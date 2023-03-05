Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Match Predictions ISLU 70 % Chance of Winning QGL 30 % Bet Now! Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United are going to face each other for the second time in the 21st match of the current season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match will be played on the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi on Sunday 5th March 2023 from 7:00 pm IST. Islamabad United have played 5 matches till now in the league and has won 2 out of them. In contrast, Quetta Gladiators have won just once in the Pakistan Super League against Karachi Kings. Quetta Gladiators will be playing their 7th match of this season and second time against Islamabad United. They are currently at the bottom of the points table with only one win so far in this tournament. They have lost 4 matches back to back and their road to playoffs will be shut if they continue to perform like this. They need to make a strong comeback, winning every match from now. In the previous match against Lahore Qalandars, they lost by just 17 runs. One more loss then they are out of the tournament. Islamabad United will play their 6th game of the season. Islamabad United are one of the solid teams in the league and has won 3 matches so far. They are currently in the 3rd position on the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of -0.34. They lost their previous match also against the Lahore Qalandars by 110 runs. Quetta Gladiators are in search of their second victory against Islamabad United.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning

Islamabad United are currently in the third position in the points table and is slowly and steadily moving ahead in this tournament. On the other hand, we have Quetta Gladiators who have only won 1 match so far in this tournament.

The day is not far when Islamabad united will top the points table. In the previous encounter between these two teams, Islamabad united defeated Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs. By analysing previous matches and records Islamabad united are the favourites to win the upcoming match.

Islamabad United would want to reach the first spot as soon as possible to get an upper hand in the tournament. Henceforth, we are backing Islamabad United to win this match with a 70/30 chance of winning against the Quetta Gladiators on the 5th of March.

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Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Islamabad United bats first, the first innings total will be more than 200 runs. The score on the board could be between 200-230 runs.

If Quetta Gladiators bats first, the first innings score would be between 167-178 runs.

Final Prediction for the match – Islamabad United to win the 21st match of PSL.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to take place at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. This surface is a batting paradise. The bowlers have no help from the pitch. Both the matches played on this surface have seen 200-plus runs in the first innings. Batting first will be the best option for any captain after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be sunny during the duration of the game. The chances of precipitation are none and we expect full 40 overs of play. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a good high scoring game of cricket.

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Quetta Gladiators Squad – Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saud Shakeel, and Qais Ahmad, Sarfaraz Ahmed ©, Mohammad Nawaz, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Quetta Gladiators Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Martin Guptill Batter Ahsan Ali Batter Sarfaraz Ahmed Batter Umar Akmal Batter Jason Roy Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

This is going to be the 7th match for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League’s current edition. They will be up against Islamabad United a perfectly balanceď team. A win against Islamabad United can boost their confidence and set the way for Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming games.

Islamabad United Player List

Islamabad United Squad – Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Wasim Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Zeeshan Zameer, Moeen Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Mubasir Khan, Zafar Gohar, Tom Curran, Shadab Khan ©, Alex Hales.

Islamabad United Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Asif Ali Batter Colin Munro Batter Azam Khan Wicket-Keeper Shadab Khan All-rounder Mubasir Khan All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

This is going to be the 6th match for Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League this season. They will play against the last-ranked team for the second time this season and might find it easy to win and gain those 2 points in the league.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Head-to-Head

Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United have played 15 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United - 15 Matches

Quetta Gladiators Win - 8 Matches

Islamabad United Win - 7 Matches

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Quetta Gladiators winning the match are 2.84 whereas the odds in favour of Islamabad United winning are 1.58. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds – 2.84

Islamabad United Betting Odds – 1.58

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Top Team Batters

Martin Guptill who is in the Quetta Gladiators team has to take up the responsibility of batting deep and scoring big runs. He is the best opening t20 batsman with experience playing many t20 leagues over the globe. He might be the game-changer for the upcoming match.

Top Batter Bets for Martin Guptill - 4.22

Alex Hales is the key batsman from the Islamabad United team. He has been giving his team a solid start in almost every match. He can score big runs in this upcoming match.

Top Batter Bets for Alex Hales - 4.3

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Top Team Bowlers

Naveen-ul-Haq is the best bowler for Quetta Gladiators. We are expecting Naveen-ul-Haq to be the best bowler and leading wiçket taker in the match.

Top Bowler Bets for Naveen-ul-Haq - 3.8

Tom Curran is the death-over specialist. He can be the game-changer in upcoming games. He might take one or two wickets in the upcoming match

Top Bowler Bets for Tom Curran - 3.24