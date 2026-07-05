For IPL 2026, 10 teams are divided into 2 groups:

FAQ

How are teams ranked in the IPL 2026 points table? Teams are ranked based on total points collected during the league stage. Each win gives 2 points, while a no result gives 1 point. Teams with more wins move higher in the table. If two or more teams have equal points, Net Run Rate (NRR) is used to decide rankings.

What is Net Run Rate (NRR) and why does it matter? Net Run Rate shows how well a team performs compared to its opponents across matches. It is calculated based on runs scored and runs conceded per over. A higher NRR helps teams move ahead when points are equal. In many seasons, NRR decides which team reaches the playoffs.

How many matches does each team play in IPL 2026? Each team plays multiple matches against teams from both groups during the league stage. The format includes games within their group and selected teams from the other group. Total matches for each team usually reach 14 before the playoffs begin.

What happens after the league stage ends? After all league matches are completed, the top 4 teams in the points table qualify for the playoffs. These teams compete in Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final. The team that wins the Final becomes the IPL 2026 champion.