Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Pakistan Super League Match Predictions PEZ 70 % Chance of Winning ISLU 30 % Bet Now! Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United are all set to take on each other for the 12th match of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match will go live at 7:30 PM IST at Karachi National Stadium, Karachi in Pakistan on the 23rd of February 2023. Islamabad United will play their third match of the tournament and started the tournament with a win against Karachi Kings whereas Peshawar Zalmi has won 2 out of their 3 games in the season and now will be eyeing to make it 3 in the next game against Islamabad United on 23rd. Peshawar Zalmi is currently in the 2nd position of the points table with 4 points to their name and a negative net run rate of -0.632. They looked good in the first match against Karachi Kings and also in their previous game against Quetta Gladiators on the 20th of February. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target of 155 runs in the second innings but was a tough time for all the Peshawar Zalmi batsmen in the powerplay of the second innings as they struggled to score runs. It will be their 4th match in the league and will again have to defeat their opponent to be in the No.1 spot of the points table. Islamabad United on the other hand is in the 4th position of the points table with 1 win in 2 matches. They performed quite well in their first game of the season against Karachi Kings but lost to Multan Sultans in the second game. Islamabad United will play their third match against Peshawar Zalmi and would want to go for a win on the 23rd and gain some confidence for their 4th game of the tournament.

Facts The National Cricket Stadium in Pakistan has hosted 5 Pakistan Super League matches so far in the tournament. We have seen scores above 150 runs in every match played at this venue. We can expect the next game to be another high-scoring game as both teams are performing well in the tournament so far. The average score here is around 160 runs and the teams batting first have benefited more than the teams batting second in the match.

Rovman Powell was seen in the Carribean mode in the previous game against Quetta Gladiators. We saw a strike rate of 156.52 from him in the first middle overs of the second innings. He is predicted to be the best choice to be the highest run-scorer for Peshawar Zalmi in this match against Islamabad United.

Islamabad United's batting attack failed to chase a big target of 191 runs in the last game against Multan Sultans. With the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Colin Munro, they stand a chance to win against Peshawar Zalmi on the 23rd. Being in the 4th spot of the table, Islamabad United will have to score some runs to defeat Peshawar Zalmi on the 23rd of February. Let us see how they perform in the next game of the Pakistan Super League.

We are backing Usman Qadir to be the top bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in this game of Pakistan Super League 2023. He was their best bowler in the game against Quetta Gladiators and considering his skills with the ball, we are siding with him to be the highest wicket-taker for Peshawar Zalmi.

Rumman Raees is expected to take above 2 wickets in the next game and can be the highest wicket-taker for Islamabad United of the Pakistan Super League.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning

Both teams will play their 4th and 3rd game of the tournament respectively and have played well in the league so far. Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United have an equal number of wins against each other in the Pakistan Super League. However, we are backing Peshawar Zalmi to win this game with a 65/35 chance of winning against Islamabad United considering the present performance of the team in the current season of the Pakistan Super League 2023.

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Peshawar Zalmi bats first, the first innings total is going to be more than 162 runs. The score on the board could be between 160-175 runs.

If Islamabad United bats first, the first innings score would be between 155-166 runs.

Final Prediction for the match – Peshawar Zalmi to win the 12th match against Islamabad United.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to commence at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan. Karachi will host its 7th Pakistan Super League match this season. It is a high-scoring venue but the toss really doesn’t matter on this surface as teams batting first has won an equal amount of games as teams batting second. Dew often plays a part in the game and teams batting second have a little advantage. Both teams will look forward to the bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the match timings on the 20th. The chances of precipitation are next to zero and no rain is expected during the game. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a neck-to-neck game.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Squad – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Haris Sohail, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Aamer Jamal, Danish Aziz, James Neesham, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Gleeson, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam (c)

Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Babar Azam (c) Batter Haris Sohail Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Mohammad Haris (wk) Batter James Neesham All-rounder Arshad Iqbal All-rounder Rovman Powell All-rounder Khurram Shahzad All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Usman Qadir Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

This is going to be the 4th match for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League’s 8th edition. They would want to win their 4th game of the tournament as they are already in the top 2 spots of the tournament and will fancy themselves on the top of the points table.

Islamabad United Player List

Islamabad United Squad – Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Wasim Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Zeeshan Zameer, Moeen Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Mubasir Khan, Zafar Gohar, Tom Curran, Shadab Khan (C)

Islamabad United Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Asif Ali Batter Alex Hales Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Colin Munro Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Rumman Raees Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

This is going to be the third match for Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League this season. They have lost their previous game of the season and would not want to lose another one and downgrade themselves to the bottom of the points table.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Head-to-Head

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United have played 18 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars - 18 Matches

Peshawar Zalmi Win - 9 Matches

Islamabad United Win - 9 Matches

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Peshawar Zalmi winning the match are 2.104 whereas the odds in favour of Islamabad United winning are 1.73. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds – 2.104

Islamabad United Betting Odds – 1.73

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Top Team Batters

Babar Azam who is in the Peshawar Zalmi squad will score most of the runs for his team in the Pakistan Super League’s current season. He is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi as well as Pakistan’s national cricket team. He is predicted to be the best batter for Peshawar Zalmi in this game.

Top Batter Bets for Babar Azam - 4.32

Rassie van der Dussen who will be the top-order batsman for Islamabad United this season is expected to be their best batter against Peshawar Zalmi. He is a stylish Proteas batter and will have some added responsibility of making his team reach the trophy this time around. Let us see how he performs in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.

Top Batter Bets for Rassie van der Dussen - 5

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Top Team Bowlers

We are predicting Usman Qadir to be the best bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in this Pakistan Super League season. He is one of the fastest bowlers in the tournament and can use it to his benefit in the game.

Top Bowler Bets for Usman Qadir - 3.4

Rumman Raees, another Pakistani left-arm fast bowler, is expected to take a lot of wickets in this match and in this season of the Pakistan Super League as well.

Top Bowler Bets for Rumman Raees - 4.5