Lahore Qalandars faced difficulties winning against Karachi Kings in both encounters they’ve had. They are coming from a loss against Karachi Kings by 86 runs margin which is a lot. With just 1 step away from the finals of the Pakistan Super League 2023, Lahore Qalandars would not want to continue with the same performance against Multan Sultans on the 15th of March 2023.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning

It's the battle between the best of the best and also the battle for the finals of the Pakistan Super League 2023. Lahore Qalandars have a completely well-balanced squad with all players contributing to the game, while Multan Sultans have top performers in the tournament be it bowling or batting. Choosing one team over other will be unfair to the other team. Their head-to-head battles state Lahore Qalandars as the winner that too with just 1 match. However, we are predicting Lahore Qalandars to win this match considering their performances in the past 2 encounters with a 65/35 chance of winning against Multan Sultans on the 15th.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Lahore Qalandars bats first, the first innings total is going to be more than 220 runs. The score on the board could be between 209-225 runs.

If Multan Sultans bats first, the first innings score would be between 207-217 runs.

Final Prediction for the Match – Lahore Qalandars to win the Qualifier 1 game of the tournament.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore will host its 6th Pakistan Super League match this season. All the matches played on this venue have seen 160-plus runs in the first innings. Batting first will be the wiser option for the team winning the toss on 15th March.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the game timings. The chances of rain are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a good game of cricket.

Multan Sultans Player List

Multan Sultans Squad – Shan Masood, Tim David, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Sarwar, Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Abbas Afridi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, I Naveed, Joshua Little, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, Wayne Parnell, Usman Khan.

Multan Sultans Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk) Batter Shan Masood Batter Usman Khan Batter David Miller Batter Tim David All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

This is going to be the Qualifier 1 match for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They cleared the league stage of the tournament with flying colours and now would want to get into the finals of the league.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Lahore Qalandars Squad – Harry Brook, Kamra Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shane Dadswell, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sam Billings, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman.

Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Fakhar Zaman Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Harry Brook Batter Sam Billings (wk) Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

This is also going to be the Qualifier 1 match for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They won the previous Pakistan Super League and now are on track to winning their 2nd one in a row.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Head-to-Head

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars have played 15 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars - 15 Matches

Multan Sultans Win - 7 Matches

Lahore Qalandars Win - 8 Matches

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Multan Sultans winning the match are 1.73 whereas the odds in favour of Lahore Qalandars winning are 2.104. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.

Multan Sultans Betting Odds – 1.72

Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds – 2.104

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Batters

Multan Sultans has many big players like Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller but one batter to watch out for in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League is their captain Mohammad Rizwan. He has been in terrific form and is the highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Top Batter Bets for Mohammad Rizwan - 3.4

The batter to watch out for in Lahore Qalandars is Fakhar Zaman. He has been a rising star in Big Bash League 2022-23 and can be the top batsman for Lahore Qalandars in the forthcoming game.

Top Batter Bets for Fakhar Zaman - 3.74

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Bowlers

Abbas Afridi is the bowler to watch out for from the Multan Sultan’s side. He is a brilliant fast bowler who was the most economical in the previous high-scoring game. The pitches in the subcontinent will suit him and he can be very lethal this season.

Top Bowler Bets for Abbas Afridi - 3.2

Pakistan’s best left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi will be the best bowler for Lahore Qalandars in the forthcoming match of the Pakistan Super League. He knows the T20 format well and is a very skilful bowler. He is the only bowler who can stop Multans' batting lineup.

Top Bowler Bets for Shaheen Afridi - 4