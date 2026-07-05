IPL 2026 Points Table: Live Standings & Team Rankings

Team NameMWLDNRPTSSeries Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers BengaluruRCB		161150022WWLWW
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat TitansGT		31 MayWRCB vs GT T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 31.05.2026
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat TitansGT		26 MayWRCB vs GT T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 26.05.2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers HyderabadSRH		22 MayLSRH vs RCB T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 22.05.2026
Punjab Kings
Punjab KingsPBKS		17 MayWPBKS vs RCB T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 17.05.2026
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight RidersKKR		13 MayWRCB vs KKR T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 13.05.2026
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat TitansGT		171061020LWLWL
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers BengaluruRCB		31 MayLRCB vs GT T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 31.05.2026
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan RoyalsRR		29 MayWGT vs RR T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 29.05.2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers BengaluruRCB		26 MayLRCB vs GT T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 26.05.2026
Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super KingsCSK		21 MayWGT vs CSK T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 21.05.2026
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight RidersKKR		16 MayLKKR vs GT T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 16.05.2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers HyderabadSRH		15960018LWWLW
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan RoyalsRR		27 MayLSRH vs RR T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 27.05.2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers BengaluruRCB		22 MayWSRH vs RCB T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 22.05.2026
Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super KingsCSK		18 MayWCSK vs SRH T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 18.05.2026
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat TitansGT		12 MayLGT vs SRH T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 12.05.2026
Punjab Kings
Punjab KingsPBKS		06 MayWSRH vs PBKS T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 06.05.2026
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan RoyalsRR		16862016LWWWL
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat TitansGT		29 MayLGT vs RR T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 29.05.2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers HyderabadSRH		27 MayWSRH vs RR T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 27.05.2026
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai IndiansMI		24 MayWMI vs RR T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 24.05.2026
Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super GiantsLSG		19 MayWRR vs LSG T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 19.05.2026
Delhi Capitals
Delhi CapitalsDC		17 MayLDC vs RR T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 17.05.2026
Punjab Kings
Punjab KingsPBKS		14761014WLLLL
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super GiantsLSG		23 MayWLSG vs PBKS T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 23.05.2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers BengaluruRCB		17 MayLPBKS vs RCB T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 17.05.2026
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai IndiansMI		14 MayLPBKS vs MI T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 14.05.2026
Delhi Capitals
Delhi CapitalsDC		11 MayLPBKS vs DC T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 11.05.2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers HyderabadSRH		06 MayLSRH vs PBKS T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 06.05.2026
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight RidersKKR		14671012LWWLW
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Delhi Capitals
Delhi CapitalsDC		24 MayLKKR vs DC T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 24.05.2026
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai IndiansMI		20 MayWKKR vs MI T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 20.05.2026
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat TitansGT		16 MayWKKR vs GT T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 16.05.2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers BengaluruRCB		13 MayLRCB vs KKR T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 13.05.2026
Delhi Capitals
Delhi CapitalsDC		08 MayWDC vs KKR T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 08.05.2026
Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super KingsCSK		14680012LLLWW
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat TitansGT		21 MayLGT vs CSK T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 21.05.2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers HyderabadSRH		18 MayLCSK vs SRH T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 18.05.2026
Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super GiantsLSG		15 MayLLSG vs CSK T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 15.05.2026
Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super GiantsLSG		10 MayWCSK vs LSG T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 10.05.2026
Delhi Capitals
Delhi CapitalsDC		05 MayWDC vs CSK T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 05.05.2026
Delhi Capitals
Delhi CapitalsDC		14572010WWWLL
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight RidersKKR		24 MayWKKR vs DC T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 24.05.2026
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan RoyalsRR		17 MayWDC vs RR T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 17.05.2026
Punjab Kings
Punjab KingsPBKS		11 MayWPBKS vs DC T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 11.05.2026
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight RidersKKR		08 MayLDC vs KKR T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 08.05.2026
Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super KingsCSK		05 MayLDC vs CSK T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 05.05.2026
Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super GiantsLSG		1449108LLWLW
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Punjab Kings
Punjab KingsPBKS		23 MayLLSG vs PBKS T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 23.05.2026
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan RoyalsRR		19 MayLRR vs LSG T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 19.05.2026
Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super KingsCSK		15 MayWLSG vs CSK T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 15.05.2026
Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super KingsCSK		10 MayLCSK vs LSG T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 10.05.2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers BengaluruRCB		07 MayWLSG vs RCB T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 07.05.2026
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai IndiansMI		14410008LLWLW
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan RoyalsRR		24 MayLMI vs RR T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 24.05.2026
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight RidersKKR		20 MayLKKR vs MI T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 20.05.2026
Punjab Kings
Punjab KingsPBKS		14 MayWPBKS vs MI T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 14.05.2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers BengaluruRCB		10 MayLRCB vs MI T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 10.05.2026
Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super GiantsLSG		04 MayWMI vs LSG T20 Indian Premier League Results Score 04.05.2026

IPL 2026 Points Table: Live Standings & Team Rankings

IPL 2026 is expected to run from March to May 2026, with 10 teams competing across 74 matches. Every game plays a role in shaping the standings, as teams push to finish in the top 4 and qualify for the playoffs.

How the Points Table Works

The IPL 2026 points table tracks team performance across the season and gets updated after every match. It shows key data that helps understand how teams are progressing:

  • Matches Played (P): Total number of matches completed by each team
  • Wins (W) & Losses (L): More wins lead to a higher position
  • Draws (D): Matches ending without a result in normal play
  • No Result (NR): Matches abandoned due to conditions like rain
  • Points (PTS): 2 points for a win, 1 for no result, 0 for a loss
  • Form: Recent match results (example: WLLW shows last 4 matches)

Teams & Groups

For IPL 2026, 10 teams are divided into 2 groups:

Group A

  • Kolkata Knight Riders
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru
  • Rajasthan Royals
  • Chennai Super Kings
  • Punjab Kings

Group B

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • Delhi Capitals
  • Gujarat Titans
  • Mumbai Indians
  • Lucknow Super Giants

FAQ

How are teams ranked in the IPL 2026 points table?

Teams are ranked based on total points collected during the league stage. Each win gives 2 points, while a no result gives 1 point. Teams with more wins move higher in the table. If two or more teams have equal points, Net Run Rate (NRR) is used to decide rankings.

What is Net Run Rate (NRR) and why does it matter?

Net Run Rate shows how well a team performs compared to its opponents across matches. It is calculated based on runs scored and runs conceded per over. A higher NRR helps teams move ahead when points are equal. In many seasons, NRR decides which team reaches the playoffs.

How many matches does each team play in IPL 2026?

Each team plays multiple matches against teams from both groups during the league stage. The format includes games within their group and selected teams from the other group. Total matches for each team usually reach 14 before the playoffs begin.

What happens after the league stage ends?

After all league matches are completed, the top 4 teams in the points table qualify for the playoffs. These teams compete in Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final. The team that wins the Final becomes the IPL 2026 champion.

Can a team still qualify after losing several matches early?

Yes, teams can still reach the playoffs even after a slow start. A strong run in later matches can improve both points and NRR. Many teams in past seasons recovered after early losses and secured a place in the top 4 by winning key matches toward the end of the league stage.

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