Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League 2023 Final Match Predictions MULS 70 % Chance of Winning LQ 30 % Shankar Shekh The final of the Pakistan Super League 2023 season is going to be a re-match of the final of the Pakistan Super League 2022 season. Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars are the two franchises that will fight in the final for the trophy. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday 18th March 2023. These are the teams who played the inaugural match of this year’s PSL and now they will be playing the last match also. This is the third consecutive final for the Multan Sultans team in the Pakistan Super League. They won the trophy in 2021 and lost the final in 2022. Let us see what is the result in the year 2023. They have been a top side in the league that finished second in the points table with 6 wins and 4 losses out of 10 games. Multan Sultans was the first team to reach the final of the 2023 season of the Pakistan Super League. Lahore Qalandars will also be playing for the third time in a Pakistan Super League final. They once played in 2020 where they lost but then won the final and the league in 2022. They are the defending champions and now they have a golden opportunity to defend their PSL title. They were the best side during the league stage winning 7 out of 10 games and having 14 points on board. They will be up against a quality side in the finals and retaining the PSL trophy is not going to be an easy task for them. Below are the match predictions and betting tips for the PSL match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning

It is a difficult one to choose as both these teams play an exceptional form of cricket and have top-class squads. The match is going to be a close encounter and a last-ball finish is expected in the match. Both are equal sides on paper but seeing the ground dimensions and pitch, we are predicting Multan Sultans to win this match with an 80/20 chance of winning against Lahore Qalandars and getting their hands on the PSL trophy for the second time in the history of the league.

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Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Multan Sultans bat first, the first innings total is going to be nothing less than 180 runs. The score on the board could be between 185-195 runs.

If Lahore Qalandars bat first, the first innings score would be between 170-180 runs. They will have a big challenge in front of them against the Multan-based franchise.

Final Prediction for the match – Multan Sultans to win the match against the Lahore Qalandars franchise.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore which is a ground that favors the batting team more. Both teams are expected to win the toss and chose to bat first. They would want to put some runs on the board and put the opponent under pressure in the final match which already runs through the veins of the players.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be nice and a little cold. The chances of precipitation are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a thriller where the rain of fours and sixes is expected.

Multan Sultans Player List

Multan Sultans Squad – David Miller, Shan Masood, Tim David, Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Sarwar, Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Abbas Afridi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, I Naveed, Joshua Little, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, Wayne Parnell.

Multan Sultans Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk) Batter Shan Masood Batter Usman Khan Batter Tim David All-rounder David Miller Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans are coming on the back of a win against Lahore Qalandars in the Qualifier match. They are high on confidence and also have momentum with them.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Lahore Qalandars Squad – Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Kamra Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shane Dadswell, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sam Billings, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan.

Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Fakhar Zaman Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Harry Brook Batter Sam Billings (wk) Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Shaheen Afridi (c) Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

Lahore Qalandars also won their previous match which was against Peshawar Zalmi and was the second eliminator of the tournament. Lahore eliminated Peshawar in that match and reached the final.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Multan Sultans winning the match are 1.85 whereas the odds in favour of Lahore Qalandars winning are 2.43. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Batters

Multan Sultans has many top batters in its lineup but one batter to watch out for in the final of the Pakistan Super League 2023 season is their captain and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan. He has played a really good brand of cricket in the league and is currently the second-highest run-scorer. He has 516 runs to his name in just 11 innings.

Top Batter Bets for Mohammed Rizwan - 3.23

The batter to watch out for in Lahore Qalandars is youngster Mirza Tahir Baig. He has been in terrific form in the league and was also the player of the match in the second eliminator match where he bailed his team out of deep waters and scored a fifty.

Top Batter Bets for Mirza Tahir Baig - 4.5

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Bowlers

Ihsanullah is the bowler to watch out for from the Multan Sultan’s camp. He has been sensational in the tournament and has surely been one of the finds of the league. He is the second-best bowler in the league with 21 wickets out of 11 games. He has a chance to be the highest wicket-taker in the tournament by taking a fifer in the final.

Top Bowler Bets for Ihsanullah - 4.74

Pakistan’s current best bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, will be the best bowler for Lahore Qalandars in the forthcoming season of the Pakistan Super League. He knows the domestic conditions well and is a very skilful bowler. He has also been good with the bat this season which might give him some additional confidence.

Top Bowler Bets for Shaheen Shah Afridi - 5.5