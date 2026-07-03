Cricket fans waited eagerly for IPL 2026, a tournament that keeps growing in popularity every year under the control of the BCCI. The new season brings strong competition, big teams, and intense matches. We spent many hours reviewing dozens of bookmakers that support IPL betting and now present a list of the top 10 platforms worth attention.

Each bookmaker in this list was reviewed in the context of real IPL betting offers, not just advertised bonuses. Expert Faraz Gupta checked every platform using 10 key criteria, including odds quality, bonus conditions, payment methods, mobile performance, and support response. Only those sites that show stable work, clear bonus rules, and reliable payouts during IPL matches were included in the final selection.

Top Betting Sites for IPL 2026 – In-Depth Review

Choosing a reliable platform for online IPL betting takes more than checking odds or bonuses. Each site in this list went through a detailed review focused on real use, payment speed, betting markets, and overall stability during IPL matches. Below, you will find a breakdown of 7 selected bookmakers that show consistent performance and strong conditions for IPL 2026.

4Rabet Welcome bonus 700% up to 20,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE230 Claim 4Rabet holds a solid position among IPL betting sites due to its clear focus on cricket and stable work during major tournaments. The brand started in 2018 and operates under a Curacao license. Indian players can switch between English and Hindi, which helps with navigation and quick access to IPL markets. A separate cricket section includes detailed match pages, live odds, and extended betting lines. During IPL 2026, the platform continues to run its main sports welcome bonus. New users can get up to 700% across the first 4 deposits. The structure includes 100% on the first deposit, then 150%, 200%, and 250%, each capped at ₹5,000. Minimum deposit starts from ₹300. Wagering is set at x7 with minimum odds of 1.5, and each bonus must be used within 7 days. The bonus applies to sports bets, which works well for IPL matches across the season. Payment methods for India include Paytm, PhonePe, UPI transfers, bank cards, e-wallets, and crypto. Transactions usually process without long delays, and INR support helps avoid conversion issues. The sportsbook includes both pre-match and live betting during IPL. Pre-match markets include: Match winner

Top batsman

Top bowler

Total runs (team and match)

Player performance bets

Toss result

Over/under lines Live betting focuses on: Next overruns

Ball-by-ball outcomes

Live total updates

Wicket in the next over

Session betting Match winner and total runs markets are the most popular among players, while live bets on overs and wickets attract high activity during games. Pros Cons Strong focus on cricket and IPL markets License from the offshore authority INR payments with Paytm, PhonePe, and UPI Bonus time limit of 7 days Low minimum deposit from ₹300 The interface can feel overloaded during live matches Large welcome bonus structure Withdrawal speed may vary depending on the method Hindi language support

Batery Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promocode: SCBAT Claim Batery takes a strong place in the ranking due to its focus on cricket and frequent promotions during major tournaments. The platform launched in 2021 under YouGmedia B.V. and works with a Curacao license (No. 365/JAZ). Indian users get access to a localized interface with Hindi support and a separate IPL section that highlights matches, stats, and key betting options. The platform runs a large welcome package that reaches 500% up to ₹150,000, along with 430 free spins across 5 deposit stages. Entry starts from ₹300. The wagering requirement is set at x10 with minimum odds of 2.00, and players have 30 days to complete it. During IPL periods, Batery also runs extra promotions such as a Winning Streak bonus for 3 consecutive bets with odds from 2.00, Daily Cricket Rush with rewards up to ₹10,000, and weekly cashback between 5% and 7% based on activity. Payment methods for Indian users include UPI, Paytm, Google Pay, bank cards, and several e-wallets. Transactions in INR help avoid additional conversion costs. The sportsbook supports both pre-match and IPL live betting, with a strong focus on cricket markets. Pre-match options include: Match winner

Toss result

Top batsman

Top bowler

Total runs

Player performance bets

Handicap markets Live betting during matches includes: Next overruns

Ball-by-ball outcomes

Live totals

Next wicket

Session betting Pros Cons Large bonus package with multiple stages High wagering requirement x10 Extra cricket promos during IPL Minimum odds of 2.00 for bonus use INR payments without added fees Offshore license Hindi interface available The bonus structure may feel complex for new users Dedicated IPL section with detailed markets

Stake Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promocode: SPORTSCAFE Claim Stake has earned its place among IPL betting sites thanks to its focus on cryptocurrency betting and an extensive range of betting options covering over 40 sports and esports. Founded in 2017, the platform operates under a Curacao license (No. OGL/2024/1451/0918). Cricket receives widespread coverage throughout the IPL season, including detailed match pages, live betting markets, and fast odds updates during the game. The platform is also known for its clean interface and quick registration process. New users can claim a 200% welcome bonus up to 186,711 INR by using the promo code SPORTSCAFE. In addition to the welcome offer, players gain access to ongoing rewards like Stake’s Daily Races. Stake supports only cryptocurrency payments, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT, and several other coins. Although fiat payment methods are not available, cryptocurrency transactions are typically processed quickly. The sportsbook covers both pre-match and live IPL betting. Pre-match markets include: Match winner

Toss result

Top batsman

Top bowler

Total runs

Player performance bets

Over/under markets Live betting includes: Next over runs

Ball-by-ball betting

Live totals

Next wicket

Session markets Pros Cons 200% welcome bonus up to 186,711 INR Only cryptocurrency payments Dedicated IPL and live cricket coverage No native Android or iOS app Fast registration process 5,000+ casino games and Stake Originals 24/7 customer support

Rajabets Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promocode: No promo Claim Rajabets also stands out among the best IPL betting sites thanks to its strong cricket focus and active bonus system tied to regular deposits. The platform targets Indian users directly, with a Hindi interface and a dedicated cricket section that highlights IPL matches, stats, and betting lines in one place. Stable performance during high-traffic matches also supports its position in the list. New players receive a 200% welcome sports bonus up to ₹100,000 on the first deposit. For example, a ₹1,000 deposit brings ₹2,000 in bonus funds, while a ₹5,000 deposit adds ₹10,000. The wagering requirement is set at x30, which means a ₹3,000 total balance requires ₹90,000 in bets before withdrawal. The bonus applies only to the first deposit and must be activated manually in the account. Along with the welcome deal, Rajabets runs a cricket free bet promotion. Each deposit can bring 20% in cricket free bets, which can be used on IPL matches. Additional offers include a daily 50% sports deposit bonus, 25% instant cashback, and a 20% crypto bonus. Indian payment methods include UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, RuPay, NetBanking, AstroPay, Mastercard, and Bitcoin. INR support helps keep transactions direct without conversion fees. The sportsbook includes both pre-match and live betting with a wide selection of IPL markets. Pre-match options include: Match winner

Toss result

Top batsman

Top bowler

Total runs

Player performance bets

Handicap and over/under Live betting covers: Next overruns

Ball-by-ball outcomes

Live totals

Next wicket

Session betting Pros Cons Strong cricket focus with a dedicated IPL section High wagering requirement x30 on the welcome bonus Cricket free bets on each deposit Bonus activation requires manual action Wide range of payment methods for India Offshore license Hindi interface available The interface may feel crowded for new users 24/7 customer support

Thrill Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promocode: No promo Claim Thrill entered the betting market in 2025 and holds an Anjouan license (ALSI-202506019-FI1). The bookmaker operates exclusively with cryptocurrencies and offers Indian players access to IPL matches, as well as more than 35 other sports and esports. The cricket section features all IPL matches with pre-match and live betting options. Odds are updated quickly during innings in live mode, and the betting slip remains responsive when switching between matches. Instead of a one-time welcome bonus, Thrill uses a rakeback system that returns up to 70% of each bet. Additional promotions include weekly and monthly bonuses, as well as a “Refer a Friend” program. The 8-tier loyalty program is automatically activated upon registration and rewards consistent play throughout the IPL season. Payment methods include Bitcoin, USDT TRC20, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin. Deposits are credited within minutes, and withdrawals are typically processed in less than 30 minutes. The minimum deposit is 10$. The sportsbook supports both pre-match and live betting during IPL. Pre-match markets include: Match winner

Top batsman

Top bowler

Total runs

Toss result Live betting covers: Next over runs

Ball-by-ball outcomes

Live totals

Session betting Pros Cons Up to 70% rakeback No INR deposits or withdrawals Wide cricket coverage with IPL markets No traditional welcome bonus Instant crypto payments 4,000+ casino games

Lucky Star Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promocode: No promo Claim Lucky Star holds its position thanks to a balanced mix of bonuses and stable payment support for Indian users. It’s one of the best IPL betting sites in India, and the platform focuses on both sportsbook and casino sections, with simple registration through social media and quick access to IPL markets. A clear interface and steady work during match hours help it compete with larger brands. New players can claim a 500% welcome bonus up to ₹52863. The bonus activates on the first deposit and gives a strong starting balance for sports betting. Wager rules depend on the selected offer, so users need to check the conditions before use. Alongside the welcome deal, the platform runs a 30% weekly cashback on losses. Unlike bonus funds, cashback often comes as real money without wagering, which adds extra value during long IPL sessions. These two promotions work separately, and cashback continues after the welcome bonus ends. The platform also includes a VIP system called “Lucky Coins”. Players earn points during activity and exchange them for real balance, which adds long-term value. Indian payment methods include PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, UPI, bank transfer, and cryptocurrency. Minimum deposit starts from ₹300, and no commission applies to transactions. During IPL, the sportsbook supports both pre-match and live betting with a wide selection of markets. Pre-match options include: Match winner

Toss result

Top batsman

Top bowler

Total runs

Player performance bets

Handicap and over/under Live betting includes: Next overruns

Ball-by-ball outcomes

Live totals

Next wicket

Session betting Pros Cons 500% welcome bonus up to ₹52863 Bonuses cannot be combined 30% cashback with no wagering in many cases Wager rules may vary between offers Wide range of INR payment methods Offshore license VIP program with real rewards More focus on the casino than the sportsbook in some areas Quick registration via social media

1win Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promocode: SCAFE145 Claim 1win is a leading IPL betting site thanks to its adaptation to the needs of Indian users and its extensive coverage of cricket during major tournaments. The brand was launched in 2018 and operates under a Curacao license (No. 8048/JAZ2018-040). Indian players can use both the English and Hindi versions of the site. A dedicated IPL section features detailed match pages, real-time odds, and extensive betting lines. During the 2026 IPL, 1win provides its sports welcome bonus. New users can receive up to 500% of up to 80,400 INR on their first four deposits. The minimum deposit starts from 300 INR. Main payment methods include UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Google Pay, bank transfers, BHIM, and cryptocurrency. The site supports Indian rupees, which helps avoid conversion fees, and deposits are typically processed without delay. The sportsbook supports both pre-match and live betting during IPL. Pre-match markets include: Match winner

Top batsman

Top bowler

Total runs (team and match)

Player performance bets

Toss result

Over/under lines Live betting focuses on: Next overruns

Ball-by-ball outcomes

Live total updates

Wicket in the next over

Session betting Match winner and total runs remain the most used markets, while live bets on overs and wickets get more activity during matches. Pros Cons Wide cricket coverage with strong IPL section High wagering requirements on bonuses 500% welcome bonus up to 80,400 INR Withdrawal times may vary Crypto payments Licensed by Curacao Quick registration Hindi language support

Melbet Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promocode: SCAFE30 Claim Melbet is one of the leading sites for betting on the IPL. It operates under a Curacao license (8048/JAZ2020-060) and is highly popular among Indian players. Here you’ll find extensive betting markets for the IPL and other cricket events. A separate section for crash games and an extensive esports section offer additional options in addition to traditional sports. New players receive a 300% sports welcome bonus up to 50,000 INR after registration. The bookmaker also runs regular promotions for regular users, including deposit bonuses and cashback. Indian users can make transactions via PhonePe, UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, bank transfer, Binance Pay, Neteller, and cryptocurrency. The minimum deposit is just 45 INR. Four registration methods are available, including a “one-click” option. The bookmaker offers both pre-match and live betting on the IPL with detailed cricket markets. Pre-match options include: Match winner

Toss result

Top batsman

Top bowler

Total runs

Player performance bets

Handicap and over/under Live betting options include: Next over runs

Ball-by-ball outcomes

Live totals

Next wicket

Session betting Pros Cons Wide selection of IPL betting markets Bonus wagering requirements can be high Minimum deposit from just 45 INR Payments in INR via UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, and Google Pay One-click registration Mobile apps for Android and iOS

Megapari Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promocode: CAFEBONUS Claim Megapari is one of the leading IPL betting sites. It offers extensive coverage of cricket and supports all popular Indian payment systems. The bookmaker was launched in 2019 and operates under a Curacao license. The IPL matches section features live odds, player betting, and match statistics. Hindi language support also makes navigation easier for local users. New players can receive a 200% welcome bonus up to 40,000 INR by using the promo code CAFEBONUS. In addition to the welcome package, users can participate in regular sports promotions and cashback campaigns available throughout the cricket season. Indian players can fund their accounts via UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, GPay, NetBanking, Jetonbank, and cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit starts at just 90 INR, making Megapari one of the most affordable sites in the ranking. The main pre-match markets include: Match winner Toss result

Top batsman

Top bowler

Total runs

Player performance bets

Handicap markets Live betting includes: Next over runs

Ball-by-ball betting

Live totals

Next wicket

Session markets Pros Cons Strong IPL coverage The interface may feel crowded Minimum deposit from 90 INR 20+ payment methods available Hindi language support Dedicated apps for Android and iOS