MUS (Multan Sultans) vs QGL (Quetta Gladiators) Match Prediction MUS 56 % Chance of Winning QGL 44 % Bet Now! Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will square off against each other in the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League, 2024, at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, on February 25, 2024 (Sunday), at 2:30 PM IST. Multan and Quetta are sitting at the top of the pile with three wins each and will want to capitalize on that to build a sustainable lead.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

Multan Sultans are on a roll at the moment. You could attribute that to the fact that they have played all four of their matches at home venues and this Quetta game provides them with an opportunity to cap off the home leg in style. If we stick to the game, Multan Sultans know the kind of strips that will be on offer and can capitalize on that.

On the other hand, Quetta have been pretty good. After tanking in the last season of the league, they have started the 2024 season with some style, winning all three games of the tournament. In two of the three matches, they batted second - but have shown facets of their success in a solid fashion.

MS’s chance of winning is 56%

QG’s chance of winning is 44%

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Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Tips

If you are serious about making money, there is no way you are not putting your money on Mohammad Rizwan. He is one of the most consistent scorers and couple that with Reeza Hendricks, you are sitting on a successful pile of cash. You also don’t miss out on Abrar Ahmed from Quetta Gladiators as the spinner has done well this season to make you wow.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Boundaries in the match Under 43.5 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Total Sixes in the match Over 12.5 1.72 Bet on Parimatch

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

The Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan is one of the fastest-scoring grounds in Pakistan as batters have scored at a run rate of 8.2 in the last three years. With a balls per dismissal ratio of 18.2, Multan stands testimony to many high-scoring matches, with the average first innings score being 163/7.

Weather Report

No rain is predicted for tomorrow in Multan with a chance of precipitation staying below 7%. In that situation, it is very safe to assume that things will remain the same in the match.

Multan Sultans Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Olly Stone, Mohammad Shahzad, Chris Jordan, Usman Khan, Faisal Akram, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Dawid Malan Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Yasir Khan Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder David Willey All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans have won three out of their four games this season and will aim to continue the hot streak to yet another game. This is going to be their last game at home - and they know winning the match puts them in a comfortable situation in the match.

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Omair Yousuf, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Bismillah Khan, Sajjad Ali, Laurie Evans, Will Smeed, Adil Naz

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Khawaja Nafay Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Sarfaraz Ahmed Wicket-keeper Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

Quetta Gladiators have won all three games of the season, ensuring a second place on the points table and they will have a wonderful opportunity to put away the chasing pack if they win the upcoming game.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Head-To-Head

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators have played each other 11 times in the Pakistan Super League, 2024, with the former winning seven games as compared to four wins by Quetta.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

Multan Sultans to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

With Mohammad Rizwan and Dawid Malan opening for Multan Sultans, there is a confident mindset to the process. Rizwan and Malan are consistent batters who score fluently in all forms of cricket, but what makes their opening rendezvous special is the fact that they have done it at a run-rate of 9.3 in T20s. So back them to do well in the upcoming clash in the next home game.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Best Batters

Reeza Hendricks to be Multan Sultans’ best batter (Parimatch)

Reeza Hendricks is in insane form in the 2024 season of the Pakistan Super League, having accumulated 174 runs at an average of 58 in four PSL matches. His strike rate of 129.85 is very good for the cause and there is a reason why we are backing the highest run-scorer of the tournament to take the honours once again.

Jason Roy to be Quetta Gladiators’ best batter (Parimatch)

Jason Roy has done well to lead the run-scoring chart for Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming season, having an average of 45.33 at a strike rate of 160. He has one fifty in four games, but in all matches, his consistency has blown people away. So have the belief that Roy will continue to deliver for his side.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Best Bowlers

Mohammed Ali to be Multan Sultans’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Mohammed Ali has 10 wickets in four matches to emerge as the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League. After four matches, he has a crazy average of 9.3 with an economy rate of 5.81. A late bloomer, Ali has all the attributes to become a strong performer in the shortest format of the game - so be sure that he is going to deliver.

Abrar Ahmed to be Quetta Gladiators’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Abrar Ahmed is Quetta Gladiators’ best performer of the season, having picked six wickets from three games at an average of 14.5 - which in all honesty, is incredible. The Quetta Gladiators bowler has a strike rate of 12 which is terrific - something that gives you the belief that Abrar will emerge as the highest wicket-taker in the next clash.