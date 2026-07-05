IPL 2026 Points Table: Live Standings & Team Rankings
IPL 2026 Points Table: Live Standings & Team Rankings
IPL 2026 is expected to run from March to May 2026, with 10 teams competing across 74 matches. Every game plays a role in shaping the standings, as teams push to finish in the top 4 and qualify for the playoffs.
How the Points Table Works
The IPL 2026 points table tracks team performance across the season and gets updated after every match. It shows key data that helps understand how teams are progressing:
- Matches Played (P): Total number of matches completed by each team
- Wins (W) & Losses (L): More wins lead to a higher position
- Draws (D): Matches ending without a result in normal play
- No Result (NR): Matches abandoned due to conditions like rain
- Points (PTS): 2 points for a win, 1 for no result, 0 for a loss
- Form: Recent match results (example: WLLW shows last 4 matches)
Teams & Groups
For IPL 2026, 10 teams are divided into 2 groups:
Group A
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Rajasthan Royals
- Chennai Super Kings
- Punjab Kings
Group B
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Delhi Capitals
- Gujarat Titans
- Mumbai Indians
- Lucknow Super Giants
FAQ
How are teams ranked in the IPL 2026 points table?
Teams are ranked based on total points collected during the league stage. Each win gives 2 points, while a no result gives 1 point. Teams with more wins move higher in the table. If two or more teams have equal points, Net Run Rate (NRR) is used to decide rankings.
What is Net Run Rate (NRR) and why does it matter?
Net Run Rate shows how well a team performs compared to its opponents across matches. It is calculated based on runs scored and runs conceded per over. A higher NRR helps teams move ahead when points are equal. In many seasons, NRR decides which team reaches the playoffs.
How many matches does each team play in IPL 2026?
Each team plays multiple matches against teams from both groups during the league stage. The format includes games within their group and selected teams from the other group. Total matches for each team usually reach 14 before the playoffs begin.
What happens after the league stage ends?
After all league matches are completed, the top 4 teams in the points table qualify for the playoffs. These teams compete in Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final. The team that wins the Final becomes the IPL 2026 champion.
Can a team still qualify after losing several matches early?
Yes, teams can still reach the playoffs even after a slow start. A strong run in later matches can improve both points and NRR. Many teams in past seasons recovered after early losses and secured a place in the top 4 by winning key matches toward the end of the league stage.