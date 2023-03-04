Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League Match Predictions LQ 30 % Chance of Winning MULS 70 % Bet now! Two of the best teams in the Pakistan Super League will battle it out on the cricket field for the second time in the season for the 20th game. The game is going to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on 4th March 2023 from 7:30 pm IST. Lahore Qalandars were the winners in the previous encounter between the teams and now are in the 1st spot of the points table with 8 points on the other hand, while Multan Sultans are in the 2nd position in the points table with also 8 points. Both the teams have played 6 and 5 matches each in the tournament we can expect another close encounter just like the first game of the tournament in the upcoming match on 4th March. Multan Sultans is the first team to win 4 back-to-back matches this season. They lost their second match of the league against Karachi Kings on 26th February. They were the runner-ups in the last Pakistan Super League but this time things look different than last season and Multan Sultans might lift the PSL trophy this season. They will look forward to avenging their previous defeat against Lahore Qalandars and regaining their top spot in the league. Lahore Qalandars is also having a great season and are on the mission of registering the second 4 consecutive wins in the tournament against Quetta Gladiators on the 1st before playing against Multan Sultans. Lahore Qalandars won 3 consecutive matches at the start of the tournament after playing 5 games. Abdullah Shafique was their best player in the match in the previous game against Islamabad United. Lahore Qalandars would want to maintain their top spot and that can only be possible if they defeat Multan Sultans on the 4th of March.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning

Multan Sultans has both, the highest run-scorer and also the highest wicket-taker in the tournament in their panel. Lahore Qalandars on the other hand also has the best pacer in Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi in their unit. It is a tough task to predict the winner between both teams as both of them are the best of the best and choosing one team won’t do justice to the other. Their head-to-head battles are also equal which makes both teams equally strong and competitive. However, we are predicting Multan Sultans to win this match considering their players’ performances with a 55/45 chance of winning against Lahore Qalandars on the 4th.

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Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Multan Sultan bats first, the first innings total is going to be more than 202 runs. The score on the board could be between 190-205 runs.

If Lahore Qalandars bats first, the first innings score would be between 187-197 runs.

Final Prediction for the match – Multan Sultans to win the 20th game of the tournament.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore will host its 4th Pakistan Super League match this season. Both the matches played on this venue have seen 200-plus runs in the first innings. Batting first will be the wiser option for the team winning the toss on 4th March.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the game timings. The chances of rain are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a good game of cricket.

Multan Sultans Player List

Multan Sultans Squad – Usman Khan, Shan Masood, Tim David, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Sarwar, Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Abbas Afridi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, I Naveed, Joshua Little, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, Wayne Parnell.

Multan Sultans Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk) Batter Shan Masood Batter Usman Khan Batter David Miller Batter Tim David All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

This is going to be the 7th match for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They cleared the first half of the tournament with flying colours and now would want to regain their top spot in the league.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Lahore Qalandars Squad – Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Kamra Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shane Dadswell, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sam Billings, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan, Abdullah Shafique

Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Fakhar Zaman Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Harry Brook Batter Sam Billings (wk) Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

This is going to be the 7th match for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They have won 4 out of 5 matches played so far and would hope to defeat Multan Sultans twice in the current season of the Pakistan Super League.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Head-to-Head

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars have played 14 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars - 14 Matches

Multan Sultans Win - 7 Matches

Lahore Qalandars Win - 7 Matches

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Multan Sultans winning the match are 1.61 whereas the odds in favour of Lahore Qalandars winning are 2.3. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.

Multan Sultans Betting Odds – 1.61

Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds – 2.3

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Batters

Multan Sultans has many big players like Rilee Rossouw, David Miller but one batter to watch out for in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League is their captain Mohammad Rizwan. He has been in terrific form and is the highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Top Batter Bets for Mohammad Rizwan - 3.3

The batter to watch out for in Lahore Qalandars is Fakhar Zaman. He has been a rising star in Big Bash League 2022-23 and can be the top batsman for Lahore Qalandars in the forthcoming game.

Top Batter Bets for Fakhar Zaman - 5.74

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Bowlers

Ihsanullah is the bowler to watch out for from the Multan Sultan’s side. He is a brilliant fast bowler who was the most economical in the previous high-scoring game. The pitches in the subcontinent will suit him and he can be very lethal this season.

Top Bowler Bets for Ihsanullah - 3.4

Pakistan’s best left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi will be the best bowler for Lahore Qalandars in the forthcoming match of the Pakistan Super League. He knows the T20 format well and is a very skilful bowler. He is the only bowler who can stop Multans' batting lineup.

Top Bowler Bets for Shaheen Afridi - 4