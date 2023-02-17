Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League Match Predictions MULS 30 % Chance of Winning PEZ 70 % Bet Now! Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi are all set to clash against each other on the cricket field in the 5th match of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match is going to take place on Friday 17th February 2023 from 8:00 pm IST at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan. Peshawar Zalmi is currently in the first position on the points table of the Pakistan Super League after defeating Karachi Kings in their previous game whereas Multan Sultans are in the 5th spot on the points table of the Pakistan Super League after losing their first game against Lahore Qalandars. Two matches have been played in the current season of the Pakistan Super League and both being a nail-biter game, hence we can expect the upcoming fixture to be an enthralling one as well. Multan Sultans lost the inaugural game of the tournament against Lahore Qalandars by just 1 run. Multan Sultans needed 14 runs to win in the last over and scored 13 runs with the help of Khushdil Shah. Their captain Mohammad Rizwan did his best by scoring 75 runs off 50 balls to chase the target but Lahore Qalandars outperformed them in the second innings. Peshawar Zalmi performed astonishingly well in the previous game against Karachi Kings. They first gave the opponent a monstrous target of 200 runs and then won the game by a close margin of just 2 runs. Babar Azam and Tom Kohler-Cadmore made a partnership of 139 runs in the first innings. Babar Azam scored 68 runs, while Tom Kohler-Cadmore piled up 92 runs off just 50 balls. With the support of James Neesham and Wahab Riaz’s economical bowling in the second innings, Peshawar Zalmi were able to defend the target in 20 overs. They both bagged 2 wickets each in the second innings with an economy of 6.5 and 8.5 respectively.

Facts Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan is a ground known for its short square circumference and bigger dimensions in the back and the front. The pitch is usually a flat track here but the bounce is uneven which helps the pacers. The match is expected to be a run-fest as both teams have strong batting line-ups. The average score here at this venue is above 170 runs and the teams batting first have better chances of winning the game as seen in the first match of the season.

Multan Sultans’ batting line-up is filled with T20 star batsmen and also has the second-best T20 batsman in the World as their captain in the tournament. He was seen in terrific form in the previous game and also played really good cricket for his national team in recent times.

The batter to watch out for in Peshawar Zalmi is their captain, Babar Azam. He is ranked 3rd in the ICC rankings of the T20 format and has played many crucial innings for Pakistan in T20is.

Usama Mir is the bowler to watch out for from the Multan Sultan’s team. He is a brilliant leg-break bowler who has shown his capabilities in the previous match against Lahore Qalandars. The pitch of Multan Cricket Stadium will suit him and he can be very fierce in these conditions.

Pakistan’s former pace king, Wahan Riaz, will be the best bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in the forthcoming match of the Pakistan Super League. He is the most skilled and experienced bowler in the entire league.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning

Both teams have played 1 match each in the tournament and have displayed their efforts from the first game itself. Multan Sultans were unlucky with their 1-run loss against Lahore Qalandars, meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi did a phenomenal job at defending the 15 runs in their last over of the previous game against Karachi Kings. The match is going to be an exciting contest and the fans are expecting it to be a thriller like the first 2 games of the tournament. Both are equally good with players in form but we are backing Peshawar Zalmi to be the winners in this match with a 55/45 chance of winning against Multan Sultans.

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Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Multan Sultan bats first, the first innings total is going to be nothing less than 155 runs. The score on the scoreboard could be between 155-160 runs.

If Peshawar Zalmi bats first, the first innings score would be between 175-185 runs.

Final Prediction for the upcoming fixture – Peshawar Zalmi to win the 5th game of the Pakistan Super League.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan which is a ground that favours the batters more in the game as seen in the first match of the Pakistan Super League. Both teams will expect to win the toss and choose to bat first on the 17th. They would want to put some big runs on the scoreboard and put the opponent under pressure in the match on Friday.

Weather Report

The weather is going to be a little cold but nice with the temperature being around 20 to 25 degrees. The chances of rain are next to impossible and no rain is expected during the match timings. It is expected that we will have a full T20 match between these teams and it is going to be a spellbinding one on the 17th of February.

Multan Sultans Player List

Multan Sultans Squad – Tim David, Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Sarwar, Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Abbas Afridi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, I Naveed, Joshua Little, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, Wayne Parnell, David Miller, Shan Masood

Multan Sultans Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk) Batter Shan Masood Batter Usman Khan Batter Tim David All-rounder David Miller Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

This is going to be the third game for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League’s 8th season. They have already lost 1 game against Lahore Qalandars in the tournament and would not want to lose more games and get eliminated from the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Squad – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Haris Sohail, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Aamer Jamal, Danish Aziz, James Neesham, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Gleeson, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam (c)

Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Babar Azam (c) Batter Haris Sohail Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Mohammad Haris (wk) Batter James Neesham All-rounder Arshad Iqbal All-rounder Rovman Powell All-rounder Khurram Shahzad All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Usman Qadir Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

This is going to be the second match for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. Peshawar Zalmi has already gained momentum by defeating Karachi Kings in the previous outing and now will also look to dominate Multan Sultans in the next fixture.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Multan Sultans winning the match are 2.104 whereas the odds in favour of Peshawar Zalmi winning are 1.73. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Multan Sultans Betting Odds – 2.104

Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds – 1.73

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Team Batters

Multan Sultans has many top batters in its lineup but one batter to watch out for in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League is Mohammad Rizwan. He has been in terrific form for Pakistan and was also seen in a destructive mode in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Top Batter Bets for Mohammad Rizwan - 5.32

The batter to watch out for in Peshawar Zalmi is Babar Azam. He has been a great captain for Pakistan in international cricket in the past year and has played many crucial innings. This Pakistani captain will be an important player for Peshawar Zalmi on the 17th.

Top Batter Bets for Babar Azam - 4.32

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Team Bowlers

Usama Mir is the bowler to watch out for from the Multan Sultan’s camp. He is a brilliant leg-break who has shown his mettle in the shortest format of the game time and again. The pitches in the subcontinent will suit him and he can very lethal in these conditions.

Top Bowler Bets for Usama Mir – 4.32

Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler, Wahab Riaz, will be the best bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in the forthcoming season of the Pakistan Super League. He knows the domestic conditions well and is a very skilful bowler.

Top Bowler Bets for Wahab Riaz – 3.4