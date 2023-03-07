Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League Match Predictions PEZ 70 % Chance of Winning LQ 30 % Bet Now! Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars are ready to go against each other for the 2nd time in the 23rd match of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match will take place at 2:30 PM IST at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi in Pakistan on the 7th of March 2023. Lahore Qalandars will play their 8th game of the tournament and again ended the last match of the league with a win against Multan Sultans whereas Peshawar Zalmi won their 3rd game of the tournament after losing 2 consecutive games and now will aim to avenge their first encounter’s defeat against Lahore Qalandars. Peshawar Zalmi is currently in the 4th spot of the points table with 6 points after playing 6 matches in the tournament. They have lost 3 games so far and won 3 against Karachi Kings, and Quetta Gladiators. Peshawar Zalmi defended the target of 198 runs in the last games against Karachi Kings and won the game by 24 runs. It will be their 7th match in the Pakistan Super League and is in need of one more win in the next game to level up or maintain their spot in the table. Lahore Qalandars on the other hand is in the top position of the points table with 12 wins in 7 matches. They are the only team in the Pakistan Super League to register 5 consecutive wins after playing 7 matches. Lahore Qalandars will play their 8th match against Peshawar Zalmi and will aim to continue with their winning streak in the tournament and be the first team to qualify for the Qualifier 1 round.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning

Both teams will play their 7th and 8th game of the season respectively and have done well in the tournament being in the top 4 spots of the league. Lahore Qalandars crushed Peshawar Zalmi in the previous encounter of the Pakistan Super League by 40 runs. Henceforth, we are siding with Lahore Qalandars to emerge victorious in this game with a 95/05 chance of winning against Peshawar Zalmi considering the ongoing performance of the team in the current edition of the Pakistan Super League 2023.

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Lahore Qalandars bats first, the first innings total will be more than 188 runs. The score on the board could be between 182-187 runs.

If Peshawar Zalmi bats first, the first innings score would be between 165-176 runs.

Final Prediction for the game – Lahore Qalandars to win the 23rd match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to commence at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Rawalpindi will host its 1st Pakistan Super League match this season. The venue is known to assist the batters more during the initial stage of the game and once the batters get set we can see fire-cracking shots from them. Both teams will aim to choose batting first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to reach a temperature of about 25 to 27 degrees. The chances of precipitation are next to zero and no rain is expected during the game. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams, and it will be a neck-to-neck game.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Squad – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Haris Sohail, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Aamer Jamal, Danish Aziz, James Neesham, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Gleeson, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam (c)

Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Babar Azam (c) Batter Haris Sohail Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Mohammad Haris (wk) Batter James Neesham All-rounder Arshad Iqbal All-rounder Rovman Powell All-rounder Khurram Shahzad All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Usman Qadir Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

This is going to be the 7th match for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League’s 8th edition. They would want to win their 7th game of the season as they are in the bottom three spots of the points table and would not want to get eliminated from the tournament.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Lahore Qalandars Squad – Harry Brook, Kamra Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shane Dadswell, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sam Billings, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman

Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Fakhar Zaman Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Harry Brook Batter Sam Billings (wk) Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

This is going to be the 8th match for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League this season. They have won their previous 5 games of the season and would want to win another one and be the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Head-to-Head

Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars have played 16 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars - 16 Matches

Peshawar Zalmi Win - 9 Matches

Lahore Qalandars Win - 7 Matches

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Peshawar Zalmi winning the match are 1.616 whereas the odds in favour of Lahore Qalandars winning are 2.3. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds – 1.616

Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds – 2.3

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Batters

Kohler-Cadmore who is in the Peshawar Zalmi squad will score most of the runs for his team in the Pakistan Super League’s current season. He is the top-order batsman of Peshawar Zalmi. He is predicted to be the best batter for Peshawar Zalmi in this game.

Top Batter Bets for Kohler-Cadmore - 4.32

Abdullah Shafique who will be the top-order batsman for Lahore Qalandars this season is expected to be their best batter against Peshawar Zalmi. He is a stylish Pakistani batsman and will have some added responsibility for making his team reach the trophy this time around. Let us see how he performs in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.

Top Batter Bets for Abdullah Shafique - 4.5

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Bowlers

We are predicting Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be the best bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in this Pakistan Super League season. He is one of the most skilled bowlers in the tournament and can use it to his benefit in the game.

Top Bowler Bets for Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 4.32

Rashid Khan, right-arm leg break, is expected to take a lot of wickets in this match and this season of the Pakistan Super League as well.

Top Bowler Bets for Rashid Khan - 3.74