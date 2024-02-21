MUS (Multan Sultans) vs LQA (Lahore Qalandars) Match Prediction MUS 56 % Chance of Winning LQA 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Last year’s finalists Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will play against each other in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League, 2024 at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday), at 7:30 OM IST. While Multan are high on confidence after winning both games so far, Lahore Qalandars have already lost their first two games, finding themselves in a precarious situation.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning

Multan Sultans have done everything right so far - once while batting first and in the next assignment while bowling first. It has ensured that they are staying ahead of the curve in the next game, and what is particularly interesting to note is that they are playing at their home venue. So the team, led by Mohammed Rizwan, will have many success factors to boast.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars, one of the most successful sides in the history of the PSL, are a little short on strategy and confidence. They are yet to be sure what could be done around their own benevolence, but the fact that they know how to win big matches is a bigger catch factor. So ignore them at your own peril.

MS’s chance of winning is 56%

LQ’s chance of winning is 44%

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Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Tips

Just go ahead and bet on Mohammed Rizwan. He is one of the finest and most consistent batters in Pakistan, heck, in world cricket, and he is sure to yield dividends for us. I am not leaving out Reeza Hendricks either, for I know the Saffer has it in him to deliver when the side need it the most. Further, last but not least, Shaheen Shah Afridi. One of the greatest modern-day pacers to have graced the game, leaving him out will be a crime. So bet on him and see your account grow.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Runs in the match Over 347.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction

This is going to be Multan Sultans’ last consecutive game at the Multan Cricket Stadium this season. The venue has hosted 41 T20 matches since January 2020, with the chasing side winning 20 games. The average first innings score at the venue has been 172, whereas the average first innings winning score tends to be 188.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain in the upcoming clash between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars, with Accuweather predicting the chance of precipitation to be only 3% - that too late at night. This being an evening game, will be largely without any interruption.

Multan Sultans Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim, Johnson Charles, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Shahzad

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Dawid Malan Batter Yasir Khan Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Khushdil Shah Batter David Willey All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans are high on confidence at the moment as they started the tournament in a domineering fashion, winning the first game against Karachi Kings by 55 runs. Then they bagged their second consecutive win, getting the better of Islamabad United by five wickets.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Salman Fayyaz, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Syed Faridoun

Predicted Playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper David Wiese All-rounder Shaheen Afridi All-rounder Salman Fayyaz Bowler Jahandad Khan Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

The defending champions have lost the last two games - first to Islamabad United by eight wickets, and then, Quetta Gladiators won by five wickets. In both games, they batted first. So they will be eager to find the right balance and strike the chord in the upcoming game.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Head-To-Head

This is one of the most evenly-matched contests in the Pakistan Super League, with Multan winning eight and Lahore winning nine games out of the 17 head-to-head encounters. The last time both sides came face to face against each other was in the final of the 2023 edition, in which Qalandars won by one run.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds

Multan Sultans to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

Historically, Multan Sultans are one of the fastest-scoring sides, having a powerplay run rate of 8.98. When they play at home, that number increases to 9.34 - indicating a clear stronghold of conditions and why we should trust them to come good in the upcoming clash.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars T20 Multan Cricket Stadium, null Multan Sultans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now! Lahore Qalandars Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.922 Bet Now!

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Best Batters

Mohammed Rizwan to be Multan Sultans’ best batter (Parimatch)

Mohammed Rizwan is one of the most prolific run-scorers in T20 cricket, accumulating 7268 runs at an average of 43.26 and a strike rate of 126.3. He has a balls-per-dismissal ratio of 34.3, but what makes him special is the fact that he has a balls-per-boundary rate of 6.9. In Pakistan conditions, he becomes a beast, scoring 47.99 runs per dismissal. So what is stopping you from betting on him.

Rassie van der Dussen to be Lahore Qalandars’ best batter (Parimatch)

Rassie van der Dussen scored an unbeaten 71 in the first game against Islamabad United but couldn’t do much in the next game, scoring just 15. However, the career credentials don’t get demeaned in a day, for he has 5094 runs in T20s at an average of 36.02- which indicates his consistency in the shortest format of the game. I am going ahead with him and expecting you to do the same.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Best Bowlers

Mohammad Ali to be Multan Sultans’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Mohammed Ali has played just 11 T20 matches, but has shown enough glimpses of why he can be the next big thing in Pakistan cricket. A perfect action coupled with a stellar consistency record in first-class cricket to back him up, Ali has done well in the first two games of the season, picking six wickets. He can be a threat Multan would want to use against Lahore.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Lahore Qalandars’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Sure Shaheen Shah Afridi hasn’t had the best time in the last two games, but who would you back? Afridi is one of the best T20 bowlers around and you can figure that from his statistics of 245 wickets at an average of 20.9. In his T20 career, he has five five-wicket hauls. If you want to make money, just bet on him to deliver big.