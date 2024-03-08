PZA (Peshawar Zalmi) vs QGL (Quetta Gladiators) Match Prediction PZA 54 % Chance of Winning QGL 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.698 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will meet each other in the 25th game of the Pakistan Super League 2024. The game will be hosted at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 8. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

Peshawar Zalmi are back in form and registered an exciting win in the last game against Multan Sultans. They have four wins and three losses in the competition. As a result, the team is placed at the 3rd place with 9 points and a net run rate of -0.384. Zalmi are determined to add to the lone Pakistan Super League title they won in 2017. The batting and bowling squad of the team looks sound and will be expected to win their next game.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators were stunned by a loss against Karachi Kings in the last game. They fell off their form a bit but still make a pretty strong team with many assets in the squad. They have four wins and two losses in seven games and are placed second in the points table. They have 9 points and a net run rate of -0.094.

Peshawar Zalmi's chance of winning: 41%

Quetta Gladiators' chance of winning: 59%

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Tips

Quetta Gladiators to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Quetta Gladiators have a spectacular batting order. They have Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel to open for the team in the competition. Roy and Shakeel average at 35.83 & 32.83 respectively in the competition. The pair started their campaign with a fantastic opening partnership of 157 runs. They secured 69, 17, 16, 57 & 20 runs in the next four matches before their first dismissal. The duo posted the scores of over 69 runs before their first dismissal in the last clash against Peshawar Zalmi. That said, the pair should be able to continue their form in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Peshawar Zalmi 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Peshawar Zalmi 1.92 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Peshawar Zalmi 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Toss Prediction

A first-innings score of 160-plus can be considered competitive at this venue. It's well worth playing two specialist slow bowlers here - and perhaps open the bowling with one. This match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Two of the last three PSL matches at this ground have seen decisions to bowl first at the toss. Both the skippers will look to field here first and chase the target.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted on March 8. The skies will be sunny and pleasant. The temperature will be around 21 degree Celsius.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Dan Mousley, Paul Walter, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Lungi Ngidi, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Waqar Salamkheil, Luke Wood, Aimal Khan, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi.

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam (c) Batter Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Haseebullah Khan Batter Rovman Powell Batter Asif Ali Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Arif Yaqoob Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

Peshawar Zalmi were having a good campaign and a win in their last game will be a big confidence booster for the squad. They performed extraordinarily in the batting department and scored a 200 plus score in the game.

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (captain), Sajjad Ali (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Hasnain, Will Smeed, Adil Naz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Omair Yousuf, Bismillah Khan, Usman Qadir, Laurie Evans, Sohail Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Sarfaraz Ahmed Wicket-keeper Khawaja Nafay Batter Rilee Rossouw © Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Akeal Hosein Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Wasim Bowler Usman Tariq Bowler Sohail Khan Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

Quetta Gladiators faced a big upset in their last game against Karachi Kings. They lost the game by 7 wickets. They bundled out for a pretty meagre score and will be looking to make a comeback.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi lead the tally by 3-2.

Peshawar Zalmi Won: 3

Quetta Gladiators Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

In their recent clash with Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi disrupted Sultans’ winning streak. PZ scored 204 runs with the loss of 5 wickets in the game. Saim Ayub and Babar Azam scored 46 & 64 runs respectively in the game. Their bowling order was also efficient in the game, restricting Multan Sultans to 200, winning the game by 4 runs. Aamer Jamal picked 2 wickets. The team has many options in the batting department whereas Arif Yaqoob, Luke Wood and Salman Irshad will handle the bowling order. .

Similarly, against Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators were bundled out for 118 runs. Saud Shakeel scored 33 runs whereas the other batters in the team were dismissed pretty cheaply in the game. Karachi Kings surpassed the target and won the game by 7 wickets. Abrar Ahemd, Mohammad Amir and Akeal Hosein picked a wicket each in the game. Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel have been the Gladiators' top performers with the bat. The Gladiators' two most prolific bowlers this PSL season have been spinners. Abrar Ahmed and Akeal Hosein have shared 20 wickets.

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Top Batters

Jason Roy to be the top batter for Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy is a fantastic batter in the team. He has scored 215 runs in 6 games at an average of 35.83. He scored 75 runs against Peshawar Zalmi in his last meeting with them. He is coming from an innings of 15 runs from his last outing but is expected to bounce back in the next game.

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam’s form looks in sound form. He has scored 394 runs in 7 games at an average of 65.66. He has smashed a century and three half centuries in the competition. He scored 64 runs off 40 balls in the last game.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Top Bowlers

Abrar Ahmed to be the top bowler for Quetta Gladiators

Abrar Ahmed is a terrific bowler. He has picked 11 wickets in 6 games. He has an economy rate of 7.37 in the competition. He was able to pick 1 wicket in the last game.

Luke Wood to be the top bowler for Peshawar Zalmi

Luke Wood is a terrific bowler. He has picked 8 wickets in 7 innings of the tournament. He will enter as the best bowler from Peshawar Zalmi in the next game.