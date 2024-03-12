MUS (Multan Sultans) vs QGL (Quetta Gladiators) Match Prediction QGL 45 % Chance of Winning MUS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.727 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will meet each other in the 30th game of the Pakistan Super League 2024. The game will be hosted at National Stadium, Karachi on March 12. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

Currently positioned at the apex position of the points table, Multan Sultan has shown great strength. The team is filled with renowned cricketers like Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Reece Topley, Olly Stone, etc. Their collaborative team performance is their biggest strength in the PSL 2024. Multan Sultans have won six games and lost three matches in the competition. They have 12 points and a net run rate of 0.839.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators are levelled with two other teams in the competition in terms of points. They have five wins and three losses in nine games. They have 11 points, a net run rate of -0.535 and are placed 4th in the points table. There are two teams above them in the standings and will have to do a lot better in their last group game to jump places. This will make an exciting watch for the fans.

Multan Sultans' chance of winning: 55%

Quetta Gladiators' chance of winning: 45%

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Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Tips

Quetta Gladiators to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Quetta Gladiators have a spectacular batting order. They have Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel to open for the team in the competition. Roy and Shakeel average at 31.12 & 44.14 respectively in the competition. The pair started their campaign with a fantastic opening partnership of 157 runs. They secured 69, 17, 16, 57, 20, 46 & 39 runs in the remaining matches before their first dismissal. The pair has been exceptionally good in the last two matches. Saud Shakeel is in fantastic form and will be expected to bat well in the next game too. That said, the pair should be able to continue their form in the upcoming clash against the Sultans.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Multan Sultans 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Multan Sultans 2.06 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Multan Sultans 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Toss Prediction

National Stadium Karachi is known for being a batsman's paradise. The outfield is quick, which allows for easy run-scoring for the batsmen. Bowlers, especially the fast bowlers, have always found it challenging to bowl here. It is a good venue for the spinners, as the ball occasionally takes sharp turns. Defending scores is a massive challenge in Karachi. The dew factor is important in the second innings, where gripping the ball is difficult. The side that wins the toss in this game will look to play it safe by bowling first here.

Weather Report

The temperature will rise to 28 degrees Celsius. The conditions will be comfortable during the warm winter evening. Though we have already seen signs of a two-paced surface, the wicket would be a good one to bat on.

Multan Sultans Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim, Johnson Charles, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Shahzad

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Mohammad Rizwan (c) Batter Dawid Malan Wicket-keeper Tayyab Tahir Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Usama Mir Bowler David Willey All-rounder Aftab Ibrahim Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans are high on confidence since they are on the top of the points table. They lost against Islamabad United in a high scoring game. They batted well in the last game but their bowlers did not have much impact.

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (captain), Sajjad Ali (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Hasnain, Will Smeed, Adil Naz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Omair Yousuf, Bismillah Khan, Usman Qadir, Laurie Evans, Sohail Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Sarfaraz Ahmed Wicket-keeper Khawaja Nafay Batter Rilee Rossouw © Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Akeal Hosein Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Wasim Bowler Usman Tariq Bowler Sohail Khan Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

Quetta Gladiators have recovered from two defeats and registered a win against Lahore in the last game. They need to bat better in the last group game.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans have won on all the occasions.

Multan Sultans Won: 5

Quetta Gladiators Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

In their recent clash with Islamabad United, Multan Sultans started their innings on a spectacular note as they scored 228 runs for their total. Usman Khan played an unbeaten innings of 100 off 50 balls. Johnson Charles scored 42 runs in the game. However, Islamabad United had some other plans. They surpassed the target with 232 for the loss of 7 wickets, winning the game by 3 wickets. Abbas Afridi picked 3 wickets and Mohammad Ali picked 2. However, the MS bowlers were pretty expensive in the game and could make much of a difference.

Quetta Gladiators went against Lahore Qalandars in the last game. LQ scored 166 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Abrar Ahmed picked 2 wickets in the game for the Gladiators. However, it was not much of a task for Quetta Gladiators. They surpassed the target with 6 wickets in hand. Saud Shakeel played an unbeaten innings of 88 runs off 65 balls in the game. The Gladiators will go in confident in the next game but it will be tough against Multan Sultans.

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Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Top Batters

Saud Shakeel to be the top batter for Quetta Gladiators

Saud Shakeel looks in good form currently. He has scored 309 runs in 8 innings at an average of 44.14. He has scored two fifties in the tournament. He scored an unbeaten 88 off 65 balls in the last game.

Usman Khan to be the top batter for Multan Sultans

Usman Khan is the current top scorer of the team. He has amassed 316 runs in 4 games at an average of 158. He played a phenomenal knock of 100 runs off 50 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and 3 sixes. He will go in as the best batting pick in the next game.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Top Bowlers

Abrar Ahmed to be the top bowler for Quetta Gladiators

Abrar Ahmed is a terrific bowler. He has picked 14 wickets in 8 games. He has an economy rate of 7.56 in the competition. He was able to pick 2 wickets in the last game.

Usama Mir to be the top bowler for Multan Sultans

Usama Mir is a talented bowler in the ranks of MS. He has picked 18 wickets in 9 games. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.