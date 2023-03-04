Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League Match Predictions
LQ
30%
Chance of Winning
MULS
70%
Pakistan
Gaddafi Stadium
Multan Sultans is the first team to win 4 back-to-back matches this season. They lost their second match of the league against Karachi Kings on 26th February. They were the runner-ups in the last Pakistan Super League but this time things look different than last season and Multan Sultans might lift the PSL trophy this season. They will look forward to avenging their previous defeat against Lahore Qalandars and regaining their top spot in the league.
Lahore Qalandars is also having a great season and are on the mission of registering the second 4 consecutive wins in the tournament against Quetta Gladiators on the 1st before playing against Multan Sultans. Lahore Qalandars won 3 consecutive matches at the start of the tournament after playing 5 games. Abdullah Shafique was their best player in the match in the previous game against Islamabad United. Lahore Qalandars would want to maintain their top spot and that can only be possible if they defeat Multan Sultans on the 4th of March.
Facts
- The captain of Multan Sultans, Mohammad Rizwan is doing nothing wrong in the tournament and scoring consistently for his team. He is the best batsman in the league with 358 runs in just 6 innings at an average of 89.50. He has tremendous t20 format records and can decide the Lahore Qalandars team’s fate in the upcoming fixture.
- The batsman to watch out for in Lahore Qalandars is Fakhar Zaman. He has been in good touch in the initial games of the Pakistan Super League and played many excellent innings. Having a batsman like Fakhar Zaman in the opening pair is an advantage and privilege for the panel.
- Ihsanullah is the bowler to look out for from the Multan Sultan’s unit. He is the highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League with 14 wickets and also the most economical bowler in the league with an average of just 9.36.
- Pakistan’s best pacer Shaheen Afridi will be the best bowler for Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming match of the Pakistan Super League.
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning
Multan Sultans has both, the highest run-scorer and also the highest wicket-taker in the tournament in their panel. Lahore Qalandars on the other hand also has the best pacer in Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi in their unit. It is a tough task to predict the winner between both teams as both of them are the best of the best and choosing one team won’t do justice to the other. Their head-to-head battles are also equal which makes both teams equally strong and competitive. However, we are predicting Multan Sultans to win this match considering their players’ performances with a 55/45 chance of winning against Lahore Qalandars on the 4th.
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
- If Multan Sultan bats first, the first innings total is going to be more than 202 runs. The score on the board could be between 190-205 runs.
- If Lahore Qalandars bats first, the first innings score would be between 187-197 runs.
- Final Prediction for the match – Multan Sultans to win the 20th game of the tournament.
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction
The match is going to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore will host its 4th Pakistan Super League match this season. Both the matches played on this venue have seen 200-plus runs in the first innings. Batting first will be the wiser option for the team winning the toss on 4th March.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the game timings. The chances of rain are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a good game of cricket.
Multan Sultans Player List
Multan Sultans Squad – Usman Khan, Shan Masood, Tim David, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Sarwar, Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Abbas Afridi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, I Naveed, Joshua Little, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, Wayne Parnell.
Multan Sultans Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk)
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Khushdil Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Usama Mir
|
Bowler
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Shahnawaz Dahani
|
Bowler
|
Abbas Afridi
|
Bowler
Multan Sultans Team Form
This is going to be the 7th match for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They cleared the first half of the tournament with flying colours and now would want to regain their top spot in the league.
Lahore Qalandars Player List
Lahore Qalandars Squad – Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Kamra Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shane Dadswell, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sam Billings, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan, Abdullah Shafique
Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
Batter
|
Kamran Ghulam
|
Batter
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings (wk)
|
Batter
|
Hussain Talat
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Khan
|
Bowler
Lahore Qalandars Team Form
This is going to be the 7th match for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They have won 4 out of 5 matches played so far and would hope to defeat Multan Sultans twice in the current season of the Pakistan Super League.
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Head-to-Head
Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars have played 14 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.
Total PSL Matches Played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars - 14 Matches
Multan Sultans Win - 7 Matches
Lahore Qalandars Win - 7 Matches
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Multan Sultans winning the match are 1.61 whereas the odds in favour of Lahore Qalandars winning are 2.3. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
- Multan Sultans Betting Odds – 1.61
- Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds – 2.3
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Batters
Multan Sultans has many big players like Rilee Rossouw, David Miller but one batter to watch out for in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League is their captain Mohammad Rizwan. He has been in terrific form and is the highest run-scorer of the tournament.
- Top Batter Bets for Mohammad Rizwan - 3.3
The batter to watch out for in Lahore Qalandars is Fakhar Zaman. He has been a rising star in Big Bash League 2022-23 and can be the top batsman for Lahore Qalandars in the forthcoming game.
- Top Batter Bets for Fakhar Zaman - 5.74
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Bowlers
Ihsanullah is the bowler to watch out for from the Multan Sultan’s side. He is a brilliant fast bowler who was the most economical in the previous high-scoring game. The pitches in the subcontinent will suit him and he can be very lethal this season.
- Top Bowler Bets for Ihsanullah - 3.4
Pakistan’s best left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi will be the best bowler for Lahore Qalandars in the forthcoming match of the Pakistan Super League. He knows the T20 format well and is a very skilful bowler. He is the only bowler who can stop Multans' batting lineup.
- Top Bowler Bets for Shaheen Afridi - 4
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Multan Sultans
Multan Sultans’ strong point is their opening pair and all the opponents will try to breach their opening pair which can result in the downfall of Multan Sultans. While on the other hand, Lahore Qalandars gives a team performance in every match which makes them unique as every player of their team contributes to the game.Bet now!