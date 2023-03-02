Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League Match Predictions LQ 70 % Chance of Winning QGL 30 % Go to Website Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars are going to lock horns for the second time in the 18th match of the current season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match is going to be played on Thursday 2nd March 2023 from 7:30 pm IST at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore Qalandars have played 5 matches till now in the league and have lost just once in 5 games against Karachi Kings whereas Quetta Gladiators have won just once in the Pakistan Super League and also against Karachi Kings. Quetta Gladiators will take part in their 6th match of the tournament and 2nd encounter against Lahore Qalandars. They haven’t won a single game in the past 3 matches of the Pakistan Super League. Quetta Gladiators has won only once in the 5 matches played so far in this tournament and is currently at the bottom of the points table. They were bowled out at 157 runs while chasing the target of 221 runs against Islamabad United in their previous match. Quetta Gladiators are in a steep position right now and one more loss in the season can cost them the tournament. Lahore Qalandars will also play their 6th game of the season. Lahore Qalandars are one of the best teams in the league and are currently the table toppers of the season. They won their last outing of the tournament against Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs. Lahore Qalandars are in the search of accounting for their 4th back-to-back win in the Pakistan Super League by defeating Quetta Gladiators for the second time.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Chance of Winning

Lahore Qalandars are the second team this season to register 3 back-to-back wins in the Pakistan Super League while on the other hand, Quetta Gladiators is the first team this season to register 3 back-to-back losses in the tournament. Lahore Qalandars are accomplishing every goal in the tournament alongside Multan Sultans who are just below them in the points table. Moreover, Lahore Qalandars have bettered Quetta Gladiators many times in the overall matches of the Pakistan Super League.

Lahore Qalandars would want to maintain their top spot and register their 4th consecutive win in the league. Henceforth, we are backing Lahore Qalandars to win this match with an 80/20 chance of winning against Quetta Gladiators on the 2nd of March.

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Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Lahore Qalandars bats first, the first innings total will be more than 205 runs. The score on the board could be between 199-219 runs.

If Quetta Gladiators bats first, the first innings score would be between 187-197 runs.

Final Prediction for the match – Lahore Qalandars to win the 18th match of PSL.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore will host its 3rd Pakistan Super League match this season. Both the matches played on this venue have seen 200-plus runs in the first innings. Batting first will be the wiser option for the team winning the toss on 2nd March.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the game timings. The chances of rain are nil and no rain is expected during the match. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a good game of cricket.

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Quetta Gladiators Squad – Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saud Shakeel, and Qais Ahmad, Sarfaraz Ahmed ©, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah

Quetta Gladiators Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Sarfaraz Ahmed Batter Ahsan Ali Batter Martin Guptill Batter Umar Akmal Batter Jason Roy Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

This is going to be the 6th match for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League’s current edition. They will be up against the table toppers and also the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League. A win against Lahore Qalandars can set the way for Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming matches.

Lahore Qalandars Player List

Lahore Qalandars Squad – Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Kamra Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shane Dadswell, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Liam Dawson, Sikandar Raza, Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sam Billings, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan, Abdullah Shafique

Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Fakhar Zaman Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Harry Brook Batter Sam Billings (wk) Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Lahore Qalandars Team Form

This is going to be the 6th match for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League this season. They will play against the last-ranked team and might find it easy to win and gain those 2 points in the league.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Head-to-Head

Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars have played 15 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars - 15 Matches

Quetta Gladiators Win - 7 Matches

Lahore Qalandars Win - 8 Matches

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Quetta Gladiators winning the match are 2.384 whereas the odds in favour of Lahore Qalandars winning are 1.58. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds – 2.384

Lahore Qalandars Betting Odds – 1.58

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Batters

Martin Guptill who is in the Quetta Gladiators will have to step up against Lahore Qalandars in the next match. He is a very experienced Kiwi who has played a lot of T20 matches for New Zealand and has an average of 30.20 in the Pakistan Super League. He can be one of the main players for Quetta Gladiators in this match.

Top Batter Bets for Martin Guptill - 4.32

Fakhar Zaman is the key batsman from the Lahore Qalandars team. He has been giving his team a solid start in almost every match. He scored 36 runs in just 23 balls. He is in fantastic form and might be the leading run-scorer for Lahore Qalandars.

Top Batter Bets for Fakhar Zaman - 4

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Top Team Bowlers

Mohammad Hasnain is the best bowler for Quetta Gladiators. We are predicting Mohammad Hasnain, the right-arm pacer, to be the best bowler for Quetta Gladiators and the leading wicket-taker in the upcoming match.

Top Bowler Bets for Mohammad Hasnain - 3.6

Rashid Khan is the best spin bowler for the Lahore side. He can be the game-changer in upcoming matches. He might take one or two wickets in the upcoming contest.

Top Bowler Bets for Rashid Khan - 3.24