Plunket Shield Predictions and Tips 2026

The 2026 Plunket Shield marks the 100th season of New Zealand's most prestigious domestic first-class cricket competition. From November 18, 2025, to March 30, 2026, six teams will compete for the championship title. Defending champions Northern Districts will be looking to retain their title, while rivals such as Auckland Aces, Canterbury, and Wellington Firebirds are preparing to challenge them.

On our cricket predictions website, we have prepared accurate match predictions and betting tips from experienced analysts. This information will help you make the right predictions and maximize your winnings throughout the Plunket Shield season.

Plunket Shield Predictions

To keep you up to date with all upcoming matches and help you plan your bets, we have created a detailed table with expert predictions and odds for the next 24 hours. You can use this data to analyze match trends and find profitable bets. Our team constantly updates Plunket Shield betting predictions to ensure their accuracy.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for the Plunket Shield

Below you will find the schedule of upcoming Plunket Shield matches, including expert predictions for each one. These predictions cover both upcoming and future matches, allowing you to plan your bets in advance and make data-driven decisions.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Teams List and Captains

Six strong teams will participate in the 2026 Plunket Shield tournament, each representing a powerful lineup of talented players. Below you can find the full list of teams, which will help you choose the most promising teams for betting.

Auckland Aces

Captain: Robert O'Donnell;

Key Players: Bevon Jacobs, Dale Phillips, Sean Solia, Cam Fletcher, Ben Lister;

Prediction: 3rd place in the competition according to expert predictions.

Central Stags

Captain: Tom Bruce;

Key Players: Tom Bruce, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver;

Prediction: 2nd place in the competition according to expert predictions.

Northern Districts

Captain: BJ Watling;

Key Players: Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Joe Carter;

Prediction: 1st place in the competition according to expert predictions.

Canterbury

Captain: Cole McConchie;

Key Players: Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Michael Rae;

Prediction: 4th place in the competition according to expert predictions.

Wellington Firebirds

Captain: Nick Kelly;

Key Players: Nick Kelly, Logan van Beek, James Hartshorn, Peter Younghusband;

Prediction: 5th place in the competition according to expert predictions.

Otago Volts

Captain: Luke Georgeson;

Key Players: Llew Johnson, Luke Georgeson, Matthew Bacon, Max Chu;

Prediction: 6th place in the competition according to expert predictions.

Plunket Shield Brief 2026

The Plunket Shield 2026 tournament is the 100th season of New Zealand's premier first-class cricket competition. The competition will run from November 18, 2025, to March 30, 2026, and will feature six strong teams playing in a round-robin format. Each team will play several four-day matches, and the winner will be determined by the total number of points at the end of the season. The Northern regions enter the tournament as defending champions after a successful previous campaign.

Below you will find the basic information about the Plunket Shield:

Full Name of Championship Plunket Shield Host Country New Zealand Administrator New Zealand Cricket Plunket Shield Schedule 2025 18 November 2025 – 30 March 2026 Plunket Shield 2025 Start Date November 18, 2025 Cricket Format First-class (four-day matches) Tournament Format Round-robin Team 6 Matches 24 Last Champion Northern Districts Ford Trophy 2023 Match Venues University Oval in Dunedin; Queenstown Events Centre; Queen's Park Ground in Invercargill and Molyneux Park in Alexandra

Free Tips and Predictions for Plunket Shield Matches

We provide free predictions and simple recommendations to help users place more confident bets on Plunket Shield matches. All tips on this page are easy to use and available to every visitor. Before placing your next bet, read the recommendations below and use them to improve your results throughout the tournament.

Statistics and Data of Previous Matches and Team Meetings

Studying statistics from previous matches is one of the most reliable ways to improve your predictions. Look at head-to-head results, player form, and how teams performed in the latest rounds. This helps you understand the strengths and weak points of each side. Pay attention to batting stability, bowling depth, and results on different grounds.

Examination of the Current Season's Input Data

Analyzing current season data is important for any Plunket Shield prediction. You should review updated team lists, recent injuries, form of main players, and the overall performance of each squad since the start of the competition. With fresh information, you can identify teams that are gaining momentum and those that are losing shape.

Analysis of Weather Conditions and the Playing Field

Weather and pitch conditions often influence Plunket Shield matches. Overcast weather can help swing bowlers, while dry and sunny days usually give an advantage to batters. Checking these factors before placing a bet helps you understand which team gets better conditions and increases the accuracy of your prediction.

Using Mathematical and Statistical Analysis

Basic mathematical tools can help you identify the most realistic outcomes. Look at run rates, bowling averages, and consistency across recent rounds. A simple statistical comparison allows you to judge which team shows better form. This method helps you make clear and structured decisions instead of relying on intuition alone.

Using the Data of Prediction Odds

Odds give important clues about match expectations. They show how experts estimate the chances of each team. By checking the odds, you can quickly understand which side enters the match as the likely favorite. It is also useful to compare odds from different bookmakers to notice differences that may help you find better value.

Using Software for Prediction

Modern prediction tools can help you understand Plunket Shield matches more clearly. These programs process past scores, player form, and team results to highlight useful patterns. They also collect data about pitch behavior and match conditions. Using this software gives you quick access to organized statistics, which helps you choose outcomes with more confidence.

Using Comparing Information from Various Expert Sources

Reliable expert sources play an important role if you want stronger predictions. Well-known cricket sites share match previews, player updates, injury news, and expert opinions. This information helps you understand the true condition of each team. Comparing several expert sources helps you create a complete picture and avoid decisions based only on one opinion.

Using ML (Machine Learning)

Machine learning models can support your betting analysis by checking thousands of data points at once. These systems study previous match results, bowling spells, batting stability, and pitch changes across seasons. As a result, they highlight patterns that are easy to miss manually. Using these models helps you reduce guesswork and focus on realistic outcomes.

Use Variable Bets

Instead of focusing solely on the winner of the Plunket Shield match, try alternative options such as top scorer, wicket-taker, or total runs. These options give you more flexibility and help you adjust your predictions for each match. Here are some useful betting markets available for the Plunket Shield:

Match Winner;

Player of the Match;

Top Batsman/Bowler;

Team to Score Most Runs in an Inning;

Top Team Run Scorer;

Total Runs Over/Under;

Match Odds;

Tournament Winner;

Finalists.

Other Championships for Which Predictions Can Be Used and That May Interest You

Cricket fans who follow the Plunket Shield often look for predictions on other tournaments as well. Our prediction site covers a wide range of events, including domestic leagues, international matches, and women’s competitions. Here are the other leagues you can explore:

IPL;

BBL;

T20;

ODI;

TEST;

WTC;

SA20;

Super Smash;

County Championship;

Sheffield Shield;

CSA;

The Ford Trophy;

League Two;

LIST A;

Asia Cup;

Bangladesh Premier League;

Ranji Trophy;

India Tour of Bangladesh;

Sri Lanka Tour of India;

New Zealand Tour of India;

Australia Tour of India;

India Tour of South Africa;

India Tour of England;

West Indies Tour of India.