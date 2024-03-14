MUS (Multan Sultans) vs PZA (Peshawar Zalmi) Match Prediction
MUS
56%
Chance of Winning
PZA
44%
T20
National Stadium
Facts:
- Peshawar Zalmi finished second in the points table whereas Multan Sultans finished at the top.
- Multan Sultans have won three out of the last five meetings with Peshawar Zalmi.
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning
Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, the top two teams in the points table, are poised for a crucial showdown in the qualifier match. The stakes are high, as the winner earns a direct ticket to the finals, while the losing side gets another shot in the Eliminator 2 game, keeping the competition intense and unpredictable.
Multan Sultans' journey to the qualifier stage has been marked by ups and downs. Despite facing two narrow defeats, they bounced back with a resounding victory to clinch the top spot in the group stage, securing seven wins and three losses. With a commendable net run rate of 1.150, they aim to assert their dominance once again on the path to the finals.
Peshawar Zalmi enters the qualifier game with confidence riding high, having secured victories in their last three matches against tough opponents. Finishing second on the points table with six wins and three losses, coupled with a net run rate of 0.147, they have built considerable momentum. Determined to capitalise on their recent form, Peshawar Zalmi eyes a straight path to the final showdown.
Multan Sultans’ chance of winning: 56%
Peshawar Zalmi's chance of winning: 44%
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Tips
Peshawar Zalmi to score over 28.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Peshawar Zalmi has a spectacular batting order, including one of the best T20 batters in the world. Babar Azam and Saim Ayub opened for the team in the competition and currently average at 62.25 & 30.11 respectively in the tournament. In 9 games this season, the pair secured 91, 0, 26, 136, 77, 1, 84, 46 & 55 runs for their opening partnership. Saim Ayub scored 19 runs whereas Azam smashed 51 runs in the last game. In the last meeting between the sides, the pair led the opening partnership of 84 runs. The openers look in terrific form and should lead a successful opening partnership in the next game against the Sultans.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Peshawar Zalmi
Most Sixes: Peshawar Zalmi
Best Opening Partnership: Multan Sultans
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Toss Prediction
National Stadium Karachi is known for being a batsman's paradise. The outfield is quick, which allows for easy run-scoring for the batsmen. Bowlers, especially the fast bowlers, have always found it challenging to bowl here. It is a good venue for the spinners, as the ball occasionally takes sharp turns. The last three games in Karachi have seen the toss winning captain choose to bat first. Our prediction is for both captains to select to bat first if they win the toss ahead of the Qualifier.
Weather Report
The temperature will be in the mid-low twenties throughout this play-off match on Thursday evening. There is no risk of rain interrupting the fixture.
Multan Sultans Player List
Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim, Johnson Charles, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Shahzad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Rizwan (c)
|
Batter
|
Usman Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tayyab Tahir
|
Batter
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Tayyab Tahir
|
Batter
|
David Willey
|
All-rounder
|
Usama Mir
|
Bowler
|
Abbas Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Ali
|
Bowler
Multan Sultans Team Form
Multan Sultans are high on confidence since they are on the top of the points table. They are coming from a strong win against Quetta Gladiators by 79 runs. They have a good batting and bowling form.
Peshawar Zalmi Player List
Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Dan Mousley, Paul Walter, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Lungi Ngidi, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Waqar Salamkheil, Luke Wood, Aimal Khan, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam (c)
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Haris
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Haseebullah Khan
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Mehran Mumtaz
|
Bowler
|
Aimal Khan
|
Bowler
|
Aamer Jamal
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
Peshawar Zalmi Team Form
Peshawar Zalmi finished strong in the second position of the table standings. They have a spectacular bowling order and will be looking to win this affair.
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, the former leads the tally by 3-2.
Multan Sultans Won: 3
Peshawar Zalmi Won: 2
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds
In their recent clash with Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans turned the game in their favour and won it by 79 runs. Mohammad Rizwan played a stunning innings of 69 runs while Johnson Charles registered 53 runs. The bowlers did a commendable job defending the target of 186 runs. They bundled out QG at 106 and posted a comfortable win. Usama Mir and David Willey picked 3 wickets each.
Peshawar Zalmi clashed against Karachi Kings in the last game. Zalmi accumulated 147 runs in the game. Babar Azam smashed 51 runs while Rovman Powell scored 30 runs. They also managed to defend the target narrowly, restricting Karachi Kings at 145 and winning the game by 2 runs. Naveen ul-Haq picked 2 wickets and helped the team win the game. Peshawar Zalmi has a mix of pretty strong players and will come in strong in the next game.
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi
T20
National Stadium, null
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Batters
Babar Azam to be the top batter for Peshawar Zalmi
Babar Azam smashed 51 runs in the last game. He has scored 498 runs in 9 games at an average of 62.25. He is the top scorer of the tournament and looks in phenomenal form. He will come in as the best batter of the team in the next match.
Usman Khan to be the top batter for Multan Sultans
Usman Khan means business. He has scored 106*, 100* & 21 runs in the three games. He has a sum of 337 runs in 5 games and is amongst the top scorers of the competition. He averages at 112.33 in the competition.
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Top Bowlers
Luke Wood to be the top bowler for Peshawar Zalmi
Luke Wood is a pace machine. He picked a wicket in the last game. With that, he has 11 wickets in 9 games of the competition. He has an economy rate of 7.98.
Usama Mir to be the top bowler for Multan Sultans
Usama Mir is a talented bowler. He has picked 21 wickets in 10 games. He was successful in picking 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Multan Sultans
Multan Sultans to win the match @ 1.77 (Parimatch)
Peshawar Zalmi to win the match @ 2.02 (Parimatch)
Parimatch