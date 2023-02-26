Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League Match Predictions LQ 70 % Chance of Winning PEZ 30 % Bet Now! Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars are all set to take on each other for the first time in the 15th match of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match will go live at 7:30 PM IST at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore in Pakistan on the 26th of February 2023. Lahore Qalandars will play their 4th game of the tournament and ended the previous game of the tournament with a win against Quetta Gladiators whereas Peshawar Zalmi has won 2 out of their 4 games in the tournament and now will be aiming to win their 3 in the upcoming game against Lahore Qalandars on the 26th. Peshawar Zalmi is currently in the 4th position of the points table with 4 points in their account and a negative net run rate of -1.137. They were in pretty bad shape in the last game against Islamabad United. Peshawar Zalmi couldn’t defend the target of 157 runs in the second innings as all the Peshawar Zalmi’s bowlers went for too many runs and gave away the game in just 14.5 overs. It will be their 5th match in the tournament and will again have to defeat their opponent to be in the top 3 spots of the points table. Lahore Qalandars on the other hand is in the 3rd position of the points table with 2 wins in 3 matches. They were back on the winning track by defeating Quetta Gladiators in the previous game. Lahore Qalandars will play their 4th match against Peshawar Zalmi and would want to go for a win on the 26th which will boost their morale for their future games of the series.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning

Both teams will play their 5th and 4th game of the season respectively and have played well in the league so far being in the top 4 spots of the Pakistan Super League. Peshawar Zalmi has bettered Lahore Qalandars most of the time in the previous Pakistan Super League matches. However, we are backing Lahore Qalandars to win this match with a 55/45 chance of winning against Peshawar Zalmi considering the present performance of the team in the current ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League 2023.

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Peshawar Zalmi bats first, the first innings total is going to be more than 155 runs. The score on the board could be between 150-155 runs.

If Lahore Qalandars bats first, the first innings score would be between 165-176 runs.

Final Prediction for the match – Lahore Qalandars to win the 15th match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to commence at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore will host its 1st Pakistan Super League match this tournament. It is a batting paradise surface but the toss really doesn’t matter on this track. Dew often plays a part in the game and teams batting second have a little advantage. Both teams will look forward to choosing batting first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the match timings on the 26th. The chances of precipitation are next to zero and no rain is expected during the game. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a neck-to-neck game.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Squad – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Haris Sohail, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Aamer Jamal, Danish Aziz, James Neesham, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Gleeson, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam (c)

Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Babar Azam (c) Batter Haris Sohail Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Mohammad Haris (wk) Batter James Neesham All-rounder Arshad Iqbal All-rounder Rovman Powell All-rounder Khurram Shahzad All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Usman Qadir Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

This is going to be the 5th match for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League’s 8th edition. They would want to win their 5th game of the tournament as they are already in the top 4 spots of the tournament and will fancy themselves on the top of the points table.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Lahore Qalandars Squad – Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Kamra Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shane Dadswell, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sam Billings, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan.

Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Fakhar Zaman Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Harry Brook Batter Sam Billings (wk) Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

This is going to be the 4th match for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League this season. They have won their previous game of the season and would not want to lose another one and downgrade themselves to the bottom of the points table.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Head-to-Head

Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars have played 15 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars - 15 Matches

Peshawar Zalmi Win - 9 Matches

Lahore Qalandars Win - 6 Matches

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Peshawar Zalmi winning the match are 2.3 whereas the odds in favour of Lahore Qalandars winning are 1.616. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds – 2.3

Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds – 1.616

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Batters

Babar Azam who is in the Peshawar Zalmi squad will score most of the runs for his team in the Pakistan Super League’s current season. He is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi as well as Pakistan’s national cricket team. He is predicted to be the best batter for Peshawar Zalmi in this game.

Top Batter Bets for Babar Azam - 4.32

Fakhar Zaman who will be the top-order batsman for Lahore Qalandars this season is expected to be their best batter against Peshawar Zalmi. He is a stylish Pakistan batsman and will have some added responsibility of making his team reach the trophy this time around. Let us see how he performs in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.

Top Batter Bets for Fakhar Zaman - 5

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Bowlers

We are predicting Usman Qadir to be the best bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in this Pakistan Super League season. He is one of the fastest bowlers in the tournament and can use it to his benefit in the game.

Top Bowler Bets for Usman Qadir - 3.4

Qais Ahmad, another Pakistani right-arm leg break, is expected to take a lot of wickets in this match and in this season of the Pakistan Super League as well.

Top Bowler Bets for Qais Ahmad - 4.5