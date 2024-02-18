PZA (Peshawar Zalmi) vs QGL (Quetta Gladiators) Match Prediction QGL 48 % Chance of Winning PZA 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.93 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.922 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will lock horns with each other in the second match of the 2024 Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on February 18, 2024 (Sunday), at 2:30 PM IST. While Peshawar Zalmi had failed to make it to the finals, losing the second eliminator, Quetta Gladiators finished at the last spot on the points table to cap off a disappointing season.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

There is a definite Babar Azam factor there in Peshawar Zalmi as the side aspire to go all the way. But can he scamper them alone? The likes of Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, and Naveen Ul Haq have enough abilities to make sure that Zalmi are going to be a serious contender in the upcoming edition.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators, however, mediocrity personified. Coached by Shane Watson, they have Jason Roy to take care of one of the most important aspects of their batting. The likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Mohammad Wasim Jnr have credentials to beat the best in the world and, in the process, make sure Quetta Gladiators do better than their last year’s performance.

PZ’s chance of winning is 52%

QG’s chance of winning is 48%

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Tips

You may question his approach, but never ever question how much Babar Azam can score with a bat in his hand. I am pretty sure he will score a fifty-plus score with the bat to lead the way for Peshawar Zalmi. I am not going to doubt Jason Roy and what he can do with the bat in hand. Looking for another definite winner? Bet your money on Rilee Rossouw.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 12.5 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Total Extras in the match Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

The Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore is an anomaly of a sub-continent wicket, with the batting first team winning 31 of the 53 T20 matches played at the venue since 2021. The average first innings score at the venue is 174/6, but the average first innings winning score is 185/6. Batters have had an average of 24.7 at the venue in that time period, with a balls per dismissal ratio of 17.6.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction in Lahore for the match day, with a cloud cover of only 11%. The chance of precipitation stays at a very basic 18%.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Arshad Iqbal, Gus Atkinson, Haseebullah, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Mohammad Zeeshan, Waqar Salamkheil, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Luke Wood, Sufiyan Muqeem

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Haris Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell Batter Asif Ali Batter Aamir Jamal All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

Peshawar Zalmi secured five wins from 10 games to secure the fourth spot on the points table and even won the first eliminator. But things changed rapidly and they lost the second eliminator and failed to satiate their aim of winning the tournament.

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Will Smeed, Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali Jnr, Usman Qadir, Adil Naz, Khawaja Nafay, Akeal Hosein, Sohail Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sherfane Rutherford, Bismallah Khan, Laurie Evans

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Will Smeed Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Sarfaraz Ahmed Wicket-keeper Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jnr All-rounder Mohammad Amir Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler Usman Qadir Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

Quetta Gladiators could only secure three wins from 10 games in the 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League, accumulating a total of six points. A run-rate of -1.066 is a perfect indication of how bad they were last season.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Head-To-Head

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have played each other 22 times in the Pakistan Super League, with the former winning 12 games and the latter coming out on top in nine games. The last time both sides played each other was in 2023, in which Gladiators won by eight wickets (with ten balls remaining) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

Quetta Gladiators to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.89 (Parimatch)

Quetta Gladiators may have failed to make any inroads last year, but they were one of the fastest-scoring teams in the previous year’s competition. Having scored a run rate 9.3, they were second among all teams, only after Islamabad United. With two attacking batters like Jason Roy and Will Smeed taking care of the side’s batting, you can be confident that Quetta Gladiators will score heavily.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Gaddafi Stadium, null Quetta Gladiators Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Peshawar Zalmi Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.93 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.922 Bet Now!

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Best Batters

Babar Azam to be Peshawar Zalmi’s best batter (Parimatch)

Babar Azam is one of the most fluent run-scorers in T20s, scoring 9926 runs at an average of 43.72 and a strike rate of 128.64. He has 10 centuries and 82 half-centuries, making himself one of the unbreakable assets any team have ever had. If you want to consider his form, in the last four T20 matches, Azam has scored 47, 47, 37 and 62 - which tells you he is in form.

Rilee Rossouw to be Quetta Gladiators’ best batter (Parimatch)

Rilee Rossouw has 8089 runs in the shortest format of the game, averaging 30.29 at a strike rate of 143.98. With six centuries and 49 half-centuries, Rossouw has added a new story to his career as a perfect T20 player. With such beautiful statistics to back his credentials, it is only fair that we bet on him as the best batter for Quetta Gladiators.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Best Bowlers

Naveen-ul-Haq to be Peshawar Zalmi’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Naveen-ul-Haq has taken 189 T20 wickets at an average of 23.87 and a strike rate of 17.6. Since making his T20 debut back in 2017, Naveen has grown to become one of the most solid and impactful players, plying his trade in T20 leagues around the world. He is a confident player and always aims to take more wickets for his side.

Mohammad Amir to be Quetta Gladiators’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Mohammed Amir has taken 315 wickets and is easily the most experienced player for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League. An average of 21.80 reveals that Amir tends to step up for his side without any inhibitions, with two five-wicket hauls in the process.