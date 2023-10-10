PAK (Pakistan) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction PAK 69 % Chance of Winning SRI 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.523 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the eight game of the 2023 World Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 10 at 2:00 PM IST.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Pakistan head into this fixture after a convincing victory against Afghanistan in the opening fixture. Pakistan were 38/3 but recovered and posted a par score of 286 runs in first Innings. Haris Rauf played a crucial role as he ended up with three important wickets in the middle overs as Pakistan eventually won the game by 81 runs.

Sri Lanka had a night to forget in the opening fixture against South Africa, the Sri Lankan bowlers had a tough outing as South Africa posted 428 runs and eventually beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs. As per our calculations, Pakistan are firm favourites to bag their second win and have a perfect start in this tournament.

Pakistan’s chances of winning - 69%

Sri Lanka’s chances of winning - 31%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Both teams are not known to be aggressive in ODI cricket. Sri Lanka’s 14 sixes seems to be a one off because prior to that they haven’t scored more than three sixes in each of the last four games. Another reason why they exceed the explanation is the fact they were chasing over 400 runs which is very unlikely to happen against Pakistan. On the other hand Pakistan are averaging 4.6 sixes a game and the number looks inflated as they scored eight sixes against Nepal. We believe both side’s six counts would be low.

It's been a while since Pakistan has had a top talented batsman. In 16 matches, Babar Azam has scored 745 runs which includes two centuries and six half centuries. Babar Azam had an underwhelming opening game against Netherlands and it's highly unlikely he would fail again at the same venue. Hence we expect a Babar masterclass in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Pakistan 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has hosted eight ODI games thus far. In eight games the team batting first has edged 5-3. Much like most of the venues this seems to be a great wicket to bat on hence it wouldn’t be a surprise if either team opts to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

Predicted Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman Batter Imam-ul-Haq Batter Babar Azam Batter Salman Ali Agha Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Saud Shakeel Batter Shadab Khan All-rounder Hasan Ali All-rounder Haris Rauf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan kicked off their World Cup campaign with a straight forward victory against Netherlands. Pakistan have three wins in the last five games. They lost the last head to head game against Sri Lanka which was played in Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Perera Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Dasun Shanaka Bowler Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Dushan Hemantha Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka haven’t had a best of runs in 2023 as in 14 matches they have a losing record of 5-8. Sri Lanka lost the opening game against South Africa as they conceded a mammoth 428 runs in 50 overs.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

Pakistan has edged Sri Lanka in ODI cricket 92-59 in 156 games between the two Asia heavyweights. In the World Cups, it's been one-way traffic all the way as Pakistan has seven wins in seven games.

Head to Head:

Pakistan Win: 92

Sri Lanka win: 59

Tied/NR: 5

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to score more than Pakistan in powerplay

Pakistan aren’t known to be aggressive especially in the powerplay overs. Only once in the last eight matches have they managed to score above 50 in the first 10 overs. In the last five matches, Pakistan has managed to score 43, 36, 43, 37 and 44 averaging 40.6 runs in powerplay. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact they have conceded 52.5 runs and in each of the last five matches, Pakistan has been outscored by their opponents in the first 10 overs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has managed to score over 50 runs in three of the last five games. In the last five matches, Sri Lanka has managed to score 94, 31, 57, 39 and 51 averaging 54.4 runs and have conceded 49.4 runs in powerplay. Looking at these underlying states we believe Pakistan to have yet another slow start in the upcoming game and Sri Lanka would manage to outscore them like they have done in three of the last five games. We reckon you should consider putting money in this betting tip in order to make some quick financial gains.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Odi Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.48 Bet Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.604 Bet

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’s top batter

We are going to stick to our guns and will back Mohammad Rizwan once again. Rizwan has been in scintillating form as in the last five games, he has scored 68, 86, 2, 63 and 44. Considering the fact Pakistan has already played at the venue in the opening game, we expect Rizwan to do well once again.

Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Even though Sri Lanka got hammered by South Africa in the last game, Kusal Mendis managed to fight back for Sri Lanka and looked impressive as he scored 76. In four of the last six innings, Mendis has managed to score a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be Pakistan’s top bowler

Haris Rauf has been impressive for Pakistan in 2023 and with 27 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Pakistan in this calendar year. The opening game against Netherlands looked a pretty close game until Rauf stepped in and ended up with 3/43 and took Pakistan over the line. Rauf will be our top pick for the upcoming fixture against Sri Lanka.

Matheesha Pathirana to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

It's tough to make a pick after conceding 428 runs in the last game. Like his counterparts, Matheesha Pathirana had an underwhelming game but looking at the last game which was played at the venue, maximum wickets were taken in the middle overs hence Pathirana looks like a safe bet as he is trusted to bowl in the middle and the death overs.