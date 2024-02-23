MUS (Multan Sultans) vs PZA (Peshawar Zalmi) Match Prediction MUS 53 % Chance of Winning PZA 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.709 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi are poised to take on each other for the first time this season in the Pakistan Super League on February 23, 2024. Their clash will be hosted at Multan Cricket Stadium with a scheduled start time of 7:30 P.M IST.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Chances of Winning

Multan Sultans achieved a hat trick of victories in their previous match against Lahore Qalandars, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to bat first. They managed to muster a respectable total of 166/5 with major contributions from their middle order batsmen. Although the score was competitive, Multan Sultans chased it down with one over to spare as Mohammad Rizwan, their skipper, opener and wicket-keeper batter, fastened the team’s innings with an incredible half-century. Despite having lost five wickets, Multan Sultans was able to overcome Lahore Qalandars by chasing down a decent target.

Peshawar Zalmi was marred by misfortune in their last outing against Karachi Kings. They were doomed from the outset as they lost the toss and were tasked with batting first and securing a target. With a remarkable contribution from their captain, Babar Azam, the team posted a total of 154 runs on the board. However, this did not deter Karachi Kings who managed to complete the match in just 16.5 overs for the loss of three wickets. Peshawar Zalmi, unfortunately, conceded defeat by seven wickets.

Multan Sultans have enjoyed a three-match winning streak from the beginning of the tournament and they seem to be vengeful from their closely contested one-run defeat at the hands of Lahore Qalandars in the final of the previous season. Peshawar Zalmi, conversely, are yet to secure their first victory of the season as they enter their third fixture against a mighty formidable adversary.

Multan Sultans chance of winning - 53%

Peshawar Zalmi chance of winning - 47%

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Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Tips

Babar Azam to score over 31.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Babar Azam, having participated in two matches so far, emerged as their leading batsman with 140 runs. In their first match against Quetta Gladiators, he scored 68 runs off 42 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 161.90. He went on to amass a second half-century in their second match versus Karachi Kings, having accumulated 72 runs during the innings. Taking his current form into account, it appears to be highly probable that he could score over 31.5 runs in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Multan Sultan Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Peshawar Zalmi Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Multan Sultans 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Toss Prediction

The match is set to take place at Multan Cricket Stadium where three matches have been hosted in the tournament to date. The home side has emerged victorious on all three occasions, having won the previous two matches fielding first while the first match was won while batting first. Chasing appears to be advantageous at this venue, making it highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts sunny conditions with absolutely no chance of rainfall. The temperature is expected to remain around 24 degrees Celsius.

Multan Sultans Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Johnson Charles, Reeza Hendricks, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Dawid Malan, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, David Willey, Abbas Afridi, Faisal Akram, Ihsanullah, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Muhammad Shahzad.

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (C) Wicket-keeper Dawid Malan Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Yasir Khan Batter David Willey All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Bowler Khushdil Shah Batter Usama Mir Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans have been absolutely faultless this season so far and could overcome Peshawar Zalmi with relative ease, given the disparity in their current form.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Dan Mousley, Paul Walter, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Lungi Ngidi, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Waqar Salamkheil, Luke Wood, Aimal Khan, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi.

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam (C) Batter Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Rovman Powell Batter Asif Ali Batter Aamer Jamal All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Mohammad Zeeshan Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

Peshawar Zalmi have got their work cut out for them as they face an uphill task of defeating a daunting opposition. They do not seem to be in a position to claim their first victory in the next game.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Head-to-Head

Multan Sultans has been incredibly dominant in their previous five encounters against Peshawar Zalmi, having won all of those matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Multan Sultans - 5

Peshawar Zalmi - 0

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds

Multan Sultans to have a better opening partnership than Peshawar Zalmi @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Peshawar Zalmi’s opening duo, Saim Ayub and Babar Azam, displayed vastly different form in their two matches so far. There was a world of difference between their performances in both matches, considering they collaborated for 91 runs in the first match and then failed to achieve a partnership at all in the following innings. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, showcased consistency in terms of their opening partnerships in their previous three matches. Mohammad Rizwan and Dawid Malan scored 1, 6 and 17 runs thus far. Based on these recent results, the bookmarkers believe that Multan Sultans could establish a better first wicket partnership than Peshawar Zalmi.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Multan Cricket Stadium, null Multan Sultans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Peshawar Zalmi Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.226 Bet Now!

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Best Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Multan Sultans’ Best Batter

Mohammad Rizwan, Multan Sultans’ skipper and wicket-keeper batsman, stands as their second highest run scorer at the moment with 136 runs in just three innings. He achieved his first half-century of the season in their last match against Lahore Qalandars, wherein he scored 82 runs off just 59 deliveries, striking at 138.98. Considering his trajectory, he could be relied upon to be their leading batter once again.

Babar Azam to be Peshawar Zalmi’s Best Batter

Babar Azam, Peshawar Zalmi’s captain, leads the team’s run charts with 140 runs in a mere two innings. He garnered his second half-century of the season in their previous encounter against Karachi Kings, having scored 72 runs from 51 runs, giving him a strike rate of 141.17. Taking this recent performance into account, he could emerge as their standout batsman in the next game as well.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Best Bowlers

Mohammad Ali to be Multan Sultans’ Best Bowler

Mohammad Ali is the leading wicket-taker for the team with eight wickets under his belt in three innings. In their previous match against Lahore Qalandars, he delivered four overs, allowed 28 runs and captured two wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 7.00. Given that he has displayed brilliant wicket-taking prowess and remains highly economical with the ball, he could be anticipated to be their top bowler.

Luke Wood to be Peshawar Zalmi’s Best Bowler

Luke Wood is currently tied as Peshawar Zalmi’s top wicket-taker with three wickets in two innings. He delivered an exceptional spell against Karachi Kings, wherein he bowled 3.5 overs, including one maiden, and allowed a mere 20 runs which translated to an economy rate of 5.21. He also bagged two wickets in the process, making him a dependable player to continue as their premier bowler.