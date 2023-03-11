Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Pakistan Super League Match Predictions QGL 30 % Chance of Winning MULS 70 % Bet Now! Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans are all set to cross swords on the cricket field for the 2nd time in the 28th fixture of the current season of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The fixture is going to be played on Saturday 11th March 2023 from 7:30 pm IST at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. Multan Sultans have played 8 matches till now in the season and have been defeated 4 times in the league whereas Quetta Gladiators is still fighting for the playoffs and their fate totally depends on the upcoming game against Multan Sultans. Quetta Gladiators will play in their last league-stage game of the Pakistan Super League 2023 after eliminating Karachi Kings from the tournament on the 6th of March 2023. They won their previous game by 8 wickets against Peshawar Zalmi. Quetta Gladiators had lost 5 back-to-back games in the tournament and bounced back with 2 consecutive wins in their previous2 outings. They still stand a chance in qualifying if they win the upcoming game with a big margin against Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi lose their remaining 2 games. After winning the last game against Peshawar Zalmi with a huge margin, Quetta Gladiators' next aim is to defeat Multan Sultans on the 11th. Multan Sultans are coming from 3 huge losses after a perfect start in the tournament. Multan Sultans have won 4 fixtures in the season after playing 8 matches. They lost their last game of the league against Islamabad United by 2 wickets. Multan Sultans’ only strategy will be to conquer Quetta Gladiator and be in the top 2 ranks of the points table.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Chance of Winning.

Multan Sultans bettered Quetta Gladiators by winning the game with 9 wickets in their previous game of the season. Moreover, Quetta Gladiators only downgraded themselves since then and lost 5 consecutive matches. Also, Multan Sultans has the upper hand over Quetta Gladiators in the head-to-head stats of the Pakistan Super League.

Multan Sultans is in a tough spot in the tournament and with 2 games remaining in the league stage they will surely look out to win and fancy themselves in the top 2. Henceforth, we are backing Multan Sultans to win this match with a 70/30 chance of winning against Quetta Gladiators on the 11th of March 2023.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Multan Sultans bats first, the first innings total will be more than 216 runs. The score on the board could be between 209-219 runs.

If Quetta Gladiators bats first, the first innings score would be between 197-211 runs.

Final Prediction for the fixture – Multan Sultans to win the 27th game of PSL.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Match Toss Prediction

The fixture is going to be at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Rawalpindi will host its 10th Pakistan Super League match in this tournament. The venue is known to give support to the bowlers more seen in the first innings of the previous game. But it is the batting surface which helps batters even more than bowlers in the middle overs of the innings. Batting first should be the choice of the captain winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to reach a temperature of about 25 to 27 degrees. The chances of precipitation are next to zero and no rain is expected during the game. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams, and it will be a neck-to-neck game.

Quetta Gladiators Player List

Quetta Gladiators Squad – Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saud Shakeel, and Qais Ahmad, Sarfaraz Ahmed ©, Mohammad Nawaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy

Quetta Gladiators Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Martin Guptill Batter Ahsan Ali Batter Sarfaraz Ahmed Batter Umar Akmal Batter Jason Roy Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Team Form

This is going to be the last match for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League’s current edition. They will be up for the challenge to clash against the Multan Sultans and win over them to gain the top 4 spots in the table.

Multan Sultans Player List

Multan Sultans Squad – Tim David, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Sarwar, Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Abbas Afridi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, I Naveed, Joshua Little, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, Wayne Parnell, Usman Khan, Shan Masood

Multan Sultans Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk) Batter Shan Masood Batter Usman Khan Batter David Miller Batter Tim David All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

This is going to be the last match for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League this season. They lost their previous game against Islamabad United by 2 wickets on 7th March 2023.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Head-to-Head

Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans have played 10 Pakistan Super Leagues matches against each other.

Total PSL Matches Played between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans - 10 Matches

Quetta Gladiators Win - 4 Matches

Multan Sultans Win - 6 Matches

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Quetta Gladiators winning the match are 2.104 whereas the odds in favour of Multan Sultans winning are 1.73. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Quetta Gladiators Betting Odds – 2.104

Multan Sultans Betting Odds – 1.73

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Top Team Batters

Jason Roy who is in the Quetta Gladiators squad gave them a good start in the previous game and might continue the same in Pakistan Super League’s next match. He is a very experienced English player. He can be one of the main players for Quetta Gladiators in this match.

Top Batter Bets for Jason Roy - 3

Mohammad Rizwan is the key batsman from the Multan Sultans team. He is the most dangerous player in the tournament. He has scored 421 runs in just 8 innings. He is in fantastic form and might be the leading run-scorer of the league.

Top Batter Bets for Mohammad Rizwan - 3.24

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Top Team Bowlers

Mohammad Nawaz is the best bowler for Quetta Gladiators. We are predicting Mohammad Nawaz, the left-arm orthodox, to be the best bowler for Quetta Gladiators and the leading wicket-taker in the upcoming match.

Top Bowler Bets for Mohammad Nawaz - 3..6

Anwar Ali is the best bowler for the Sultans’ side. He can be the game-changer in upcoming matches. He might take one or two wickets in the upcoming contest.

Top Bowler Bets for Anwar Ali - 4.5