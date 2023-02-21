Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League Match Predictions QGL 30 % Chance of Winning LQ 70 % Bet Now! Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars are going to face each other for the first time in the 10th match of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match is going to be played on Tuesday 21st February 2023 from 7:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan. Lahore Qalandars have played one match so far in the tournament and was defeated by Multan Sultans in the first match of the season whereas Quetta Gladiators won their previous game of the tournament against Karachi Kings. Quetta Gladiators will play their 4th match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 after playing against Peshawar Zalmi on 20th February. They won their previous match by 6 runs against Karachi Kings on the 18th. Quetta Gladiators has lost one of the 2 matches played so far in this tournament and is currently in 4th position in the points table. They posted a target of 169 runs for Karachi Kings with the help of Martin Guptill’s ferocious knock of 117 runs in 67 balls. Quetta Gladiators will be aiming to dominate Lahore Qalandars in the 10th match of the league and gain those 2 points in the table. Lahore Qalandars are the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League 2022. Lahore Qalandars is the only team in the tournament which is led by a full-time bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. They won the inaugural match of the season against Multan Sultans by just 1 run margin. Lahore Qalandars will be looking forward to playing against Quetta Gladiators as it will be their second match of the season and are currently sitting in the 3rd position of the points table. Can Shaheen Afridi once again make the Lahore Qalandars champion? Will find out later in this season.

Facts The National Cricket Stadium in Pakistan has been producing high-scoring games in recent times. We can assure all the cricket fans to expect a nip and tuck game against Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars. The surface is usually a flat pitch here and the dew factor comes into the game which assists teams batting second at this ground. The match is expected to be an enthralling one for all cricket fanatics as well as for both teams. The average score here is around 170 to 180 runs and the teams batting second have higher chances of winning the fixture.

Martin Guptill was seen in god mode in the previous game against Karachi Kings but struggled in their first match. He is a very experienced player and can be a key opening batsman for the team. He is predicted to be the best batter for Quetta Gladiators in this game against Lahore Qalandars on the 21st.

Fakhar Zaman who will be playing for Lahore Qalandars is expected to be their best batter in the 10th game of the Pakistan Super League. He was in fantastic form in the first game of the tournament. Being the opening batsman he can score some runs in the powerplay and can take advantage of it. He is a prominent player for Lahore Qalandars.

We are expecting, the left-arm pacer and their captain Shaheen Afridi, to be the top bowler in Lahore Qalandars in this Pakistan Super League 2023. He did well for Lahore in the previous season. Can he do it again? for his team, will find out in the upcoming game.

Haris Rauf is also playing for Lahore Qalandars and is expected to take a lot of wickets for his team in the Pakistan Super League 2023.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning

Lahore Qalandars started the season with a win against Multan Sultans on the 13th while on the other hand, Quetta Gladiators lost 1 of the 2 matches played so far in this season. Taking up the records into consideration Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators are equally strong. However, Lahore Qalandars have a greater chance of winning in the next game. Quetta Gladiators might continue with their previous game’s form in the upcoming match but Lahore Qalandars would also wish to continue their winning streak from the first game. As Quetta Gladiators had a disappointing previous season they will aim to make this season a memorable one by being at the top of the points table. We are rooting for Lahore Qalandars to win this match with a 60/40 chance of winning against the Quetta Gladiators on the 21st of February.

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Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Quetta Gladiators bat first, the first innings total is going to be nothing less than 170 runs. The score on the board could be between 160-170 runs.

If Lahore Qalandars bats first, the first innings score would be between 170-182 runs.

Final Prediction for the match – Lahore Qalandars to win the 10th match.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan. It is a high-scoring ground the team winning the toss will like to chase due to the dew factor. Both teams will be looking to put some score on the board and create pressure on others.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the game timings. The chances of rain are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a good game of cricket.

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Quetta Gladiators Squad – Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saud Shakeel, and Qais Ahmad, Sarfaraz Ahmed ©, Mohammad Nawaz

Quetta Gladiators Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Sarfaraz Ahmed Batter Jason Roy Batter Martin Guptill Batter Umar Akmal Batter Ahsan Ali Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

This is going to be the fourth match for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League’s 8th edition. They will play against Peshawar Zalmi before playing against Lahore Qalandars and would hope to come to the ground with 2 wins under their name before clashing against the defending champions.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Lahore Qalandars Squad– Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Kamra Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shane Dadswell, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sam Billings, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan.

Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Fakhar Zaman Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Harry Brook Batter Sam Billings (wk) Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

This is going to be the third match for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League this season. They won their first game and will hope to continue the same momentum in the upcoming game.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Head-to-Head

Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars have played 14 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars - 14 Matches

Quetta Gladiators Win - 7 Matches

Lahore Qalandars Win - 7 Matches

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Quetta Gladiators winning the match are 2.205 whereas the odds in favour of Lahore Qalandars winning are 1.67. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds – 2.205

Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds – 1.67

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Batters

Martin Guptill who is in the Quetta Gladiators squad was in good form in the previous game and might continue the same in Pakistan Super League’s next game. He is a very experienced player who has played a lot of T20 leagues around the world in his career. He can be one of the key players for Quetta Gladiators in this match.

Top Batter Bets for Martin Guptill - 4

Fakhar Zaman is the key batsman from the Lahore Qalandars team. He was the player of the match in the previous game. He scored 66 runs in just 42 balls. He is in fantastic form and might be the leading run-scorer for Lahore Qalandars.

Top Batter Bets for Fakhar Zaman - 3.74

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Bowlers

Naseem Shah and Wanindu Hasaranga are the prime bowlers for Quetta Gladiators. We are predicting Naseem Shah, the left-arm pacer, to be the best bowler for Quetta Gladiators and the leading wicket-taker in the upcoming match.

Top Bowler Bets for Naseem Shah - 4.74

Shaheen Afridi is the best bowler for the Lahore side. He can be the game-changer in upcoming matches. He might take one or two wickets in the upcoming contest.

Top Bowler Bets for Shaheen Afridi - 3.24