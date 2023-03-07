Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League Match Predictions
PEZ
70%
Chance of Winning
LQ
30%
Pakistan
Pindi Club Ground
Peshawar Zalmi is currently in the 4th spot of the points table with 6 points after playing 6 matches in the tournament. They have lost 3 games so far and won 3 against Karachi Kings, and Quetta Gladiators. Peshawar Zalmi defended the target of 198 runs in the last games against Karachi Kings and won the game by 24 runs. It will be their 7th match in the Pakistan Super League and is in need of one more win in the next game to level up or maintain their spot in the table.
Lahore Qalandars on the other hand is in the top position of the points table with 12 wins in 7 matches. They are the only team in the Pakistan Super League to register 5 consecutive wins after playing 7 matches. Lahore Qalandars will play their 8th match against Peshawar Zalmi and will aim to continue with their winning streak in the tournament and be the first team to qualify for the Qualifier 1 round.
Facts
- The Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi will host its 4th Pakistan Super League game in the Pakistan Super League 2023. The batting surface has given the audience some high-scoring games before. The average score here is around 171 runs which is a good first-inning score for the team after winning the toss.
- Sam Billings was on another level in the middle overs of the previous game against Multan Sultans. We saw a strike rate of 154..29 from him in the middle overs of the first innings. He is expected to be the top batsman and the top run-scorer for Lahore Qalandars in this game against Peshawar Zalmi.
- Peshawar Zalmi’s batting line-up has Kohler-Cadmore who has been doing amazingly well in the previous games for Peshawar Zalmi. And with the likes of Rovman Powell and Haseebullah Khan in the middle order, they can thrash Lahore Qalandars in the next match on the 7th of March. Being in the 4th spot of the points table, Peshawar Zalmi will have to be on the winning side against Lahore Qalandars as it's a matter of survival in the Pakistan Super League.
- We are backing Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be the top bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in the next game of Pakistan Super League 2023. He was their second-top bowler in the game against Karachi Kings and considering his experience in the T20 format with the ball, we are backing him to be the highest wicket-taker for Peshawar Zalmi on the 7th.
- Rashid Khan is expected to take above 2 wickets in the upcoming game and can be the highest wicket-taker for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning
Both teams will play their 7th and 8th game of the season respectively and have done well in the tournament being in the top 4 spots of the league. Lahore Qalandars crushed Peshawar Zalmi in the previous encounter of the Pakistan Super League by 40 runs. Henceforth, we are siding with Lahore Qalandars to emerge victorious in this game with a 95/05 chance of winning against Peshawar Zalmi considering the ongoing performance of the team in the current edition of the Pakistan Super League 2023.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
- If Lahore Qalandars bats first, the first innings total will be more than 188 runs. The score on the board could be between 182-187 runs.
- If Peshawar Zalmi bats first, the first innings score would be between 165-176 runs.
- Final Prediction for the game – Lahore Qalandars to win the 23rd match against Peshawar Zalmi.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction
The match is going to commence at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Rawalpindi will host its 1st Pakistan Super League match this season. The venue is known to assist the batters more during the initial stage of the game and once the batters get set we can see fire-cracking shots from them. Both teams will aim to choose batting first after winning the toss.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to reach a temperature of about 25 to 27 degrees. The chances of precipitation are next to zero and no rain is expected during the game. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams, and it will be a neck-to-neck game.
Peshawar Zalmi Player List
Peshawar Zalmi Squad – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Haris Sohail, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Aamer Jamal, Danish Aziz, James Neesham, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Gleeson, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam (c)
Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Babar Azam (c)
|
Batter
|
Haris Sohail
|
Batter
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Haris (wk)
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Arshad Iqbal
|
All-rounder
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Khurram Shahzad
|
All-rounder
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Usman Qadir
|
Bowler
|
Wahab Riaz
|
Bowler
Peshawar Zalmi Team Form
This is going to be the 7th match for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League’s 8th edition. They would want to win their 7th game of the season as they are in the bottom three spots of the points table and would not want to get eliminated from the tournament.
Lahore Qalandars Player List
Lahore Qalandars Squad – Harry Brook, Kamra Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shane Dadswell, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sam Billings, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman
Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
Batter
|
Kamran Ghulam
|
Batter
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings (wk)
|
Batter
|
Hussain Talat
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Khan
|
Bowler
Lahore Qalandars Team Form
This is going to be the 8th match for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League this season. They have won their previous 5 games of the season and would want to win another one and be the first team to qualify for the playoffs.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Head-to-Head
Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars have played 16 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.
Total PSL Matches Played between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars - 16 Matches
Peshawar Zalmi Win - 9 Matches
Lahore Qalandars Win - 7 Matches
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Peshawar Zalmi winning the match are 1.616 whereas the odds in favour of Lahore Qalandars winning are 2.3. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.
- Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds – 1.616
- Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds – 2.3
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Batters
Kohler-Cadmore who is in the Peshawar Zalmi squad will score most of the runs for his team in the Pakistan Super League’s current season. He is the top-order batsman of Peshawar Zalmi. He is predicted to be the best batter for Peshawar Zalmi in this game.
- Top Batter Bets for Kohler-Cadmore - 4.32
Abdullah Shafique who will be the top-order batsman for Lahore Qalandars this season is expected to be their best batter against Peshawar Zalmi. He is a stylish Pakistani batsman and will have some added responsibility for making his team reach the trophy this time around. Let us see how he performs in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.
- Top Batter Bets for Abdullah Shafique - 4.5
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Bowlers
We are predicting Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be the best bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in this Pakistan Super League season. He is one of the most skilled bowlers in the tournament and can use it to his benefit in the game.
- Top Bowler Bets for Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 4.32
Rashid Khan, right-arm leg break, is expected to take a lot of wickets in this match and this season of the Pakistan Super League as well.
- Top Bowler Bets for Rashid Khan - 3.74
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars were the best team in the previous season of the Pakistan Super League and are now on the track of repeating the history this season. They recently registered their 5th back-to-back win of the tournament against Multan Sultans and might make it 6 by playing against Peshawar Zalmi. Also, Peshawar Zalmi has won just 3 games in the tournament and would not want to lose any more against Lahore Qalandars in the 23rd fixture of the tournament.Bet Now!