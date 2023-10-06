Pakistan vs Netherlands Match Prediction PAK 97 % Chance of Winning NED 3 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.081 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan take on Netherlands in the second game of the 2023 World Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 06 at 2:00 PM IST.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Pakistan take on Netherlands for the first time in the ODI World Cup as both sides try to stamp their mark early on in the competition. A win for Netherland would be viewed as a stunning upset early on in the competitions on the other hand, a comprehensive win for Pakistan would see them bag first points in the tournament that would settle the team down as they aspire to go all the way on enemy’s turf which would be viewed as greatest achievement for Pakistan Cricket. As per our calculations, Pakistan are firm favourites in the upcoming fixture.

Pakistan’s chances of winning - 97%

Netherlands’s chances of winning - 3%

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Pakistan vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Pakistan have notoriously been slow starters in the games. In four of the last five games they have been outscored in the first ten overs, scoring 42, 44, 37, 43 and 36 runs averaging 40.4 runs. On the other hand Netherlands have scored 41, 57, 52, 55 and 71 in the last five games which includes two games against Sri Lanka and one game against West Indies, averaging 55.2 runs which is far better than Pakistan. Even though this seems to be a straightforward game for Pakistan, we believe Netherlands would outscore Pakistan in powerplay.

It's been a while since Pakistan has had a top talented batsman. Babar Azam has been class apart and one of the key players for Pakistan in the World Cup. In 16 matches, Babar Azam has scored 745 runs which includes two centuries and six half centuries. We believe Babar Azam will score well against Netherlands in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets taken in the match Over 14.5 runs 1.81 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 39.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Netherlands Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has hosted seven ODI games thus far. In seven games the team batting first has edged 4-3. Much like most of the venues this seems to be a great wicket to bat on hence it wouldn’t be a surprise if either team opts to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

Predicted Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman Batter Imam-ul-Haq Batter Babar Azam Batter Salman Ali Agha Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Saud Shakeel Batter Shadab Khan All-rounder Hasan Ali All-rounder Haris Rauf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan lost the last two games against India and Srilanka heading into the World Cup. In 2023 Pakistan played 16 matches and are 10-5 thus far with all games played in the sub-continent.

Netherlands News & Player List

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht

Predicted Playing XI

Vikram Singh Batter Max O'Dowd Batter Wesley Barresi Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Scott Edwards Wicket-keeper Teja Nidamanuru All-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Ryan Klein Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands haven’t had a best of runs in 2023 as in 13 matches they have a losing record of 5-7. Netherlands entered the qualifying rounds as an underdogs and managed to reach the finals in the qualifiers which sealed their place in the World Cup. Netherlands were eventually beaten by Sri Lanka in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Head to Head

The game between both sides has been a one sided affair. In six games thus far, Pakistan are six in six. The last time these two sides played was in a bilateral series back in Aug 2022 and Pakistan won the series 3-0

Head to Head:

Pakistan Win: 6

Netherlands win: 0

Tied/NR: 0

Pakistan vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than Netherlands

Pakistan haven’t had a great Asia Cup as they have conceded a bigger opening stand in each of the last two games. Past records matter little as the upcoming fixture would be played in Hyderabad which looks to be a batting paradise and Netherlands bowling lack the spark to trouble Pakistan top order. On the other hand, even without Naseem Shah, Pakistan possesses one of the lethal bowling attacks in the world of cricket and we believe it's highly likely Pakistan would get an early breakthrough in most of the games in this tournament. We do not believe Netherlands have enough quality to withstand Pakistan bowling attack especially with the new ball which makes this betting tip pretty lucrative which makes this a golden opportunity to make some quick financial returns.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Odi Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.04 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Netherlands Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 8.6 Bet Now!

Pakistan vs Netherlands Top Team Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’s top batter

Mohammad Rizwan has been in scintillating form leading up to the World Cup. In the last five games, Rizwan has managed to score 86, 2, 63, 44 and 67 averaging 87.3 runs which makes him one of the in-form players in this tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Max O’Dowd to be Netherlands’s top batter

Even though Max O’Dowd did not have a standout performance for Netherland, he was the most consistent player in the World Cup Qualifiers. In the last five innings, Dowd managed to score 33, 20, 35, 0 and 36. We believe Max O’Dowd would have a great tournament which makes him our top pick for the game.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Top Team Bowlers

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Pakistan’s top bowler

When you have one of the best fast bowlers in your playing 11 it's hard to go beyond that. Shaheen Afridi has had an exceptional 2023 in ODI cricket and with 24 wickets is the leading wicket taker for Pakistan this year. To put those numbers along with his talent, it makes Afridi one of the potent weapons in this tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Bas de Leede to be Netherlands’s top bowler

Bas de Leede had an exceptional campaign in World Cup Qualifiers and was one of the main reasons why Netherlands qualified for the World Cup this term. With 15 wickets, Bas de Leede was the top wicket taker for Netherlands in the qualifiers and we expect him to continue his form in this tournament which makes him our top pick for the game.