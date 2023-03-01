Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Pakistan Super League Match Predictions PEZ 30 % Chance of Winning KK 70 % Bet now! Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings are ready to clash for the second time in the 17th match of the current season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match will go on air at 7:30 PM IST at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi in Pakistan on the 1st of March 2023. Karachi Kings will play their 7th match of the season and end the previous match of the league with a win against Multan Sultans whereas Peshawar Zalmi has lost 2 back-to-back games in the tournament and now will be to conquer Karachi Kings once again as they did in their previous encounter. Peshawar Zalmi is currently in the 5th spot of the points table with just 4 points after playing 5 matches in the league. They have won just 2 games so far and lost 3 against Multan Sultans, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. Peshawar Zalmi couldn’t chase a huge target of 242 runs in the second innings as Peshawar Zalmi’s openers struggled to score runs in the game and also their bowlers went out for runs in the first innings. It will be their 6th match in the Pakistan Super League and will have to defeat Karachi Kings to survive in the tournament. Karachi Kings on the other hand is in the 4th position of the points table with also 2 wins in 6 matches. They were at the bottom of the points table by losing 3 consecutive matches during the initial stage of the league. Karachi Kings will play their 7th match against Peshawar Zalmi and with just 4 games left in the league stage of the tournament they are lacing behind the other teams.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Chance of Winning

Both teams will play their 6th and 7th match of the tournament respectively and have played not so well in the league so far being in the bottom 3 spots of the Pakistan Super League. Peshawar Zalmi outperformed Karachi Kings in the previous outing of the Pakistan Super League by 2 runs. However, we are still siding with Karachi Kings to win this game with a 65/35 chance of winning against Peshawar Zalmi considering the current performance of the unit in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League 2023.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Karachi Kings bats first, the first innings total will be more than 168 runs. The score on the board could be between 162-177 runs.

If Peshawar Zalmi bats first, the first innings score would be between 155-166 runs.

Final Prediction for the match – Karachi Kings to win the 17th match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to commence at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Rawalpindi will host its 1st Pakistan Super League match this season. The venue is known to assist the batters more during the initial stage of the game and once the batters get set we can see fire-cracking shots from them. Both teams will aim to choose batting first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to reach a temperature of about 25 to 27 degrees. The chances of precipitation are next to zero and no rain is expected during the game. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams, and it will be a neck-to-neck game.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Squad – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Haris Sohail, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Aamer Jamal, Danish Aziz, James Neesham, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Gleeson, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam (c)

Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Babar Azam (c) Batter Haris Sohail Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Mohammad Haris (wk) Batter James Neesham All-rounder Arshad Iqbal All-rounder Rovman Powell All-rounder Khurram Shahzad All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Usman Qadir Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

This is going to be the 6th match for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League’s 8th edition. They would want to win their 6th game of the season as they are in the second-last spot of the points table and would not want to get eliminated from the tournament.

Karachi Kings Player List

Karachi Kings Squad – Irfan Khan, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Qasim Akram, Adam Rossington, Matthew Wade (wk), Muhammad Akhlaq, Andrew Tye, Faisal Akram, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Umar, Musa Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Haider Ali

Karachi Kings Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Haider Ali Batter Sharjeel Khan Batter James Vince Batter Shoaib Malik Batter Matthew Wade (wk) Batter Imad Wasim (c) All-rounder Muhammad Akhlaq All-rounder Andrew Tye Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Mohammad Umar Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

This is going to be the 5th match for Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League this season. They have won their previous game of the season and would want to win another one and upgrade themselves to the top of the points table.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Head-to-Head

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings have played 18 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings - 18 Matches

Peshawar Zalmi Win - 13 Matches

Karachi Kings Win - 5 Matches

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Peshawar Zalmi winning the match are 1.805 whereas the odds in favour of Karachi Kings winning are 2.008. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds – 1.805

Karachi Kings Betting Odds – 2.008

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Top Team Batters

Babar Azam who is in the Peshawar Zalmi squad will score most of the runs for his team in the Pakistan Super League’s current season. He is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi as well as Pakistan’s national cricket team. He is predicted to be the best batter for Peshawar Zalmi in this game.

Top Batter Bets for Babar Azam - 2.875

James Vince who will be the top-order batsman for Karachi Kings this season is expected to be their best batter against Peshawar Zalmi. He is a stylish English batsman and will have some added responsibility for making his team reach the trophy this time around. Let us see how he performs in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.

Top Batter Bets for James Vince - 3.6

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Top Team Bowlers

We are predicting Wahab Riaz to be the best bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in this Pakistan Super League season. He is one of the fastest bowlers in the tournament and can use it to his benefit in the game.

Top Bowler Bets for Wahab Riaz - 3.6

Tabraiz Shamsi, left-arm chinaman, is expected to take a lot of wickets in this match and this season of the Pakistan Super League as well.

Top Bowler Bets for Tabraiz Shamsi - 4.32