Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Pakistan Super League Match Predictions
QGL
30%
Chance of Winning
MULS
70%
Pakistan
Pindi Club Ground
Quetta Gladiators will play in their last league-stage game of the Pakistan Super League 2023 after eliminating Karachi Kings from the tournament on the 6th of March 2023. They won their previous game by 8 wickets against Peshawar Zalmi. Quetta Gladiators had lost 5 back-to-back games in the tournament and bounced back with 2 consecutive wins in their previous2 outings. They still stand a chance in qualifying if they win the upcoming game with a big margin against Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi lose their remaining 2 games. After winning the last game against Peshawar Zalmi with a huge margin, Quetta Gladiators' next aim is to defeat Multan Sultans on the 11th.
Multan Sultans are coming from 3 huge losses after a perfect start in the tournament. Multan Sultans have won 4 fixtures in the season after playing 8 matches. They lost their last game of the league against Islamabad United by 2 wickets. Multan Sultans’ only strategy will be to conquer Quetta Gladiator and be in the top 2 ranks of the points table.
Facts
- It will be the 10th match hosted by Rawalpindi in this tournament which is the max number of games hosted by any venue in the Pakistan Super League 2023. Out of 9 games played over here 5 matches were won by the team bowling first in the game.
- Jason Roy was the star player of Quetta Gladiators in the second innings of the previous match against Peshawar Zalmi. We are favouring for him to be the star batsman for Quetta Gladiators as he scored 145 runs off just 63 balls in the last outing.
- Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood are the only batsmen who shoulder the responsibility of smashing runs in the match. They both have been in great touch with the bat and can again be seen scoring quick runs in the powerplay for Multan Sultans.
- We are siding with the right-arm fast-medium Anwar Ali, to be the star bowler in the Multan Sultans team in the next game against Quetta Gladiators on Saturday. He did well for Multan Sultans in the last game against Islamabad United by taking up 3 wickets to his name.
- Mohammad Nawaz has played 9 games for Quetta Gladiators in the tournament and is their best bowler with 8 wickets at an average rate of 32.88.
Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Chance of Winning.
Multan Sultans bettered Quetta Gladiators by winning the game with 9 wickets in their previous game of the season. Moreover, Quetta Gladiators only downgraded themselves since then and lost 5 consecutive matches. Also, Multan Sultans has the upper hand over Quetta Gladiators in the head-to-head stats of the Pakistan Super League.
Multan Sultans is in a tough spot in the tournament and with 2 games remaining in the league stage they will surely look out to win and fancy themselves in the top 2. Henceforth, we are backing Multan Sultans to win this match with a 70/30 chance of winning against Quetta Gladiators on the 11th of March 2023.
Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
- If Multan Sultans bats first, the first innings total will be more than 216 runs. The score on the board could be between 209-219 runs.
- If Quetta Gladiators bats first, the first innings score would be between 197-211 runs.
- Final Prediction for the fixture – Multan Sultans to win the 27th game of PSL.
Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Match Toss Prediction
The fixture is going to be at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Rawalpindi will host its 10th Pakistan Super League match in this tournament. The venue is known to give support to the bowlers more seen in the first innings of the previous game. But it is the batting surface which helps batters even more than bowlers in the middle overs of the innings. Batting first should be the choice of the captain winning the toss.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to reach a temperature of about 25 to 27 degrees. The chances of precipitation are next to zero and no rain is expected during the game. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams, and it will be a neck-to-neck game.
Quetta Gladiators Player List
Quetta Gladiators Squad – Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saud Shakeel, and Qais Ahmad, Sarfaraz Ahmed ©, Mohammad Nawaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy
Quetta Gladiators Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Martin Guptill
|
Batter
|
Ahsan Ali
|
Batter
|
Sarfaraz Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Umar Akmal
|
Batter
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
All-rounder
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Hasnain
|
Bowler
Quetta Gladiators Team Form
This is going to be the last match for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League’s current edition. They will be up for the challenge to clash against the Multan Sultans and win over them to gain the top 4 spots in the table.
Multan Sultans Player List
Multan Sultans Squad – Tim David, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Sarwar, Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Abbas Afridi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, I Naveed, Joshua Little, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, Wayne Parnell, Usman Khan, Shan Masood
Multan Sultans Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk)
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Khushdil Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Usama Mir
|
Bowler
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Shahnawaz Dahani
|
Bowler
|
Abbas Afridi
|
Bowler
Multan Sultans Team Form
This is going to be the last match for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League this season. They lost their previous game against Islamabad United by 2 wickets on 7th March 2023.
Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Head-to-Head
Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans have played 10 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.
Total PSL Matches Played between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans - 10 Matches
Quetta Gladiators Win - 4 Matches
Multan Sultans Win - 6 Matches
Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Quetta Gladiators winning the match are 2.104 whereas the odds in favour of Multan Sultans winning are 1.73. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.
- Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds – 2.104
- Multan Sultans Betting Odds – 1.73
Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Top Team Batters
Jason Roy who is in the Quetta Gladiators squad gave them a good start in the previous game and might continue the same in Pakistan Super League’s next match. He is a very experienced English player. He can be one of the main players for Quetta Gladiators in this match.
- Top Batter Bets for Jason Roy - 3
Mohammad Rizwan is the key batsman from the Multan Sultans team. He is the most dangerous player in the tournament. He has scored 421 runs in just 8 innings. He is in fantastic form and might be the leading run-scorer of the league.
- Top Batter Bets for Mohammad Rizwan - 3.24
Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Top Team Bowlers
Mohammad Nawaz is the best bowler for Quetta Gladiators. We are predicting Mohammad Nawaz, the left-arm orthodox, to be the best bowler for Quetta Gladiators and the leading wicket-taker in the upcoming match.
- Top Bowler Bets for Mohammad Nawaz - 3..6
Anwar Ali is the best bowler for the Sultans’ side. He can be the game-changer in upcoming matches. He might take one or two wickets in the upcoming contest.
- Top Bowler Bets for Anwar Ali - 4.5
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Multan Sultans
Quetta Gladiators was seen in good touch in the last match against Peshawar Zalmi as they won the match by 8 wickets after chasing 243 runs in just 18.2 overs. However, Multan Sultans are still in a better spot in the league than Quetta Gladiators which makes us back with them for the 27th fixture of the Pakistan Super League.Bet Now!