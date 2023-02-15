Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Pakistan Super League Match Predictions MULS 70 % Chance of Winning QGL 30 % Bet now! Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators are going to cross swords against each other in the 3rd match of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match is going to be played on Monday 15th February 2023 from 8:00 pm IST at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan. Quetta Gladiators were at the bottom of the table in the previous season of the Pakistan Super League whereas Multan Sultans were the runner-ups of the 2022 edition of the Pakistan Super League. It is going to be a spellbinding game for both teams on the 15th of February. Multan Sultans has been a fabulous team in recent times after considering their performance in the 2021 and 2022 Pakistan Super League. Multan Sultans are now looking for a strong start in the tournament and this time would again hope to reach the finals for the third consecutive time. Pakistan’s best T20 batsman and Keeper, Mohammad Rizwan will lead the Multan Sultans’ side in this edition of the Pakistan Super League 2023. Quetta Gladiators performed well during the initial stage of the Pakistan Super League and reached the finals in the first 2 editions of the Pakistan Super League. They also have a title in 2019 after defeating Peshawar Zalmi in the finals. They will have some extra pressure this time as their previous season wasn’t that great for them and they finished the season in the second-last spot of the points table. Quetta Gladiators will be led by Pakistan’s ex-captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed in the forthcoming season of the Pakistan Super League.

Facts Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan is a ground known for its short square dimensions and bigger dimensions in the back and the front. The track is usually a flat surface here but the bounce is uneven which helps the bowlers. The match is expected to be a high-scoring one as both teams have strong batting line-ups. The average score here at this venue is 170 runs and the teams batting first have better chances of winning the game.

Multan Sultans has too many top batsmen in its panel but one batter to watch out for in the upcoming match of the Pakistan Super League is David Miller. He has been in terrific form in the SA20 2023 and also played really good cricket for his national team in recent times.

The batter to watch out for in Quetta Gladiators is Iftikhar Ahmed. He has been a lethal weapon in international cricket in the past year and has played many crucial innings for Pakistan. This Pakistani player has also made Pakistan win against India and would want to show his batting abilities in Pakistan Super League by scoring a lot of runs.

Adil Rashid is the bowler to watch out for from the Multan Sultan’s team. He is a brilliant leg-spinner who has shown his capabilities in the T20 format of cricket time and again. The pitches of Pakistan will suit him and he can be very fierce in these conditions.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

Both teams have the best players in their team who are in the form of their life and can make the game more exciting with their batting and bowling skills. Multan Sultans has a better batting unit whereas Quetta Gladiators has a better bowling and all-rounder line-up than Multan Sultans. The match is going to be a cliff-hanging one and a run-fest is expected in the match. Both are equally good on paper but seeing the ground conditions and track, we are backing Multan Sultans to win this match with a 60/40 chance of winning against Quetta Gladiators.

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Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Multan Sultan bats first, the first innings total is going to be nothing less than 165 runs. The score on the scoreboard could be between 165-180 runs.

If Quetta Gladiators bat first, the first innings score would be between 150-165 runs. They will have a big task in front of them against Mohammad Rizwan and the company.

Final Prediction for the upcoming fixture – Multan Sultans to win the 3rd game of the Pakistan Super League.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan which is a ground that favours the batters more in the game. Both teams will expect to win the toss and choose to bat first on the 15th. They would want to put some huge runs on the scoreboard and put the opponent under pressure in the game.

Weather Report

The weather is going to be a little cold but nice. The chances of rain are next to impossible and no rain is expected during the game. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over game between these teams and it is going to be a nail-biter on the 15th of February.

Multan Sultans Player List

Multan Sultans Squad – Shan Masood, Tim David, Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Sarwar, Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Abbas Afridi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, I Naveed, Joshua Little, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, Wayne Parnell, David Miller

Multan Sultans Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk) Batter Shan Masood Batter Usman Khan Batter Tim David All-rounder David Miller Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

This is going to be the second game for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They would to gain early momentum in the tournament so that they can risk swapping players later in the tournament when they are at the top of the points table.

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Quetta Gladiators Squad – Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saud Shakeel, and Qais Ahmad, Sarfaraz Ahmed ©

Quetta Gladiators Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Sarfaraz Ahmed Batter Jason Roy Batter Martin Guptill Batter Umar Akmal Batter Ahsan Ali Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

This is going to be the first match for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They would not want this season to be like their previous season and win the initial games of the tournament to be in the top 2 of the points tables.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Multan Sultans winning the match are 1.67 whereas the odds in favour of Quetta Gladiators winning are 2.20. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Multan Sultans Betting Odds – 1.67

Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds – 2.20

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Top Team Batters

Multan Sultans has many top batters in its lineup but one batter to watch out for in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League is David Miller. He has been in terrific form for South Africa and was also seen in destructive mode in the SA20 2023.

Top Batter Bets for David Miller - 5.32

The batter to watch out for in Quetta Gladiators is Iftikhar Ahmed. He has been a rising star in international cricket in the past year and has played many crucial innings. This Pakistan player will be an important player for Quetta Gladiators on the 15th.

Top Batter Bets for Iftikhar Ahmed - 4.32

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Top Team Bowlers

Adil Rashid is the bowler to watch out for from the Multan Sultan’s camp. He is a brilliant leg-spinner who has shown his mettle in the shortest format of the game time and again. The pitches in the subcontinent will suit him and he can very lethal in these conditions.

Top Bowler Bets for Adil Rashid – 4.32

Pakistan’s youngest bowler, Naseem Shah, will be the best bowler for Quetta Gladiators in the forthcoming season of the Pakistan Super League. He knows the domestic conditions well and is a very skilful bowler.

Top Bowler Bets for Naseem Shah – 3.4