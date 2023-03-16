Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Pakistan Super League Match Predictions ISLU 30 % Chance of Winning PEZ 70 % Bet Now! Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will see each other for the 3rd time in the Eliminator 1 match of the 8th edition of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The game will take place at 7:30 PM IST at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore in Pakistan on the 16th of March 2023. Islamabad United will play their 11th match of the league and finished the league stage of the Pakistan Super League 2023 in 3rd position with 12 points but a negative Net Run Rate whereas Peshawar Zalmi finished the league stage in 4th spot of the points table with 10 points and also a negative Net Run Rate. It's a do-or-die game for both these teams as it's the eliminator game. Peshawar Zalmi is coming from a win against Islamabad United in their final league game of the tournament. They have one win and one loss against their opponent Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League 2023. Peshawar Zalmi defended the target of 180 runs in the last outing against them and won the game by 13 runs. It will be their last fixture in the Pakistan Super League if they lose against Islamabad United. To qualify for the finals Peshawar Zalmi will have to win in both the eliminator rounds. Islamabad United on the other hand missed their chance of playing in the qualifier1 round due to their negative Net Run Rate in the tournament which helped Multan Sultans reach the top 2 spots of the table. They are coming from 2 consecutive losses in the tournament against Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars. Islamabad United will be the underdogs of this game and winning the upcoming game against Peshawar Zalmi would release their stress.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning

Both teams will play their 11th fixture of the tournament respectively and didn’t play their best game in the recent games of the tournament. Peshawar Zalmi outperformed Islamabad United in the last outing of the Pakistan Super League by 13 runs. Henceforth, we taking the side of Peshawar Zalmi to be the winner in this game with an 85/15 chance of winning against Islamabad United considering the performance of Peshawar Zalmi on the 12th of March 2023.

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Peshawar Zalmi bats first, the first innings total will be more than 196 runs. The score on the board could be between 186-205 runs.

If Islamabad United bats first, the first innings score would be between 175-193 runs.

Final Prediction for the fixture – Peshawar Zalmi to win the qualifier 1 match against Islamabad United.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore will host its 7th Pakistan Super League match this season. All the matches played on this venue have seen 160-plus runs in the first innings. Batting first will be the wiser option for the team winning the toss on 15th March.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the game timings. The chances of rain are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a good game of cricket

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Squad – Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Aamer Jamal, Danish Aziz, James Neesham, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Gleeson, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam ©, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Haris Sohail.

Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Babar Azam (c) Batter Haris Sohail Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Mohammad Haris (wk) Batter James Neesham All-rounder Arshad Iqbal All-rounder Rovman Powell All-rounder Khurram Shahzad All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Usman Qadir Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

This is going to be the 11th match for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League’s 8th edition. They would want to win their 11th game of the season as they would not want to get eliminated from the tournament.

Islamabad United Player List

Islamabad United Squad – Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Paul Stirling, Sohaib Maqsood, Tom Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zameer.

Islamabad United Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro All-rounder Azam Khan (wk) Batter Asif Ali Batter Shadab Khan (c) All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Mubasir Khan Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Rumman Raees Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

This is also going to be the 11th match for Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League this season. They have lost their previous 2 games of the season and would want to win the next one and go to eliminator 2.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Head-to-Head

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United have played 20 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United - 20 Matches

Peshawar Zalmi Win - 10 Matches

Islamabad United Win - 10 Matches

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Peshawar Zalmi winning the match are 2.008 whereas the odds in favour of Islamabad United winning are 1.805. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds – 2.008

Islamabad United Betting Odds – 1.805

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Top Team Batters

Babar Azam who is in the Peshawar Zalmi squad will score most of the runs for his team in the Pakistan Super League’s current season. He is the top-order batsman of Peshawar Zalmi. He is predicted to be the best batter for Peshawar Zalmi in this game.

Top Batter Bets for Babar Azam - 3

Colin Munro who will be the top-order batsman for Islamabad United this season is expected to be their best batter against Peshawar Zalmi. He is a stylish Kiwi batsman and will have some added responsibility for making his team reach the trophy this time around. Let us see how he performs in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.

Top Batter Bets for Colin Munro - 5

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Top Team Bowlers

We are predicting Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be the best spinner for Peshawar Zalmi in this Pakistan Super League season. He is one of the most skilled bowlers in the tournament and can use it to his benefit in the game.

Top Bowler Bets for Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 4.

Hasan Ali, a right-arm fast, is expected to take a lot of wickets in this match and this season of the Pakistan Super League as well.

Top Bowler Bets for Hasan Ali - 3.74.