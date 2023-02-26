Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League Match Predictions
LQ
70%
Chance of Winning
PEZ
30%
Pakistan
Gaddafi Stadium
Peshawar Zalmi is currently in the 4th position of the points table with 4 points in their account and a negative net run rate of -1.137. They were in pretty bad shape in the last game against Islamabad United. Peshawar Zalmi couldn’t defend the target of 157 runs in the second innings as all the Peshawar Zalmi’s bowlers went for too many runs and gave away the game in just 14.5 overs. It will be their 5th match in the tournament and will again have to defeat their opponent to be in the top 3 spots of the points table.
Lahore Qalandars on the other hand is in the 3rd position of the points table with 2 wins in 3 matches. They were back on the winning track by defeating Quetta Gladiators in the previous game. Lahore Qalandars will play their 4th match against Peshawar Zalmi and would want to go for a win on the 26th which will boost their morale for their future games of the series.
Facts
- The Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore will host their first Pakistan Super League match in the tournament. We have seen scores above 160 runs in the recent matches played at this venue. The average score here is around 161 runs and the teams bowling first have won more matches than teams batting first.
- Sikandar Raza was seen in a destructive mode in the previous game against Quetta Gladiators. We saw a strike rate of 200 from him in the first death overs of the first innings. He is predicted to be the best batsman and the highest run-scorer for Lahore Qalandars in this match against Peshawar Zalmi.
- Peshawar Zalmi’s batting attack has Babar Azam as their captain who is their best batsman. With the likes of Mohammad Haris and Rovman Powell, they stand a chance to win against Lahore Qalandars on the 26th. Being in the 4th spot of the table, Peshawar Zalmi will have to score some runs to defeat Lahore Qalandars on the 26th of February. Let us see how they perform in the next game of the Pakistan Super League 2023.
- We are backing James Neesham to be the best bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in the next game of Pakistan Super League 2023. He was their best bowler in the game against Islamabad United and considering his skills with the ball, we are backing him to be the highest wicket-taker for Peshawar Zalmi on the 26th.
- Shaheen Afridi is expected to take above 2 wickets in the next game and can be the highest wicket-taker for Lahore Qalandars of the Pakistan Super League.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning
Both teams will play their 5th and 4th game of the season respectively and have played well in the league so far being in the top 4 spots of the Pakistan Super League. Peshawar Zalmi has bettered Lahore Qalandars most of the time in the previous Pakistan Super League matches. However, we are backing Lahore Qalandars to win this match with a 55/45 chance of winning against Peshawar Zalmi considering the present performance of the team in the current ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League 2023.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
- If Peshawar Zalmi bats first, the first innings total is going to be more than 155 runs. The score on the board could be between 150-155 runs.
- If Lahore Qalandars bats first, the first innings score would be between 165-176 runs.
- Final Prediction for the match – Lahore Qalandars to win the 15th match against Peshawar Zalmi.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction
The match is going to commence at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore will host its 1st Pakistan Super League match this tournament. It is a batting paradise surface but the toss really doesn’t matter on this track. Dew often plays a part in the game and teams batting second have a little advantage. Both teams will look forward to choosing batting first after winning the toss.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the match timings on the 26th. The chances of precipitation are next to zero and no rain is expected during the game. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a neck-to-neck game.
Peshawar Zalmi Player List
Peshawar Zalmi Squad – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Haris Sohail, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Aamer Jamal, Danish Aziz, James Neesham, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Gleeson, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam (c)
Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Babar Azam (c)
|
Batter
|
Haris Sohail
|
Batter
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Haris (wk)
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Arshad Iqbal
|
All-rounder
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Khurram Shahzad
|
All-rounder
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Usman Qadir
|
Bowler
|
Wahab Riaz
|
Bowler
Peshawar Zalmi Team Form
This is going to be the 5th match for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League’s 8th edition. They would want to win their 5th game of the tournament as they are already in the top 4 spots of the tournament and will fancy themselves on the top of the points table.
Lahore Qalandars Player List
Lahore Qalandars Squad – Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Kamra Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shane Dadswell, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sam Billings, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan.
Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
Batter
|
Kamran Ghulam
|
Batter
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings (wk)
|
Batter
|
Hussain Talat
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Khan
|
Bowler
Lahore Qalandars Team Form
This is going to be the 4th match for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League this season. They have won their previous game of the season and would not want to lose another one and downgrade themselves to the bottom of the points table.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Head-to-Head
Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars have played 15 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.
Total PSL Matches Played between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars - 15 Matches
- Peshawar Zalmi Win - 9 Matches
- Lahore Qalandars Win - 6 Matches
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Peshawar Zalmi winning the match are 2.3 whereas the odds in favour of Lahore Qalandars winning are 1.616. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.
- Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds – 2.3
- Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds – 1.616
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Batters
Babar Azam who is in the Peshawar Zalmi squad will score most of the runs for his team in the Pakistan Super League’s current season. He is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi as well as Pakistan’s national cricket team. He is predicted to be the best batter for Peshawar Zalmi in this game.
- Top Batter Bets for Babar Azam - 4.32
Fakhar Zaman who will be the top-order batsman for Lahore Qalandars this season is expected to be their best batter against Peshawar Zalmi. He is a stylish Pakistan batsman and will have some added responsibility of making his team reach the trophy this time around. Let us see how he performs in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.
- Top Batter Bets for Fakhar Zaman - 5
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Bowlers
We are predicting Usman Qadir to be the best bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in this Pakistan Super League season. He is one of the fastest bowlers in the tournament and can use it to his benefit in the game.
- Top Bowler Bets for Usman Qadir - 3.4
Qais Ahmad, another Pakistani right-arm leg break, is expected to take a lot of wickets in this match and in this season of the Pakistan Super League as well.
- Top Bowler Bets for Qais Ahmad - 4.5
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars has already proved its worth in the last 3 matches they have played in the league. They have game-changing players like Sikandar Raza and Fakhar Zaman who can turn the course of the match in Lahore Qalandars’ hands with their cricketing skills. Also, Peshawar Zalmi has won two games in the tournament after playing 4 matches in the league and can again repeat the same against Lahore Qalandars in the 15th fixture of the tournament.Bet Now!