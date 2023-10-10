PAK (Pakistan) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction
PAK
69%
Chance of Winning
SRI
31%
Odi
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Facts:
- Pakistan have seven wins in seven games against Sri Lanka in the World Cup.
- With 27 wickets, Haris Rauf is the leading wicket taker for Pakistan in 2023.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning
Pakistan head into this fixture after a convincing victory against Afghanistan in the opening fixture. Pakistan were 38/3 but recovered and posted a par score of 286 runs in first Innings. Haris Rauf played a crucial role as he ended up with three important wickets in the middle overs as Pakistan eventually won the game by 81 runs.
Sri Lanka had a night to forget in the opening fixture against South Africa, the Sri Lankan bowlers had a tough outing as South Africa posted 428 runs and eventually beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs. As per our calculations, Pakistan are firm favourites to bag their second win and have a perfect start in this tournament.
- Pakistan’s chances of winning - 69%
- Sri Lanka’s chances of winning - 31%
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Both teams are not known to be aggressive in ODI cricket. Sri Lanka’s 14 sixes seems to be a one off because prior to that they haven’t scored more than three sixes in each of the last four games. Another reason why they exceed the explanation is the fact they were chasing over 400 runs which is very unlikely to happen against Pakistan. On the other hand Pakistan are averaging 4.6 sixes a game and the number looks inflated as they scored eight sixes against Nepal. We believe both side’s six counts would be low.
It's been a while since Pakistan has had a top talented batsman. In 16 matches, Babar Azam has scored 745 runs which includes two centuries and six half centuries. Babar Azam had an underwhelming opening game against Netherlands and it's highly unlikely he would fail again at the same venue. Hence we expect a Babar masterclass in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 31.5
Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 24.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Pakistan
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has hosted eight ODI games thus far. In eight games the team batting first has edged 5-3. Much like most of the venues this seems to be a great wicket to bat on hence it wouldn’t be a surprise if either team opts to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Pakistan News & Player List
Pakistan Player List
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim
Predicted Playing XI
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Imam-ul-Haq
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Salman Ali Agha
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Saud Shakeel
|
Batter
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Hasan Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan kicked off their World Cup campaign with a straight forward victory against Netherlands. Pakistan have three wins in the last five games. They lost the last head to head game against Sri Lanka which was played in Asia Cup.
Sri Lanka News & Player List
Sri Lanka Player List
Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Kusal Perera
|
Batter
|
Sadeera Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Batter
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dhananjaya de Silva
|
All-rounder
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
Bowler
|
Dunith Wellalage
|
All-rounder
|
Dushan Hemantha
|
Bowler
|
Kasun Rajitha
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka haven’t had a best of runs in 2023 as in 14 matches they have a losing record of 5-8. Sri Lanka lost the opening game against South Africa as they conceded a mammoth 428 runs in 50 overs.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Head to Head
Pakistan has edged Sri Lanka in ODI cricket 92-59 in 156 games between the two Asia heavyweights. In the World Cups, it's been one-way traffic all the way as Pakistan has seven wins in seven games.
Head to Head:
Pakistan Win: 92
Sri Lanka win: 59
Tied/NR: 5
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds
Sri Lanka to score more than Pakistan in powerplay
Pakistan aren’t known to be aggressive especially in the powerplay overs. Only once in the last eight matches have they managed to score above 50 in the first 10 overs. In the last five matches, Pakistan has managed to score 43, 36, 43, 37 and 44 averaging 40.6 runs in powerplay. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact they have conceded 52.5 runs and in each of the last five matches, Pakistan has been outscored by their opponents in the first 10 overs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has managed to score over 50 runs in three of the last five games. In the last five matches, Sri Lanka has managed to score 94, 31, 57, 39 and 51 averaging 54.4 runs and have conceded 49.4 runs in powerplay. Looking at these underlying states we believe Pakistan to have yet another slow start in the upcoming game and Sri Lanka would manage to outscore them like they have done in three of the last five games. We reckon you should consider putting money in this betting tip in order to make some quick financial gains.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
Odi
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batters
Mohammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’s top batter
We are going to stick to our guns and will back Mohammad Rizwan once again. Rizwan has been in scintillating form as in the last five games, he has scored 68, 86, 2, 63 and 44. Considering the fact Pakistan has already played at the venue in the opening game, we expect Rizwan to do well once again.
Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s top batter
Even though Sri Lanka got hammered by South Africa in the last game, Kusal Mendis managed to fight back for Sri Lanka and looked impressive as he scored 76. In four of the last six innings, Mendis has managed to score a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers
Haris Rauf to be Pakistan’s top bowler
Haris Rauf has been impressive for Pakistan in 2023 and with 27 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Pakistan in this calendar year. The opening game against Netherlands looked a pretty close game until Rauf stepped in and ended up with 3/43 and took Pakistan over the line. Rauf will be our top pick for the upcoming fixture against Sri Lanka.
Matheesha Pathirana to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler
It's tough to make a pick after conceding 428 runs in the last game. Like his counterparts, Matheesha Pathirana had an underwhelming game but looking at the last game which was played at the venue, maximum wickets were taken in the middle overs hence Pathirana looks like a safe bet as he is trusted to bowl in the middle and the death overs.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan
- Pakistan to win @ 1.44 (PariMatch)
- Sri Lanka to win @ 2.76 (PariMatch)
Parimatch