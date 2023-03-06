Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Pakistan Super League Match Predictions QGL 30 % Chance of Winning KK 70 % Bet Now! The second clash between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings is all set to take place on Monday. The match will go on air on Monday 6th March 2023 from 7:30 pm IST at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. Karachi Kings have played 8 matches till now in the league and just have 2 wins to their name which puts them in a tough situation for qualifying further in the tournament. In contrast, Quetta Gladiators’ situation is even worse than Karachi Kings' as they have just 1 win in their bag after playing 6 games in the league. Quetta Gladiators will be playing their 8th game of this tournament and their 2nd time against Karachi Kings. They are the only team in the league to lose 4 consecutive matches. Quetta Gladiators are in the last spot of the points table and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are next to nil compared to the other teams in the Pakistan Super League. With just 4 league games left for Quetta Gladiators, they’ll have to win each and every match to at least stand a chance in the playoffs. Karachi Kings will play their 9th and second-last match of the season. Karachi Kings are one of the worst teams in the league as they have just 4 points after playing 8 games. They are currently in the 5th position on the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of +0.437. They lost their previous match against Islamabad United by 6 wickets.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Chance of Winning

Karachi Kings are currently in the 5th position in the points table and with just 1 loss in the next game they would need to say goodbye to the Pakistan Super League trophy. On the other hand, we have Quetta Gladiators who are also in the same boat as Karachi Kings.

It's a do or die game for both these teams. In the previous encounter between these two teams, Karachi Kings defeated Quetta Gladiators by just 6 runs. By considering previous matches and performances of Karachi Kings we are favouring them to win the upcoming match on the 6th of March 2023.

Karachi Kings would want to reach the top 4 spots to increase their chances in the playoffs. Henceforth, we are predicting Karachi Kings to win this match with a 60/40 chance of winning against the Quetta Gladiators on the 6th of March.

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Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Karachi Kings bats first, the first innings total will be more than 205 runs. The score on the board could be between 201-210 runs.

If Quetta Gladiators bats first, the first innings score would be between 187-198 runs.

Final Prediction for the match – Karachi Kings to win the 22nd match of PSL.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to take place at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. This surface is a batting paradise. The bowlers have no help from the pitch. Both the matches played on this surface have seen 200-plus runs in the first innings. Batting first will be the best option for any captain after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be sunny during the duration of the game. The chances of precipitation are none and we expect full 40 overs of play. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a good high scoring game of cricket.

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Quetta Gladiators Squad – Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saud Shakeel, and Qais Ahmad, Sarfaraz Ahmed ©, Mohammad Nawaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naseem Shah

Quetta Gladiators Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Martin Guptill Batter Ahsan Ali Batter Sarfaraz Ahmed Batter Umar Akmal Batter Jason Roy Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

This is going to be the 8th match for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League’s current edition. They will be up against Karachi Kings a better team than them. A win against Karachi Kings can boost their confidence and set the way for Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming games.

Karachi Kings Player List

Karachi Kings Squad – Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Qasim Akram, Adam Rossington, Matthew Wade (wk), Muhammad Akhlaq, Andrew Tye, Faisal Akram, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Umar, Musa Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Haider Ali, Irfan Khan, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan

Karachi Kings Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Haider Ali Batter Sharjeel Khan Batter James Vince Batter Shoaib Malik Batter Matthew Wade (wk) Batter Imad Wasim (c) All-rounder Muhammad Akhlaq All-rounder Andrew Tye Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Mohammad Umar Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

This is going to be the 9th match for Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League this season. They will play against the last-ranked team for the second time in this season and might find it easy to win and gain those 2 points in the league.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Head-to-Head

Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have played 15 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings - 15 Matches

Quetta Gladiators Win - 10 Matches

Karachi Kings Win - 5 Matches

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Quetta Gladiators winning the match are 1.53 whereas the odds in favour of Karachi Kings winning are 2.5. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds – 1.53

Karachi Kings Betting Odds – 2.5

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Top Team Batters

Will Smeed who is in the Quetta Gladiators team has to take up the responsibility of batting deep and scoring big runs. He is the newest opener for the team and young blood. He might be the game-changer for the upcoming match.

Top Batter Bets for Will Smeed - 4.22

Imad Wasim is the key batsman from the Karachi Kings team. He has been giving his team a solid finish in almost every match. He can score big runs in this upcoming match.

Top Batter Bets for Imad Wasim - 4.3

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Top Team Bowlers

Naveen-ul-Haq is the best bowler for Quetta Gladiators. We are expecting Naveen-ul-Haq to be the best bowler and leading wiçket taker in the match.

Top Bowler Bets for Naveen-ul-Haq - 3.8

Shoaib Malik is the economical bowler. He can be the game-changer in upcoming games. He might take one or two wickets in the upcoming match.

Top Bowler Bets for Shoaib Malik - 3.24