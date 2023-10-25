PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction PES 66 % Chance of Winning HOH 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.502 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The 10th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 will be played between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Perth Scorchers Women. The game is scheduled to be played at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth on October 25, 2023. It is going to begin at 1:40 PM IST.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers Women started their new season with a bang, winning their first match against Hobart by 98 runs but faced a defeat in their previous match against Brisbane Heat Women by 50 runs. With a win and a loss, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.200.

On the contrary, Hobart Hurricanes Women began their campaign with a huge loss against Perth Scorchers Women. As a consequence, they are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -4.900. It was a horrific batting performance, but Hobart would like to move forward and get on with their campaign.

The sides have clashed once before in this season where Perth Scorchers came out as victors. Considering that, PS-W will be the match favourites for the upcoming fixture.

Hobart Hurricanes Women's chance of winning: 34%

Perth Scorchers Women’s chance of winning: 66%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Tips

Hobart Hurricanes Women to score under 38.5 runs in the first six overs (1.86 @PARIMATCH)

Hobart Hurricanes Women have a fragile top batting order in the team. Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith, Heather Graham and Naomi Stalenberg did not look in form in their previous game and went out cheaply at single digit scores. Two of them even ducked out in the game. This looks worrisome for the team’s batting order. They scored 29 runs in the first six overs against Perth Scorchers Women. They lost two early wickets in the first over bowled by Chloe Ainsworth while the team took their time to recover from untimely dismissals. In their only meeting last season, HH-W could only score 30 runs in the first six overs of the game. Having said that, they are very likely to score lower than the target in the first six overs of the upcoming clash against Perth Scorchers again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Perth Scorchers Women score in the first six overs 44.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers Women 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Toss Prediction

In recent years, the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth has favored the chasing side more. Out of the 27 domestic women’s T20 matches played here, 16 have been won by the chasing side. Therefore, the toss winning team is likely to field first here.

Weather Report

The weather in Perth will be breezy and warm. The temperature will hover around 33 degrees Celsius on the match day. There will be no rain on the game-day, however, the weather predicts a cloudy overcast.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg

Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted XI:

Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg Batter Heather Graham (c) All-rounder Molly Strano All-rounder Ruth Johnston Batter Tabatha Saville Batter Hayley Silver-holmes Bowler Amy Smith Batter Shabnim Ismail Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women were terrible in their previous game. They only scored 88 runs in the last game.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith

Perth Scorchers Women predicted playing XI:

Alice Capsey Batter Sophie Reid Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Tess Flintoff All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Nicole Faltum Wicket Keeper Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women performed very well in the batting order, chasing a high target but needed to work on their bowling economy.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Perth Scorchers Women managed to win three times.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 1

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Odds

Hobart Hurricanes lost their first game against Perth Scorchers Women in the first game of the competition. PS-W went in to bat first and scored 186 runs in the game, with the courtesy of Sophie Devine’s innings of 87 runs. Hurricanes bowlers were inefficient in the game and only picked 4 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, things went south for HH-W as they bundled out for 88 runs in the match, losing the game by 98 runs. Molly Strano scored 37 while Ruth Johnston scored 15. Rest of the batters went out at 0 or single digit individual scores.

Considering everything, it is going to be a one sided affair. Hobart Hurricanes will have to do a lot better in the game to register their first win.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women T20 WACA Ground, Perth Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.502 Bet Now!

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Heather Graham to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Heather Graham will be the top batter from Hobart Hurricanes Women in the upcoming game. She scored 258 runs in 12 innings last season at an average of 28.66. She struck her bat at a strike rate of 122.27 and even scored a fifty. Although she bundled out for no runs in her previous outing, she can be a very dangerous hitter.

Beth Mooney to be Perth Scorchers Women's top batter

Beth Mooney is a very talented batter from PS-W. She averaged 39.80 in her WT20I career. In addition to that, she scored the highest in her team last season and scored 434 runs in 13 innings at an average of 43.40. In her last game, she scored 60 off 30 balls against Brisbane Heat.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Molly Strano to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Molly Strano will be a huge asset for Hobart Hurricanes Women in the season. She picked 18 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 16.05 last season. The team faced a hiccup in the previous game where she was one of the few bowlers to get a wicket in the game.

Alana King to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Alana King was the top wicket-taker in the competition for Perth Scorchers Women. She racked 17 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 16.00. In her last meeting against the Hurricanes, she was able to pick 3 wickets in the game. This season, she has 3 wickets in 2 games and an economy rate of 8.28.