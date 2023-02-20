Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Pakistan Super League Match Predictions QGL 30 % Chance of Winning PEZ 70 % Bet now! Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will battle it out on the cricket field for the 10th match of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match will go live at 7:30 PM IST at Karachi National Stadium, Karachi in Pakistan on the 20th of February 2023. Quetta Gladiators will play their third match of the season and start the tournament with a loss against Multan Sultans whereas Peshawar Zalmi won their first game of the tournament against Karachi Kings but soon lost to Multan Sultans in their second game on the 17th of February. Peshawar Zalmi is currently in the 4th position of the points table with 2 points to their name and a negative net run rate of -1.350. They looked good in the first match against Karachi Kings but Multan Sultans bettered them in their second match and defeated them by 56 runs. Peshawar Zalmi couldn’t chase the target of 211 runs in the second innings and it was a nightmare for all the Peshawar Zalmi bowlers in the first innings. It will be their 3rd match of the season and will again have to gain the momentum to level up in the points table. Quetta Gladiators on the other hand is in the last position of the points table with zero wins in 1 match. They are one of the best franchise teams in the Pakistan Super League and would want to perform like that in the upcoming game against Peshawar Zalmi. Quetta Gladiators will play their second match against Karachi Kings before playing against Peshawar Zalmi and would want to come from a win on the 18th and gain some confidence for their 3rd game of the tournament.

Facts The National Cricket Stadium in Pakistan will be the most used venue for the Pakistan Super League this season. We can see an average-scoring game in the 10th match and a cliffhanging event between the teams. We can expect the upcoming game to be an average-scoring game as both teams are not performing well in the tournament so far. The average score here is around 170 runs and the teams batting first have benefited more than the teams batting second in the game.

Mohammad Haris was seen in great form in the previous game against Multan Sultans. We saw a strike rate of 173.91 from him in the first 8 overs of the second innings. He is predicted to be the best choice to be the highest run-scorer for Peshawar Zalmi in this game.

Quetta Gladiators' batting attack has not been up to the mark in the tournament so far. With the likes of Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Umar Akmal, and Iftikhar Ahmed they haven’t scored big runs in the league. Being the two times champions Quetta Gladiators will have to score some huge runs to defeat Peshawar Zalmi on the 20th of February. Let us see how they perform in the next game of the Pakistan Super League.

We are predicting Wahab Riaz to be the top bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in this game of Pakistan Super League 2023. He was expensive in the game against Multan Sultans but considering his experience and past performances for his team, we are backing him to be the highest wicket-taker for Peshawar Zalmi.

Naseem Shah is expected to take above 2 wickets in the next game and can be the highest wicket-taker of this season of the Pakistan Super League as well.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

Both teams will play their 3rd game of the tournament and haven’t had a great start to the tournament till now. Peshawar Zalmi has outperformed Quetta Gladiators most of the time in the previous games of the Pakistan Super League and also is above Quetta Gladiators in the points table of the current season. Hence we are backing Peshawar Zalmi to win this game with a 65/35 chance of winning against Quetta Gladiators on the 20th of February.

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Peshawar Zalmi bats first, the first innings total is going to be nothing more than 160 runs. The score on the board could be between 160-185 runs.

If Quetta Gladiators bats first, the first innings score would be between 155-160 runs.

Final Prediction for the match – Peshawar Zalmi to win the 10th match against Quetta Gladiators.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to commence at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan. In the past games played over here batting first has always been useful for the team after winning the toss. It is a high-scoring venue but teams also don’t face any challenges in chasing the target here. Dew often plays a part in the game and teams batting second have a little advantage. Both teams will look forward to the bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the match timings on the 20th. The chances of precipitation are next to zero and no rain is expected during the game. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a neck-to-neck game.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Squad – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Haris Sohail, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Aamer Jamal, Danish Aziz, James Neesham, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Gleeson, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam (c)

Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Babar Azam (c) Batter Haris Sohail Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Mohammad Haris (wk) Batter James Neesham All-rounder Arshad Iqbal All-rounder Rovman Powell All-rounder Khurram Shahzad All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Usman Qadir Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

This is going to be the third match for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League’s 8th edition. They would want to win their third game of the tournament as they are already in a tough spot of the tournament and that too in just 3 games.

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Quetta Gladiators Squad – Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saud Shakeel, and Qais Ahmad, Sarfaraz Ahmed ©, Mohammad Nawaz

Quetta Gladiators Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Sarfaraz Ahmed Batter Jason Roy Batter Martin Guptill Batter Umar Akmal Batter Ahsan Ali Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

This is going to be the third match for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League this season. They have lost their first game of the season and would not want to lose another one and remain at the bottom of the points table.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Peshawar Zalmi winning the match are 2.104 whereas the odds in favour of Quetta Gladiators winning are 1.73. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds – 2.104

Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds – 1.73

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Top Team Batters

Babar Azam who is in the Peshawar Zalmi squad will score most of the runs for his team in the Pakistan Super League’s current season. He is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi as well as Pakistan’s national cricket team. He is predicted to be the best batter for Peshawar Zalmi in this game.

Top Batter Bets for Babar Azam - 4.32

Jason Roy who will be opening for Quetta Gladiators this season is expected to be their best batter against Peshawar Zalmi. He is a stylish English batter and will have some added responsibility of making his team reach the trophy this time around. Let us see how he performs in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League.

Top Batter Bets for Jason Roy - 5

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Top Team Bowlers

We are predicting Wahab Riaz to be the best bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in this Pakistan Super League season. He is one of the fastest bowlers in the tournament and can use it to his benefit in the game.

Top Bowler Bets for Wahab Riaz - 3.4

Naseem Shah, another Pakistani fast bowler, is expected to take a lot of wickets in this match and in this season of the Pakistan Super League as well.

Top Bowler Bets for Naseem Shah - 4.5