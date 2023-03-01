Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Pakistan Super League Match Predictions
PEZ
30%
Chance of Winning
KK
70%
Pakistan
Pindi Club Ground
Peshawar Zalmi is currently in the 5th spot of the points table with just 4 points after playing 5 matches in the league. They have won just 2 games so far and lost 3 against Multan Sultans, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. Peshawar Zalmi couldn’t chase a huge target of 242 runs in the second innings as Peshawar Zalmi’s openers struggled to score runs in the game and also their bowlers went out for runs in the first innings. It will be their 6th match in the Pakistan Super League and will have to defeat Karachi Kings to survive in the tournament.
Karachi Kings on the other hand is in the 4th position of the points table with also 2 wins in 6 matches. They were at the bottom of the points table by losing 3 consecutive matches during the initial stage of the league. Karachi Kings will play their 7th match against Peshawar Zalmi and with just 4 games left in the league stage of the tournament they are lacing behind the other teams.
Facts
- The Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi will host its first Pakistan Super League match in the Pakistan Super League. The batting surface at this venue has been phenomenal in recent times. The average score here is around 169 runs which are good first-inning scores for the team.
- James Vince was on a rampage in the first 3 overs of the previous game against Multan Sultans. We saw a strike rate of 225 from him in the first 3 overs of the first innings. He is predicted to be the best batsman and the highest run-scorer for Karachi Kings in this match against Peshawar Zalmi.
- Peshawar Zalmi’s batting attack has Saim Ayub and Kohler-Cadmore who were outstanding in the previous game against Lahore Qalandars. With the likes of Babar Azam and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, they can dominate over Karachi Kings in the next game on the 1st of March. Being in the 5th spot of the table, Peshawar Zalmi will have to win against Karachi Kings as it's the battle for survival in the Pakistan Super League. Let us see how they perform in the upcoming game of the Pakistan Super League 2023.
- We are backing Wahab Riaz to be the best bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in the next fixture of Pakistan Super League 2023. He was their best bowler in the game against Lahore Qalandars and considering his skills with the ball, we are favouring him to be the highest wicket-taker for Peshawar Zalmi on the 1st.
- Tabraiz Shamsi is expected to take above 2 wickets in the forthcoming game and can be the highest wicket-taker for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Chance of Winning
Both teams will play their 6th and 7th match of the tournament respectively and have played not so well in the league so far being in the bottom 3 spots of the Pakistan Super League. Peshawar Zalmi outperformed Karachi Kings in the previous outing of the Pakistan Super League by 2 runs. However, we are still siding with Karachi Kings to win this game with a 65/35 chance of winning against Peshawar Zalmi considering the current performance of the unit in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League 2023.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
- If Karachi Kings bats first, the first innings total will be more than 168 runs. The score on the board could be between 162-177 runs.
- If Peshawar Zalmi bats first, the first innings score would be between 155-166 runs.
- Final Prediction for the match – Karachi Kings to win the 17th match against Peshawar Zalmi.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Match Toss Prediction
The match is going to commence at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Rawalpindi will host its 1st Pakistan Super League match this season. The venue is known to assist the batters more during the initial stage of the game and once the batters get set we can see fire-cracking shots from them. Both teams will aim to choose batting first after winning the toss.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to reach a temperature of about 25 to 27 degrees. The chances of precipitation are next to zero and no rain is expected during the game. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams, and it will be a neck-to-neck game.
Peshawar Zalmi Player List
Peshawar Zalmi Squad – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Haris Sohail, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Aamer Jamal, Danish Aziz, James Neesham, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Gleeson, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam (c)
Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Babar Azam (c)
|
Batter
|
Haris Sohail
|
Batter
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Haris (wk)
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Arshad Iqbal
|
All-rounder
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Khurram Shahzad
|
All-rounder
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Usman Qadir
|
Bowler
|
Wahab Riaz
|
Bowler
Peshawar Zalmi Team Form
This is going to be the 6th match for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League’s 8th edition. They would want to win their 6th game of the season as they are in the second-last spot of the points table and would not want to get eliminated from the tournament.
Karachi Kings Player List
Karachi Kings Squad – Irfan Khan, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Qasim Akram, Adam Rossington, Matthew Wade (wk), Muhammad Akhlaq, Andrew Tye, Faisal Akram, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Umar, Musa Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Haider Ali
Karachi Kings Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Haider Ali
|
Batter
|
Sharjeel Khan
|
Batter
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Malik
|
Batter
|
Matthew Wade (wk)
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammad Akhlaq
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew Tye
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Umar
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
Karachi Kings Team Form
This is going to be the 5th match for Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League this season. They have won their previous game of the season and would want to win another one and upgrade themselves to the top of the points table.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Head-to-Head
Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings have played 18 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.
Total PSL Matches Played between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings - 18 Matches
Peshawar Zalmi Win - 13 Matches
Karachi Kings Win - 5 Matches
Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Peshawar Zalmi winning the match are 1.805 whereas the odds in favour of Karachi Kings winning are 2.008. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.
- Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds – 1.805
- Karachi Kings Betting Odds – 2.008
Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Top Team Batters
Babar Azam who is in the Peshawar Zalmi squad will score most of the runs for his team in the Pakistan Super League’s current season. He is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi as well as Pakistan’s national cricket team. He is predicted to be the best batter for Peshawar Zalmi in this game.
- Top Batter Bets for Babar Azam - 2.875
James Vince who will be the top-order batsman for Karachi Kings this season is expected to be their best batter against Peshawar Zalmi. He is a stylish English batsman and will have some added responsibility for making his team reach the trophy this time around. Let us see how he performs in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.
- Top Batter Bets for James Vince - 3.6
Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Top Team Bowlers
We are predicting Wahab Riaz to be the best bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in this Pakistan Super League season. He is one of the fastest bowlers in the tournament and can use it to his benefit in the game.
- Top Bowler Bets for Wahab Riaz - 3.6
Tabraiz Shamsi, left-arm chinaman, is expected to take a lot of wickets in this match and this season of the Pakistan Super League as well.
- Top Bowler Bets for Tabraiz Shamsi - 4.32
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Karachi Kings
Karachi Kings are still in search of making a comeback in the tournament after 3 consecutive losses. They recently registered their 2nd win of the season against Multan Sultans and might have gained some confidence to play against Peshawar Zalmi. Also, Peshawar Zalmi has lost two consecutive games in the tournament after playing 5 matches in the league and would not want to repeat the same against Karachi Kings in the 17th fixture of the tournament.Bet now!