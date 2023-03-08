Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Pakistan Super League Match Predictions PEZ 70 % Chance of Winning QGL 30 % Bet Now! Two of the bottom 3 teams in the Pakistan Super League will take on each other for the 2nd time in the tournament for the 25th game. The match is going to be played at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi, Pakistan on 8th March 2023 from 7:30 pm IST. Peshawar Zalmi were the winners of the previous outing between both these teams and now are in the 4th spot of the points table with just 6 points on the other hand, Quetta Gladiators are in the last position in the points table with just 2 points and are out of the tournament. Both the teams have played 6 and 7 matches each in the tournament and we can see Peshawar Zalmi on the winning side against Quetta Gladiators on the 8th of March 2023. Peshawar Zalmi is coming from their 3rd win of the Pakistan Super League against Karachi Kings in the previous match. They have 3 wins and 3 losses in the tournament after playing 6 games. They will look forward to exhibiting the same gameplay against the Quetta Gladiators as they did in the previous encounter against them. Quetta Gladiators is the only team in the tournament to have just 1 win under their name after playing 7 games. Quetta Gladiators lost 5 consecutive matches and won just once against Karachi Kings on 18th February 2023. They lost against Islamabad United in the last game and Mohammad Nawaz was their best batsman in the match in the game against Islamabad United. Quetta Gladiators will have just 2 games remaining in the league and would want to make the best of it before they say goodbye to this edition of the Pakistan Super League 2023.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Chance of Winning

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators both will play against Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings before playing against each other on the 8th of March. It is quite a simple job to give the outcome of the match and the winner of the game as the stats clearly show in the points table. Their head-to-head battles also favour Peshawar Zalmi as they have crushed Quetta Gladiators a lot in the Pakistan Super League. We are predicting Peshawar Zalmi to win this game considering their players’ performances with a 75/25 chance of winning against Quetta Gladiators on the 8th.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Our Prediction

Favourites to win– Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi’s middle-order batsmen have performed some immaculate innings for their team in the previous games. While on the other hand, Quetta Gladiators has no such game-changing players who can turn the match in their favour.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Peshawar Zalmi bats first, the first innings total is going to be more than 182 runs. The score on the board could be between 170-185 runs.

If Quetta Gladiators bats first, the first innings score would be between 167-175 runs.

Final Prediction for the match – Peshawar Zalmi to win the 25th game of the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to take place at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. This surface is a batting paradise. The bowlers have no help from the pitch. Both the matches played on this surface have seen 200-plus runs in the first innings. Batting first will be the best option for any captain after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be sunny during the duration of the game. The chances of precipitation are none and we expect full 40 overs of play. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a good high scoring game of cricket.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Peshawar Zalmi Squad – Haris Sohail, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Aamer Jamal, Danish Aziz, James Neesham, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou, Richard Gleeson, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam ©, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Babar Azam (c) Batter Haris Sohail Batter Haseebullah Khan Batter Mohammad Haris (wk) Batter James Neesham All-rounder Arshad Iqbal All-rounder Rovman Powell All-rounder Khurram Shahzad All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Usman Qadir Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

This is going to be the 8th match for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They cleared the first half of the tournament with many ups and downs but now will hope to make it to the playoffs without any turbulence.

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Quetta Gladiators Squad – Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saud Shakeel, and Qais Ahmad, Sarfaraz Ahmed ©, Mohammad Nawaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed

Quetta Gladiators Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Martin Guptill Batter Ahsan Ali Batter Sarfaraz Ahmed Batter Umar Akmal Batter Jason Roy Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

This is going to be the 9th match for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They have won 1 out of 7 matches played so far and would hope to defeat Peshawar Zalmi once in the current season of the Pakistan Super League.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Head-to-Head

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have played 20 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators - 20 Matches

Peshawar Zalmi Win - 12 Matches

Quetta Gladiators Win - 8 Matches

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Peshawar Zalmi winning the match are 1.81 whereas the odds in favour of Quetta Gladiators winning are 2.3. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.

Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds – 1.81

Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds – 2.3

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Top Team Batters

Peshawar Zalmi has many big players like Rovman Powell and Kohler-Cadmore but one batter to watch out for in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League is their captain Babar Azam. He has been in terrific form and can be the highest run-scorer of the next fixture.

Top Batter Bets for Babar Azam - 3.3

The batter to watch out for in Quetta Gladiators is Mohammad Nawaz. He has been a rising star in previous games and can be the top batsman for Quetta Gladiators in the forthcoming game.

Top Batter Bets for Mohammad Nawaz - 5.74

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Top Team Bowlers

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the bowler to watch out for from the Peshawar Zalmi’s side. He is a brilliant spin bowler who was the most economical in the previous high-scoring game. The pitches in the subcontinent will suit him and he can be very lethal this season.

Top Bowler Bets for Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 3.4

Pakistan’s young left-arm pacer Naseem Shah will be the best bowler for Quetta Gladiators in the forthcoming match of the Pakistan Super League. He knows the T20 format well and is a very skilful bowler. He is the only bowler who can stop Peshawar’s batting lineup.

Top Bowler Bets for Naseem Shah - 4