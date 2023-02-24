Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Pakistan Super League Match Predictions QGL 30 % Chance of Winning ISLU 70 % Bet Now! Quetta Gladiators will see Islamabad on the cricket field for the first time in the 13th game of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match is going to be live on Friday 24th February 2023 from 7:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan. Islamabad United have played 2 matches so far in the tournament and was defeated by Multan Sultans in their previous game of the season whereas Quetta Gladiators also lost their previous game of the tournament against Lahore Qalandars. Quetta Gladiators will play their 5th match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 after playing against Lahore Qalandars on 21st February. They lost their previous match by 63 runs against them. Quetta Gladiators has lost 3 of the 4 matches played so far in this tournament and is currently in the last position in the points table. They got a target of 199 runs from Lahore Qalandars with the help of Sikandar Raza and Hussain Talat’s amazing knocks of 32 and 26 runs respectively. Quetta Gladiators will be in search of a win as they are in a tough spot in the tournament currently and would not want to be the first team to get eliminated from the Pakistan Super League 2023. Islamabad United are also on the same track as Quetta Gladiators in the league. Islamabad United is the only team in the tournament who have played just 2 games so far. They won their first match of the season against Karachi Kings by 4 wickets and then lost against Multan Sultans in the second game. Islamabad United will be playing against Peshawar Zalmi on the 23rd before they take on Quetta Gladiators in their 4th game and are currently sitting in the second-last position of the points table. Can Shadab Khan get his team to the top 2 positions in the tournament or will Islamabad United be the first team to get eliminated from the league? Let’s analyse the chances of both teams winning the next fixture.

Facts The National Cricket Stadium in Pakistan will host its second-last game of the season on 24th February 2023. We can another immaculate game at this venue against Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United as all the matches played over here have kept all the cricket fans glued to their seats. The surface is usually a flat track here and the dew factor comes into the game which assists teams batting second at this venue. The average score here is around 165 to 185 runs and the teams batting second have higher chances of winning the forthcoming game.

Jason Roy was seen playing a sensible knock in the previous game against Lahore Qalandars but struggled in the first 3 matches. He is a very experienced English player and can be a key opening batsman for the team. We are predicting him to be the best batter for Quetta Gladiators in this game against Islamabad United on the 24th.

Colin Munro who will be playing for Islamabad United is expected to be their best batter in the 13th game of the Pakistan Super League. He was in fantastic form in the Big Bash League with 278 runs in 8 matches at a strike rate of 150.27. Being the middle-order batsman he can score some runs after the end of the powerplay. He is a prominent player for Islamabad United.

We are expecting, the left-arm pacer Naseem Shah to be the top bowler in Quetta Gladiators in this game of Pakistan Super League 2023. He did well for Pakistan’s national team the previous year. Can he do the same in Pakistan Super League? for his team, will find out in the upcoming fixture.

Wanindu Hasaranga is also playing for Quetta Gladiators and is expected to 2 or more wickets for his team in the next match.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning

Islamabad United started the season with a win against Karachi Kings on the 16th while on the other hand, Quetta Gladiators have lost 3 of the 4 matches played so far in this season. But looking at the previous records into consideration Quetta Gladiators is a better side compared to Islamabad United. However, Islamabad United has a higher chance of emerging victorious in the next match. Quetta Gladiators will most likely continue their losing streak in the upcoming match and Islamabad United would wish to continue their winning streak from the first match.

Quetta Gladiators is repeating their previous season’s performance this year as well. Hence, we are backing Islamabad United to win this match with a 70/30 chance of winning against the Quetta Gladiators on the 24th of February.

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Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Quetta Gladiators bat first, the first innings total is going to be nothing less than 150 runs. The score on the board could be between 145-155 runs.

If Islamabad United bats first, the first innings score would be between 160-172 runs.

Final Prediction for the game – Islamabad United to win the 13th match.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan and is a batting paradise for all the batters in the tournament as seen in the previous matches. Spinners have struggled on this surface to take wickets and pacers were able to gain movement from the wicket. Another run-fest game is on the cards as both teams will aim to win the upcoming encounter.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the game timings. The chances of rain are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a good game of cricket.

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Quetta Gladiators Squad – Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saud Shakeel, and Qais Ahmad, Sarfaraz Ahmed ©, Mohammad Nawaz

Quetta Gladiators Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Sarfaraz Ahmed Batter Jason Roy Batter Martin Guptill Batter Umar Akmal Batter Ahsan Ali Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

This is going to be the fifth match for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League’s 8th edition. They are already on the verge of being eliminated if they lose 2 more matches back-to-back in the tournament.

Islamabad United Player List

Islamabad United Squad– Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Wasim Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Zeeshan Zameer, Moeen Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Mubasir Khan, Zafar Gohar, Tom Curran, Shadab Khan (C)

Islamabad United Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Asif Ali Batter Alex Hales Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Colin Munro Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Rumman Raees Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

This is going to be the 4th match for Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League this season. They won their first match against Karachi Kings and will hope to continue the same momentum in the upcoming game.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Head-to-Head

Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United have played 15 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United - 15 Matches

Quetta Gladiators Win - 8 Matches

Islamabad United Win - 7 Matches

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Quetta Gladiators winning the match are 2.205 whereas the odds in favour of Islamabad United winning are 1.67. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds – 2.205

Islamabad United Betting Odds – 1.67

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Top Team Batters

Jason Roy who is in the Quetta Gladiators squad was in good form in the last game and might continue the same in Pakistan Super League’s next game. He is a very experienced player who has played a lot of T20 leagues around the world in his career. He can be one of the key players for Quetta Gladiators in this match.

Top Batter Bets for Jason Roy - 5.5

Colin Munro is the key batsman from the Islamabad United team. He was in fantastic form in the Big Bash League and might be the leading run-scorer for Islamabad United.

Top Batter Bets for Colin Munro - 4.74

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Top Team Bowlers

Naseem Shah and Wanindu Hasaranga are the prime bowlers for Quetta Gladiators. We are predicting Naseem Shah, the left-arm pacer, to be the best bowler for Quetta Gladiators and the leading wicket-taker in the upcoming match.

Top Bowler Bets for Naseem Shah - 4.74

Hasan Ali is the best bowler for the Islamabad United side. He can be the game-changer in upcoming matches. He might take one or two wickets in the upcoming contest.

Top Bowler Bets for Hasan Ali - 4.24