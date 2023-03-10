Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Pakistan Super League Match Predictions PEZ 30 % Chance of Winning MULS 70 % Bet Now! Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans will see each other for the second time in the 27th game of the 8th edition of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The fixture will take place at 7:30 PM IST at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi in Pakistan on the 10th of March 2023. Multan Sultans will play their ninth match of the league and have lost 3 back-to-back matches after making a terrific start of 4 consecutive wins in the first half of the tournament whereas Peshawar Zalmi won their 4th match of the league after winning 2 consecutive games and now their ultimate goal is to reach in the top spots of the points table. Peshawar Zalmi is currently in the 4th position of the points table with 8 points after playing 7 matches this season. They have won 4 games so far and lost 3 against Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, and Lahore Qalandars. Peshawar Zalmi defended the target of 207 runs in the last outing against Lahore Qalandars and won the game by 35 runs. It will be their 8th fixture in the Pakistan Super League and just one win in the next game will dethrone Multan Sultans from the 3rd spot and put Peshawar Zalmi above them. Multan Sultans on the other hand is in the 3rd position of the points table with 4 wins in 8 matches. They were at the top of the points table in the initial stage of the league but soon got demoted down the table due to their 3 back-to-back losses. Multan Sultans will play their 8th game against Peshawar Zalmi and will eye to go back to the top of the table as they’ve got only 2 more league-stage matches.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Chance of Winning

Both teams will play their 9th fixture of the league respectively and have done equally well in the season being in the top 4 spots of the Pakistan Super League. Multan Sultans thrashed Peshawar Zalmi in the previous outing of the Pakistan Super League by 56 runs. Henceforth, we taking the side of Multan Sultans to be victorious in this match with a 65/35 chance of winning against Peshawar Zalmi considering the performance of Multan Sultans in the initial stage of the tournament.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Multan Sultans bats first, the first innings total will be more than 206 runs. The score on the board could be between 192-207 runs.

If Peshawar Zalmi bats first, the first innings score would be between 195-206 runs.

Final Prediction for the fixture – Multan Sultans to win the 27th match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to take place at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Rawalpindi will host its 8th Pakistan Super League match this season. The venue is known to assist the batters more during the initial stage of the game and once the batters get set we can see fire-cracking shots from them. Both teams will aim to choose batting first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to reach a temperature of about 25 to 27 degrees. The chances of precipitation are next to zero and no rain is expected during the game. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams, and it will be a neck-to-neck game.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Squad – Haris Sohail, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Aamer Jamal, Danish Aziz, James Neesham, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Gleeson, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam ©, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Babar Azam (c) Batter Haris Sohail Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Mohammad Haris (wk) Batter James Neesham All-rounder Arshad Iqbal All-rounder Rovman Powell All-rounder Khurram Shahzad All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Usman Qadir Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

This is going to be the 9th match for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League’s 8th edition. They would want to win their 8th game of the season as they are in the bottom three spots of the points table and would not want to get eliminated from the tournament.

Multan Sultans Player List

Multan Sultans Squad – Tim David, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Sarwar, Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Abbas Afridi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, I Naveed, Joshua Little, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, Wayne Parnell, Usman Khan, Shan Masood.

Multan Sultans Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk) Batter Shan Masood Batter Usman Khan Batter David Miller Batter Tim David All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

This is going to be the 9th match for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League this season. They have lost their previous 3 games of the season and would want to win the next one and be the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Head-to-Head

Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans have played 12 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans - 12 Matches

Peshawar Zalmi Win - 3 Matches

Multan Sultans Win - 9 Matches

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Peshawar Zalmi winning the match are 2.008 whereas the odds in favour of Multan Sultans winning are 1.805. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds – 2.008

Multan Sultans Betting Odds – 1.805

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Top Team Batters

Babar Azam who is in the Peshawar Zalmi squad will score most of the runs for his team in the Pakistan Super League’s current season. He is the top-order batsman of Peshawar Zalmi. He is predicted to be the best batter for Peshawar Zalmi in this game.

Top Batter Bets for Babar Azam - 4.32

Shan Masood who will be the top-order batsman for Multan Sultans this season is expected to be their best batter against Peshawar Zalmi. He is a stylish Pakistani batsman and will have some added responsibility for making his team reach the trophy this time around. Let us see how he performs in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.

Top Batter Bets for Shan Masood - 4.5

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Top Team Bowlers

We are predicting Wahab Riaz to be the best bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in this Pakistan Super League season. He is one of the most skilled bowlers in the tournament and can use it to his benefit in the game.

Top Bowler Bets for Wahab Riaz - 4.32

Ihsanullah, right-arm fast, is expected to take a lot of wickets in this match and this season of the Pakistan Super League as well.

Top Bowler Bets for Ihsanullah - 3.74