Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Pakistan Super League Match Predictions ISLU 70 % Chance of Winning PEZ 30 % Bet Now! Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will battle it out for the 2nd time in the 29th fixture of the 8th edition of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match will take place at 2:30 PM IST at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi in Pakistan on the 12th of March 2023. Islamabad United will play their final game of the league and is coming from a big loss against Lahore Qalandars after winning 3 consecutive games in the tournament whereas Peshawar Zalmi lost their 5th match of the league after winning 2 back-to-back matches and is still in the race of playoffs along with Quetta Gladiators who can ruin Peshawar Zalmi’s chances of qualifying. Peshawar Zalmi is currently in the 4th rank of the points table with 8 points after playing 9 games in the league. They have lost 5 games so far and won 4 against Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, and Lahore Qalandars. Peshawar Zalmi's bowling attack was crushed by Multan Sultans’ batting line-up in the last game as they chased the monstrous target of 243 runs in 19.1 overs. It will be a do-or-die fixture for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League. If they win the upcoming game against Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi will get qualified for the playoffs and if they don’t win the game and Quetta Gladiators win their final league game, it will all then depend on the Net Run Rate of both the teams. Islamabad United on the other hand is in the 2nd spot of the points table with 6 wins in 9 matches. They are already in the playoffs and would want to finish the league stage in the 2nd rank and play in the Qualifier 1 round. Islamabad United will also play their last league game against Peshawar Zalmi and will like to see themselves on the winning side once again against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League 2023.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning

Both teams will play their last fixture of the league respectively and have performed well in the tournament being in the top 4 positions of the Pakistan Super League. However, Islamabad United completely destroyed Peshawar Zalmi in the previous encounter of the Pakistan Super League by 6 wickets and 31 balls left. Henceforth, we are siding with Islamabad United to be the winners in this game with a 55/45 chance of winning against Peshawar Zalmi considering the performance of Islamabad United in recent games of the tournament.

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Islamabad United bats first, the first innings total will be more than 216 runs. The score on the board could be between 196-217 runs.

If Peshawar Zalmi bats first, the first innings score would be between 197-211 runs.

Final Prediction for the fixture – Islamabad United to win the 29th match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to take place at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Rawalpindi will host its 11th Pakistan Super League match this season. The venue is known to assist the batters more during the initial stage of the game and once the batters get set we can see fire-cracking shots from them. Both teams will aim to choose batting first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to reach a temperature of about 25 to 27 degrees. The chances of precipitation are next to zero and no rain is expected during the game. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams, and it will be a neck-to-neck game.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Squad – Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Aamer Jamal, Danish Aziz, James Neesham, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Gleeson, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam ©, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Haris Sohail

Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Babar Azam (c) Batter Haris Sohail Batter Kieron Pollard Batter Mohammad Haris (wk) Batter James Neesham All-rounder Arshad Iqbal All-rounder Rovman Powell All-rounder Khurram Shahzad All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Usman Qadir Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

This is going to be the last match for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League’s 8th edition. They would want to win their final game of the league as they are in the bottom three spots of the points table and would not want to get eliminated from the tournament.

Islamabad United Player List

Islamabad United Squad - Zeeshan Zameer, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Paul Stirling, Sohaib Maqsood, Tom Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hassan Nawaz.

Islamabad United Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro All-rounder Azam Khan (wk) Batter Asif Ali Batter Shadab Khan (c) All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Mubasir Khan Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Rumman Raees Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

This is going to be the 10th match for Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League this season. They have won their previous 3 games of the season and would want to win the next one and be in the qualifier 1 round alongside Lahore Qalandars.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Head-to-Head

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United have played 19 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United - 19 Matches

Peshawar Zalmi Win - 9 Matches

Islamabad United Win - 10 Matches

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Peshawar Zalmi winning the match are 2.008 whereas the odds in favour of Islamabad United winning are 1.805. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds – 2.008

Islamabad United Betting Odds – 1.805

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Top Team Batters

Babar Azam who is in the Peshawar Zalmi squad has scored most of the runs for his team in the Pakistan Super League’s current season. He is the top-order batsman of Peshawar Zalmi. He is predicted to be the best batter for Peshawar Zalmi in this game.

Top Batter Bets for Babar Azam - 3.1

Colin Munro who is the top-order batsman for Islamabad United this season is expected to be their best batter against Peshawar Zalmi. He is a stylish Kiwi batsman and will have some added responsibility for making his team reach the trophy this time around. Let us see how he performs in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.

Top Batter Bets for Colin Munro - 4.5

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Top Team Bowlers

We are predicting Wahab Riaz to be the best bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in this Pakistan Super League season. He is one of the most skilled bowlers in the tournament and can use it to his benefit in the game.

Top Bowler Bets for Wahab Riaz - 3.6

Fazalhaq Farooqi, left-arm fast, is expected to take a lot of wickets in this match and this season of the Pakistan Super League as well.

Top Bowler Bets for Fazalhaq Farooqi - 5