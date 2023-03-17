Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League Match Predictions LQ 30 % Chance of Winning PEZ 70 % Bet Now! In the Eliminator 2 match of the current edition of the Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars are going to cross swords for the final time in the league on 17th March 2023 from 7:30 pm IST at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. It is going to be the last chance for both these teams to qualify for the finals of the Pakistan Super League 2023. Lahore Qalandars lost the first qualifier match against Multan Sultans on the 15th of March and Peshawar Zalmi earned their chance in the eliminator 2 by defeating Islamabad United in the eliminator 1 round on the 16th of March. Peshawar Zalmi has reached the finals of the Pakistan Super League only once in 2017 and played against Quetta Gladiators. They managed to win the trophy against them by 58 runs. Gladly Peshawar Zalmi made it to the qualifier 2 round after finishing the league stage of the tournament in the 4th spot. They won their previous game against Islamabad United by 12 runs and eliminated Islamabad United from the tournament. Peshawar Zalmi is now one of the top 3 teams in the league who stand a chance of winning the trophy. Lahore Qalandars lost their last encounter against the runner-up of the previous season Multan Sultans by a big margin of 84 runs. They will have to win against Peshawar Zalmi to secure their place in the final and once again be the champions of the Pakistan Super League. Lahore Qalandars had a downfall in the game against Peshawar Zalmi in their last outing against each other. They will be looking forward to destroying Peshawar Zalmi in the qualifier 2 round and entering the finals one more time.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning

Lahore Qalandars last won against Quetta Gladiators on 9th March and has lost 2 back-to-back matches since then. Lahore Qalandars was the No.1 team in the league stage of the tournament and now will play a do-or-die game against Peshawar Zalmi. Moreover, Peshawar Zalmi has won their last 2 games and will aim to make it their 3rd consecutive win in the tournament and also a gateway for the finals of the season. We back Peshawar Zalmi to win this match with a 60/40 chance of winning.

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Lahore Qalandars bats first, the first innings total is going to be nothing less than 176 runs. The score on the board could be between 165-176 runs.

If Peshawar Zalmi bats first, the first innings score would be between 180-195 runs. They will have a tough task in front of them against Shaheen Afridi and the company.

Final Prediction for the fixture – Peshawar Zalmi to win the game.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore will host its 8th Pakistan Super League match this season. Both the matches played on this venue have seen 200-plus runs in the first innings. Batting first will be the wiser option for the team winning the toss on 17th March.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the game timings. The chances of rain are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a good game of cricket

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Squad – Saim Ayub, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Aamer Jamal, Danish Aziz, James Neesham, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Gleeson, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam ©, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Haris Sohail, Rovman Powell.

Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Babar Azam (c) Batter Haris Sohail Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Mohammad Haris (wk) Batter James Neesham All-rounder Arshad Iqbal All-rounder Rovman Powell All-rounder Khurram Shahzad All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Usman Qadir Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

This is going to be the eliminator 2 match for the Peshawar Zalmi franchise in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They have played really good cricket in the tournament till now and are in the top 3 positions in the league.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Lahore Qalandars Squad – Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Kamra Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shane Dadswell, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sam Billings, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan, Abdullah Shafique.

Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Fakhar Zaman Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Harry Brook Batter Sam Billings (wk) Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Shaheen Afridi (c) Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

This is going to be the last match for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season if they lose against Peshawar Zalmi. They have been the best team in the tournament till now and won’t settle for anything less than a trophy.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Peshawar Zalmi winning the match are 2.104 whereas the odds in favour of Lahore Qalandars winning is 1.73. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds – 2.104

Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds – 1.73

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Batters

Peshawar Zalmi has a very strong batting lineup and Babar Azam has scored runs for his team in the tournament. He has batted exceptionally well and scored 544 runs for his team. He is, without a doubt, the top batter for Peshawar Zalmi.

Top Batter Bets for Babar Azam - 3.

The batter to watch out for in Lahore Qalandars is Fakhar Zaman. He has been the best batter for Lahore Qalandars and the 5th-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 384 runs in 11 innings. This Pakistani player would want to show his batting abilities in the next game by scoring many runs against Peshawar Zalmi on 17th March.

Top Batter Bets for Fakhar Zaman - 3.74

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Bowlers

Lead bowler Wahab Riaz has been brilliant till now in this edition of the Pakistan Super League and the same is expected from him in the upcoming match against Lahore Qalandars. He has already taken 9 wickets and is hungry for a lot more. He will be the bowler to watch out for Peshawar Zalmi in the upcoming match against Lahore Qalandars.

Top Bowler Bets for Wahab Riaz - 3.74

World’s current best spinner, Rashid Khan, will be the best bowler for Lahore Qalandars in the forthcoming game of the Pakistan Super League. He knows the domestic conditions well and is a very skilful bowler.

Top Bowler Bets for Rashid Khan – 3.74