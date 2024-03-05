MUS (Multan Sultans) vs PZA (Peshawar Zalmi) Match Prediction PZA 40 % Chance of Winning MUS 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.808 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In another exciting PSL clash, Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in the 21st game of the competition. The game will be hosted at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 5. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning

Multan Sultans are in a scintillating form lately. They have registered their sixth win in the previous game against Karachi Kings. Led by their captain, Mohammad Rizwan, the Sultans have shown exceptional batting and bowling prowess, making them a force to be reckoned with in the PSL. The team is placed at the top of the points table with six wins and a loss. The Sultans have 12 points and a net run rate of 1.133.

Peshawar Zalmi were looking on a great track after three victories in the competition. However, the team faced a huge loss in the last game and dropped places in the points table. They are currently at the 4th place of the table standings with three wins and as many losses. They have 7 points and a net run rate of -0.480.

Multan Sultans’ chance of winning: 60%

Peshawar Zalmi' chance of winning: 40%

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Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Tips

Multan Sultans to score under 27.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Multan Sultans has a spectacular batting order, including one of the best T20 batters in the world. Mohammad Rizwan leads the batting order in the opening position with several names in the line-up. Dawid Malan opened with Rizwan initially but the team was not producing impressive results for the 1st wicket. Currently Reeza Hendricks bats alongside Rizwan in the opening line-up. Rizwan and Hendricks average at 35.00 & 49.83 respectively in the competition. Although the players average well in the competition, their opening partnership did not take a hit yet. The side has scored 17, 6, 1, 7, 22, 4 & 16 runs before their first dismissal in seven games. In their last clash with the Zalmi, Sultans scored 7 runs before they lost their 1st wicket. They failed to score over our target on all the occasions, making this a safe betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Multan Sultans 1.88 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Multan Sultans 1.77 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Multan Sultans 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Toss Prediction

Rawalpindi pitch will be placid track with good pace and bounce to work with for the batters. We expect the average scores to be in the range of 170-180 runs in this match. Both skippers will look to chase down the total in this match as no target will be safe in batting friendly conditions on a fresh pitch.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted on March 5. However, the skies will remain cloudy. The temperature will be around 19 degree Celsius.

Multan Sultans Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim, Johnson Charles, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Shahzad

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Mohammad Rizwan (c) Batter Usman Khan Wicket-keeper Tayyab Tahir Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Shahnawaz Dahani All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Faisal Akram Bowler Aftab Ibrahim Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans are high on confidence since they are on the top of the points table. They are coming from a strong win against Karachi Kings by 20 runs. They have a good batting and bowling form.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Dan Mousley, Paul Walter, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Lungi Ngidi, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Waqar Salamkheil, Luke Wood, Aimal Khan, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi.

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam (c) Batter Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Haseebullah Khan Batter Rovman Powell Batter Asif Ali Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Arif Yaqoob Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

Peshawar Zalmi were having a good campaign but things went wrong for them in the previous game against Islamabad United. Their bowlers leaked too many runs whereas the top order crumbled pretty early in the game. They have a good squad and should get back to the competition.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, the former leads the tally by 4-1. Peshawar Zalmi won the latest clash between them this season.

Multan Sultans Won: 4

Peshawar Zalmi Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds

In their recent clash with Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans turned the game in their favour and won it by 20 runs. Mohammad Rizwan played a stunning innings of 58 runs but it was Usman Khan who stole the show with his unbeaten innings of 106 runs. The team registered 189 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Their bowlers were also pretty impressive, restricting the Kings at 169 runs and winning the game comfortably. Majority of the bowlers got a pick while Usama Mir picked 2 wickets for Multan Sultans.

Peshawar Zalmi clashed against Islamabad United in the last game. Batting first, Islamabad United scored 196 runs with the loss of 4 wickets. Surprisingly, Saim Ayub was the best bowler from Zalmi as he picked 2 wickets while most bowlers remained wicket-less in the game. Chasing the target, Peshawar Zalmi lost quick wickets in the beginning of their innings. Paul Walter and Aamer Jamal gave some hope in the deep order scoring 33 & 87 runs respectively. But in the end, PZ remained short of 29 runs to the victory.

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Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Batters

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam had an unfortunate run out in the last game. His form, however, looks in sound form. He has scored 330 runs in 6 games at an average of 66.00. He has smashed a century and two half centuries in the competition.

Usman Khan to be the top batter for Multan Sultans

Usman Khan means business. He has scored 14, 96 & 106* runs in the three games since he entered the tournament. He has a sum of 216 runs in 3 games and averages at 108 in the competition.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Bowlers

Arif Yaqoob to be the top bowler for Peshawar Zalmi

Arif Yaqoob has picked 8 wickets in 4 innings of the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game against Multan Sultans. He will be expected to perform well in the next game.

Usama Mir to be the top bowler for Multan Sultans

Usama Mir is a talented bowler. He has picked 15 wickets in 7 games. He was successful in picking 2 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.