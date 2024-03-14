MUS (Multan Sultans) vs PZA (Peshawar Zalmi) Match Prediction MUS 56 % Chance of Winning PZA 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.749 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In another exciting PSL clash, Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will contest in the Qualifier game of the competition. The game will be hosted at National Stadium, Karachi on March 14. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, the top two teams in the points table, are poised for a crucial showdown in the qualifier match. The stakes are high, as the winner earns a direct ticket to the finals, while the losing side gets another shot in the Eliminator 2 game, keeping the competition intense and unpredictable.

Multan Sultans' journey to the qualifier stage has been marked by ups and downs. Despite facing two narrow defeats, they bounced back with a resounding victory to clinch the top spot in the group stage, securing seven wins and three losses. With a commendable net run rate of 1.150, they aim to assert their dominance once again on the path to the finals.

Peshawar Zalmi enters the qualifier game with confidence riding high, having secured victories in their last three matches against tough opponents. Finishing second on the points table with six wins and three losses, coupled with a net run rate of 0.147, they have built considerable momentum. Determined to capitalise on their recent form, Peshawar Zalmi eyes a straight path to the final showdown.

Multan Sultans’ chance of winning: 56%

Peshawar Zalmi's chance of winning: 44%

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Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Tips

Peshawar Zalmi to score over 28.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Peshawar Zalmi has a spectacular batting order, including one of the best T20 batters in the world. Babar Azam and Saim Ayub opened for the team in the competition and currently average at 62.25 & 30.11 respectively in the tournament. In 9 games this season, the pair secured 91, 0, 26, 136, 77, 1, 84, 46 & 55 runs for their opening partnership. Saim Ayub scored 19 runs whereas Azam smashed 51 runs in the last game. In the last meeting between the sides, the pair led the opening partnership of 84 runs. The openers look in terrific form and should lead a successful opening partnership in the next game against the Sultans.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Peshawar Zalmi 2.00 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Peshawar Zalmi 1.94 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Multan Sultans 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Toss Prediction

National Stadium Karachi is known for being a batsman's paradise. The outfield is quick, which allows for easy run-scoring for the batsmen. Bowlers, especially the fast bowlers, have always found it challenging to bowl here. It is a good venue for the spinners, as the ball occasionally takes sharp turns. The last three games in Karachi have seen the toss winning captain choose to bat first. Our prediction is for both captains to select to bat first if they win the toss ahead of the Qualifier.

Weather Report

The temperature will be in the mid-low twenties throughout this play-off match on Thursday evening. There is no risk of rain interrupting the fixture.

Multan Sultans Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim, Johnson Charles, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Shahzad

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Mohammad Rizwan (c) Batter Usman Khan Wicket-keeper Tayyab Tahir Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Tayyab Tahir Batter David Willey All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans are high on confidence since they are on the top of the points table. They are coming from a strong win against Quetta Gladiators by 79 runs. They have a good batting and bowling form.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Dan Mousley, Paul Walter, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Lungi Ngidi, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Waqar Salamkheil, Luke Wood, Aimal Khan, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi.

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam (c) Batter Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Haseebullah Khan Batter Rovman Powell Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Mehran Mumtaz Bowler Aimal Khan Bowler Aamer Jamal Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

Peshawar Zalmi finished strong in the second position of the table standings. They have a spectacular bowling order and will be looking to win this affair.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, the former leads the tally by 3-2.

Multan Sultans Won: 3

Peshawar Zalmi Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds

In their recent clash with Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans turned the game in their favour and won it by 79 runs. Mohammad Rizwan played a stunning innings of 69 runs while Johnson Charles registered 53 runs. The bowlers did a commendable job defending the target of 186 runs. They bundled out QG at 106 and posted a comfortable win. Usama Mir and David Willey picked 3 wickets each.

Peshawar Zalmi clashed against Karachi Kings in the last game. Zalmi accumulated 147 runs in the game. Babar Azam smashed 51 runs while Rovman Powell scored 30 runs. They also managed to defend the target narrowly, restricting Karachi Kings at 145 and winning the game by 2 runs. Naveen ul-Haq picked 2 wickets and helped the team win the game. Peshawar Zalmi has a mix of pretty strong players and will come in strong in the next game.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 National Stadium, null Multan Sultans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Peshawar Zalmi Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.154 Bet Now!

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Batters

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam smashed 51 runs in the last game. He has scored 498 runs in 9 games at an average of 62.25. He is the top scorer of the tournament and looks in phenomenal form. He will come in as the best batter of the team in the next match.

Usman Khan to be the top batter for Multan Sultans

Usman Khan means business. He has scored 106*, 100* & 21 runs in the three games. He has a sum of 337 runs in 5 games and is amongst the top scorers of the competition. He averages at 112.33 in the competition.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Bowlers

Luke Wood to be the top bowler for Peshawar Zalmi

Luke Wood is a pace machine. He picked a wicket in the last game. With that, he has 11 wickets in 9 games of the competition. He has an economy rate of 7.98.

Usama Mir to be the top bowler for Multan Sultans

Usama Mir is a talented bowler. He has picked 21 wickets in 10 games. He was successful in picking 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.