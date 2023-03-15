Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League Qualifier 1 Match Predictions
LQ
70%
Chance of Winning
MULS
30%
Pakistan
Gaddafi Stadium
Multan Sultans had many ups and downs in the tournament but managed to qualify for the Qualifier 1 round because of their positive Net Run Rate. They are coming from a win in their previous 2 games against Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. They might change the fate of Lahore Qalandars by defeating for the first time this season and go straight into the finals of the League. Their only aim is to not repeat the history of the previous Pakistan Super League and win the league this time.
Lahore Qalandars had a fabulous time in the league stage of the tournament as no other team could touch them in the matter of points. However, Lahore Qalandars faced difficulties winning against Karachi Kings in both encounters they’ve had. They are coming from a loss against Karachi Kings by 86 runs margin which is a lot. With just 1 step away from the finals of the Pakistan Super League 2023, Lahore Qalandars would not want to continue with the same performance against Multan Sultans on the 15th of March 2023.
Facts
- The opener and captain of Multan Sultans, Mohammad Rizwan has the second-best average in the entire tournament. He is the best batter in the league with 483 runs in just 10 innings at an average of 60.38. He has good records against Lahore Qalandars this season and can score above 40 runs in the powerplay to give his team a solid start.
- The only batsman Multan Sultans should be worried about is Fakhar Zaman in the Qualifier 1 round. He has been the reason for Lahore Qalandars' top-level performance in the league. Having a batsman like Fakhar Zaman in the top order can be beneficial for the team as he can score some quick runs in the powerplay.
- Abbas Afridi surpassed Ihsanullah to be the top wicket-taker in the tournament by taking a fifer in the last game against Quetta Gladiators. He is the highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League with 22 wickets and also the third most economical bowler in the league with an average of just 14.95. He along with Ihsanullah can be dangerous for Lahore Qalandars’ batting line-up.
- Lahore Qalandars has 3 of the top 5 bowlers in the league. Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf are the most deadly combo that is feared by most of the top batters in the world. We expect them to damage Multan Sultan's batting attack.
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning
It's the battle between the best of the best and also the battle for the finals of the Pakistan Super League 2023. Lahore Qalandars have a completely well-balanced squad with all players contributing to the game, while Multan Sultans have top performers in the tournament be it bowling or batting. Choosing one team over other will be unfair to the other team. Their head-to-head battles state Lahore Qalandars as the winner that too with just 1 match. However, we are predicting Lahore Qalandars to win this match considering their performances in the past 2 encounters with a 65/35 chance of winning against Multan Sultans on the 15th.
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
- If Lahore Qalandars bats first, the first innings total is going to be more than 220 runs. The score on the board could be between 209-225 runs.
- If Multan Sultans bats first, the first innings score would be between 207-217 runs.
- Final Prediction for the Match – Lahore Qalandars to win the Qualifier 1 game of the tournament.
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction
The match is going to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore will host its 6th Pakistan Super League match this season. All the matches played on this venue have seen 160-plus runs in the first innings. Batting first will be the wiser option for the team winning the toss on 15th March.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the game timings. The chances of rain are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a good game of cricket.
Multan Sultans Player List
Multan Sultans Squad – Shan Masood, Tim David, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Sarwar, Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Abbas Afridi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, I Naveed, Joshua Little, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, Wayne Parnell, Usman Khan.
Multan Sultans Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk)
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Khushdil Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Usama Mir
|
Bowler
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Shahnawaz Dahani
|
Bowler
|
Abbas Afridi
|
Bowler
Multan Sultans Team Form
This is going to be the Qualifier 1 match for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They cleared the league stage of the tournament with flying colours and now would want to get into the finals of the league.
Lahore Qalandars Player List
Lahore Qalandars Squad – Harry Brook, Kamra Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shane Dadswell, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sam Billings, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman.
Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
Batter
|
Kamran Ghulam
|
Batter
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings (wk)
|
Batter
|
Hussain Talat
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Khan
|
Bowler
Lahore Qalandars Team Form
This is also going to be the Qualifier 1 match for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They won the previous Pakistan Super League and now are on track to winning their 2nd one in a row.
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Head-to-Head
Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars have played 15 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.
Total PSL Matches Played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars - 15 Matches
Multan Sultans Win - 7 Matches
Lahore Qalandars Win - 8 Matches
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Multan Sultans winning the match are 1.73 whereas the odds in favour of Lahore Qalandars winning are 2.104. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
- Multan Sultans Betting Odds – 1.72
- Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds – 2.104
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Batters
Multan Sultans has many big players like Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller but one batter to watch out for in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League is their captain Mohammad Rizwan. He has been in terrific form and is the highest run-scorer of the tournament.
- Top Batter Bets for Mohammad Rizwan - 3.4
The batter to watch out for in Lahore Qalandars is Fakhar Zaman. He has been a rising star in Big Bash League 2022-23 and can be the top batsman for Lahore Qalandars in the forthcoming game.
- Top Batter Bets for Fakhar Zaman - 3.74
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Bowlers
Abbas Afridi is the bowler to watch out for from the Multan Sultan’s side. He is a brilliant fast bowler who was the most economical in the previous high-scoring game. The pitches in the subcontinent will suit him and he can be very lethal this season.
- Top Bowler Bets for Abbas Afridi - 3.2
Pakistan’s best left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi will be the best bowler for Lahore Qalandars in the forthcoming match of the Pakistan Super League. He knows the T20 format well and is a very skilful bowler. He is the only bowler who can stop Multans' batting lineup.
- Top Bowler Bets for Shaheen Afridi - 4
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars’ strong point is their bowling attack which is filled with skilled and experienced players such as Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. While on the other hand, Multan Sultans has the best opening pair in the tournament and scores runs in every match which makes them a weak contender because once the opponent bundles their opening pair out it is an easy win for them.Bet Now!