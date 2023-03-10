Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Pakistan Super League Match Predictions
PEZ
30%
Chance of Winning
MULS
70%
Pakistan
Pindi Club Ground
Peshawar Zalmi is currently in the 4th position of the points table with 8 points after playing 7 matches this season. They have won 4 games so far and lost 3 against Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, and Lahore Qalandars. Peshawar Zalmi defended the target of 207 runs in the last outing against Lahore Qalandars and won the game by 35 runs. It will be their 8th fixture in the Pakistan Super League and just one win in the next game will dethrone Multan Sultans from the 3rd spot and put Peshawar Zalmi above them.
Multan Sultans on the other hand is in the 3rd position of the points table with 4 wins in 8 matches. They were at the top of the points table in the initial stage of the league but soon got demoted down the table due to their 3 back-to-back losses. Multan Sultans will play their 8th game against Peshawar Zalmi and will eye to go back to the top of the table as they’ve got only 2 more league-stage matches.
Facts
- Shan Masood was in god mode in the powerplay of the last game against Islamabad United. We saw a strike rate of 150 from him in the powerplay of the first innings. We favour him to be the best choice and the highest run-scorer for Multan Sultans in this match against Peshawar Zalmi.
- Peshawar Zalmi’s opening pair did a fabulous job in the last game against Lahore Qalandars. And with the likes of Kohler-Cadmore and Rovman Powell supporting them in the match, they can avenge their first encounter defeat against Multan Sultans in the next match on the 10th of March. Being in the 4th position of the points table, Peshawar Zalmi will only look out to win and gain those 2 points in the tournament.
- We are predicting Wahab Riaz to be the best pacer for Peshawar Zalmi in the upcoming game of Pakistan Super League 2023. He was their top bowler in the match against Lahore Qalandars and considering his skills and experience in the T20 format with the ball, we are favouring him to be the top wicket-taker for Peshawar Zalmi on the 10th.
- Ihsanullah is expected to take above 2 wickets in the upcoming game and can be the top wicket-taker for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Chance of Winning
Both teams will play their 9th fixture of the league respectively and have done equally well in the season being in the top 4 spots of the Pakistan Super League. Multan Sultans thrashed Peshawar Zalmi in the previous outing of the Pakistan Super League by 56 runs. Henceforth, we taking the side of Multan Sultans to be victorious in this match with a 65/35 chance of winning against Peshawar Zalmi considering the performance of Multan Sultans in the initial stage of the tournament.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
- If Multan Sultans bats first, the first innings total will be more than 206 runs. The score on the board could be between 192-207 runs.
- If Peshawar Zalmi bats first, the first innings score would be between 195-206 runs.
- Final Prediction for the fixture – Multan Sultans to win the 27th match against Peshawar Zalmi.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Match Toss Prediction
The match is going to take place at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Rawalpindi will host its 8th Pakistan Super League match this season. The venue is known to assist the batters more during the initial stage of the game and once the batters get set we can see fire-cracking shots from them. Both teams will aim to choose batting first after winning the toss.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to reach a temperature of about 25 to 27 degrees. The chances of precipitation are next to zero and no rain is expected during the game. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams, and it will be a neck-to-neck game.
Peshawar Zalmi Player List
Peshawar Zalmi Squad – Haris Sohail, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Aamer Jamal, Danish Aziz, James Neesham, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Gleeson, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam ©, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Babar Azam (c)
|
Batter
|
Haris Sohail
|
Batter
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Haris (wk)
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Arshad Iqbal
|
All-rounder
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Khurram Shahzad
|
All-rounder
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Usman Qadir
|
Bowler
|
Wahab Riaz
|
Bowler
Peshawar Zalmi Team Form
This is going to be the 9th match for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League’s 8th edition. They would want to win their 8th game of the season as they are in the bottom three spots of the points table and would not want to get eliminated from the tournament.
Multan Sultans Player List
Multan Sultans Squad – Tim David, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Sarwar, Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Abbas Afridi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, I Naveed, Joshua Little, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, Wayne Parnell, Usman Khan, Shan Masood.
Multan Sultans Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk)
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Khushdil Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Usama Mir
|
Bowler
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Shahnawaz Dahani
|
Bowler
|
Abbas Afridi
|
Bowler
Multan Sultans Team Form
This is going to be the 9th match for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League this season. They have lost their previous 3 games of the season and would want to win the next one and be the first team to qualify for the playoffs.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Head-to-Head
Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans have played 12 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.
Total PSL Matches Played between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans - 12 Matches
Peshawar Zalmi Win - 3 Matches
Multan Sultans Win - 9 Matches
Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Peshawar Zalmi winning the match are 2.008 whereas the odds in favour of Multan Sultans winning are 1.805. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.
- Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds – 2.008
- Multan Sultans Betting Odds – 1.805
Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Top Team Batters
Babar Azam who is in the Peshawar Zalmi squad will score most of the runs for his team in the Pakistan Super League’s current season. He is the top-order batsman of Peshawar Zalmi. He is predicted to be the best batter for Peshawar Zalmi in this game.
- Top Batter Bets for Babar Azam - 4.32
Shan Masood who will be the top-order batsman for Multan Sultans this season is expected to be their best batter against Peshawar Zalmi. He is a stylish Pakistani batsman and will have some added responsibility for making his team reach the trophy this time around. Let us see how he performs in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.
- Top Batter Bets for Shan Masood - 4.5
Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Top Team Bowlers
We are predicting Wahab Riaz to be the best bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in this Pakistan Super League season. He is one of the most skilled bowlers in the tournament and can use it to his benefit in the game.
- Top Bowler Bets for Wahab Riaz - 4.32
Ihsanullah, right-arm fast, is expected to take a lot of wickets in this match and this season of the Pakistan Super League as well.
- Top Bowler Bets for Ihsanullah - 3.74
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Multan Sultans
Multan Sultans were the runner-ups in the last season of the Pakistan Super League and are now slowly getting lower in the rank as they lost the last 3 games. They recently registered their 3rd back-to-back loss of the tournament against Islamabad United and might bounce back in the game against Peshawar Zalmi. Also, Multan Sultans has won 4 games in the league and would not want to lose any more against Peshawar Zalmi in the 27th game of the tournament.Bet Now!