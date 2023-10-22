PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction PES 55 % Chance of Winning BRH 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.788 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR It is a competition between the top two occupants of the points table of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023, Brisbane Heat Women and Perth Scorchers Women. The game is scheduled to be played in North Sydney Oval, Sydney on October 22, 2023. It is going to begin at 8:10 AM IST.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women finished at 3rd place in the previous season. They started off their campaign with a win in their inaugural game of the competition. With that, Brisbane Heat are placed 2nd in the current point table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.300. Mignon du Preez, Bess Heath, and Lucy Hamilton joined the squad and are meant to strengthen the team in the competition.

On the other hand, Perth Scorchers Women finished 5th in the points table. After a dismal season, they had few alterations in the team this year. With additions such as Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith and Lauren Winfield-Hill , Perth Scorchers look like a formidable team this season. They won their last game by a huge margin that placed them atop the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 4.900.

Perth Scorchers were placed pretty low in the points table last season. However, they managed to win the previous game with the help of new additions to the team. Brisbane Heat Women are also a strong team which is bound to make this outing a thrilling experience.

Brisbane Heat Women's chance of winning: 45%

Perth Scorchers Women’s chance of winning: 55%

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat Women to score high before 1st dismissal

Brisbane Heat Women had a pretty good run in their batting order and opened with Georgia Redmayne and Danni Wyatt in the previous season. The batters averaged at 35.40 & 20.23 respectively in the tournament. BH-W scored 1, 27, 47, 50 & 9 runs before their first dismissal in their last five fixtures of the last season. In their last clash against the Scorchers, BH-W scored 51 runs before their first loss in the game. This season, Grace Harris has replaced Wyatt in the opening line-up and looks in an impressive form. Harris(49) and Redmayne(49) scored 77 runs for their opening partnership against Melbourne Renegades Women in their first game of the competition. Having said that, the batters look in-form and are expected to lead an expensive opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours scored by Perth Scorchers Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers Women 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Toss Prediction

The pitch has been one of the better surfaces to bat on in the past. The team winning the toss might be inclined to bat first at this venue, as spin is likely to play its part in the latter stages of the match.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 20 to 24 degrees Celsius on the match day. There will be no rain on the game-day, however, the weather predicts a cloudy overcast.

Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn (partial replacement for Amelia Kerr), Lucy Hamilton

Brisbane Heat Women predicted playing XI:

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Grace Harris All-rounder Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Georgia Voll Batter Mikayla Hinkley Bowler Bess Heath Batter Mignon du Preez Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women performed very well in the batting in the previous game and scored 187 in the game.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Zoe Britcliffe, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Amy Jones, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Nat Sciver-Brunt

Perth Scorchers Women predicted playing XI:

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Maddy Darke Batter Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Amy Edgar All-rounder Alana King Bowler Amy Jones Batter Piepa Cleary All-rounder Lilly Mills Bowler Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Stella Campbell Bowler

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women performed very well in the batting and the bowling department in the previous game. They bundled out Hobart Hurricanes at 88 in the last fixture.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Brisbane Heat Women managed to win three times while Perth Scorchers Women won one.

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 1

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Odds

The Scorchers had a great start to the new WBBL campaign with a crushing 98-run victory over the Hurricanes, thanks largely to Devine’s epic 87 runs. It’s exactly the type of win that can inspire a team to do great things this season.

The Heat also managed to kickstart the new season with a victory, after narrowly defeating the Renegades by only 6 runs. Grace Harris and Redmayne were unlucky not to pick up a half-century, as they were both dismissed on 49 runs! This sort of performance wasn’t too surprising, as Harris and Redmayne were the team’s top scorers last season.

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters

Georgia Redmayne to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Georgia Redmayne was the top scorer from BH-W last season and amassed 354 runs in 12 innings at an average of 34.40. She smashed 49 runs off 39 balls in the first game of the current season.

Sophie Devine to be Perth Scorchers Women's top batter

Sophie Devine is a spectacular batter within the ranks of the team and scored an unbeaten 87 runs in her previous outing off 44 balls. This will make her the best batting prospect in the team.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers

Alana King to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Alana King was the top wicket-taker in the competition for Perth Scorchers Women. She racked 17 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 16.00. She had an economy rate of 5.91 in the competition. She picked 2 wickets for 24 runs in the first game of the current season.

Sarah Glenn to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Sarah Glenn is a terrific bowler in the team and picked 4 wickets in her first outing in the tournament. She had an economy of 5.75 in the game and is expected to pick timely wickets.