PZA (Peshawar Zalmi) vs ISL (Islamabad United) Match Prediction PZA 55 % Chance of Winning ISL 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in the Eliminator 2 game of the Pakistan Super League 2024. The game will be hosted at National Stadium, Karachi on March 16. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning

Peshawar Zalmi had an interesting campaign in the competition. They had a slow start but picked up pace very soon and finished at the second place of the points table. They finished the group games with six wins and three losses in their campaign. They have 13 points and a net run rate of 0.147. They faced an upset in the Qualifier game against Multan Sultans. They must make the best of the second chance and move towards the finals.

Islamabad United somehow made the playoffs in the current competition. They have won five games and lost as many in the competition. They faced Quetta Gladiators in the Eliminator 1 game and came out on top by 39 runs. Even though they come into the game as team in form, it is hard to look beyond the talent that Peshawar have on their side.

Islamabad United's chance of winning: 45%

Peshawar Zalmi' chance of winning: 55%

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Betting Tips

Peshawar Zalmi to score high before 1st dismissal

Peshawar Zalmi has a spectacular batting order, including one of the best T20 batters in the world. Babar Azam and Saim Ayub opened for the team in the competition and currently average at 62.25 & 30.11 respectively in the tournament. In 10 games this season, the pair secured 91, 0, 26, 136, 77, 1, 84, 46, 55 & 4 runs for their opening partnership. Saim Ayub scored 1 run whereas Azam smashed 46 runs in the last game. The openers look in terrific form and should lead a successful opening partnership in the next game against Islamabad United.

Match Prediction Best Odds Martin Guptill Runs Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Babar Azam Total Runs Over 33.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Peshawar Zalmi 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Toss Prediction

National Stadium Karachi is known for being a batsman's paradise. The outfield is quick, which allows for easy run-scoring for the batsmen. Bowlers, especially the fast bowlers, have always found it challenging to bowl here. It is a good venue for the spinners, as the ball occasionally takes sharp turns. The last three games in Karachi have seen the toss winning captain choose to bat first. Our prediction is for both captains to select to bat first if they win the toss ahead of the Qualifier.

Weather Report

The temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius on the day of the game. There is no risk of rain interrupting the fixture. The skies will be covered with clouds.

Islamabad United Player List

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Shahab Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Jordan Cox Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Agha Salman Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Shadab Khan (c) All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Hunain Shah Bowler Rumman Raees Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

Islamabad United were having a terrible campaign with three losses. But the team caught a break as they won their last game by 7 wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Dan Mousley, Paul Walter, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Lungi Ngidi, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Waqar Salamkheil, Luke Wood, Aimal Khan, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi.

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam (c) Batter Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Haseebullah Khan Batter Rovman Powell Batter Asif Ali Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Arif Yaqoob Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

Peshawar Zalmi had a fantastic campaign in the competition. However, they lost in the qualifier game. They have a pretty sound squad and will be expected to do well in the next game.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have faced off 24 times in T20 cricket. It is a close rivalry between the two as Peshawar leads the head to head by just one game.

Islamabad United Won: 11

Peshawar Zalmi Won: 12

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Betting Odds

Peshawar Zalmi met Multan Sultans in the last game. Peshawar Zalmi went in to bat first but were very pale with their batting line-up. They scored 146 runs in the game. Babar Azam scored 46 runs while the others settled for a much cheaper score. Multan Sultans were not merciful. They batted very well to post 147 to win the game by 7 wickets. The Zalmi bowlers were not in form and did not pick many wickets in the game.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United T20 National Stadium, null Peshawar Zalmi Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Islamabad United Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.843 Bet Now!

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Top Batters

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam smashed 46 runs in the last game. He has scored 544 runs in 10 games at an average of 60.44. He is the top scorer of the tournament and looks in phenomenal form. He will come in as the best batter of the team in the next match.

Martin Guptill to be the top batter for Islamabad United

He might have just come to the PSL but every cricket fan knows what Martin Guptill brings to the table. His 56 runs in the Eliminator helped Islamabad post a very competitive score in a knockout match and led the foundation for the win. Expect him to do so again against Peshawar.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Top Bowlers

Luke Wood to be the top bowler for Peshawar Zalmi

Luke Wood is a pace machine. He picked a wicket in the last game. With that, he has 11 wickets in 10 games of the competition. He has an economy rate of 8.11.

Naseem Shah to be the top bowler for Islamabad United

This is a toss up between Imad Wasim and Nassem Shah and we have decided to lean towards the latter. The pacer has done incredibly well since returning from injury and will be expected to lead the line in another knockout game.