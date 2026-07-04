Otago vs Auckland Match Prediction

Otago will take on Auckland in their second last match of the Plunket Shield 2022-23 at Molyneux Park in Alexandra from Monday, March 13. The action will kick start from 3 AM IST.

Bet on Plunket Shield

Otago are placed fifth in the 6-team points table, while Auckland are the bottom-ranked team. Canterbury (79), Northern Districts (59) and Wellington (55) are occupying the first, second and third spots respectively. Both Otago and Auckland are out of the race to win the championship and the match will give them the opportunity to end their tournament on a high.

Otago vs Auckland Chance of Winning

With one win each both the teams are out of the title race and. Each of the two teams have played a draw in their respective last two games. Otago defeated Auckland to kick off their season but the same won't be possible this time. The performances of the two teams in the last match proves it.

Auckland piled up 508 runs for the loss of six wickets before declaring in the first innings against third-placed Wellington who have a decent bowling unit with them. The team bowled out the opposition for 267 to get a 241-run lead. In the second innings, they scored 143/1 before declaring and setting a 385-run target. Wellington were eight down for 299 when the final day play got over and Auckland missed on a chance to win the game.

Otago, on the other hand, conceded 449/9 against Canterbury in the first match before getting bundled out for 256. Canterbury piled up 277/3 before declaring their second innings. Chasing 471, Otago barely survived a defeat and were eight down for 304 when rain interrupted Day 4 for the third time and the game was called off.

The momentum clearly is in favour of Auckland and Otago will find it hard to stand the test. Auckland look set for their second win of the season.

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Otago vs Auckland Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Both the teams are out of the title race and the best they can do is try and win their remaining two matches.

Otago vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

All the three teams who won the toss in the sixth round of Plunket Shield matches opted to bat first. Two matches ended in a draw while Northern Districts registered a 35-run win over Central Districts. Aucland had elected to bat first against Otago in the last match at the venue in the previous season. They won the match by 158 runs. In the match prior to it, Northern Districts won against Otago by an innings margin after opting to field first. However, the trend is expected to continue in the seventh round of Plunket Shield matches and the team winning the toss could opt to first.

Weather Report

Apart from a few showers on Day 1, favourable playing conditions have been predicted for the upcoming match in Alexandra. The temperature will hover around 17 to 21 degree celsius.

Otago Player List

Otago Squad

Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford (c), Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Thorn Parkes, Anaru Kitchen, Angus McKenzie, Jacob Cumming, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Mitch Renwick (wk), Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, and Travis Muller.

Otago Predicted XI

Hamish Rutherford (c) Batsman Jacob Cumming Batsman Dale Philips Batter Dean Foxcroft Batsman Thorn Parkes Batsman Max Chu Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jake Gibson All-rounder Michael Rippon Bowler Travis Muller Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago defeated Auckland by 168 runs to kick off their campaign. Their second match against Northern Districts ended in a draw. The side went on to lose their third and fourth match. Canterbury handed them an innings and 29 runs defeat, while Northern Districts beat them by five wickets. The side played a draw against Wellington in the second last match. Their last match against Canterbury ended in a lucky draw.

Auckland Player List

Auckland Squad

Flynn Sumpter, George Worker, Graeme Beghin, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Robert O'Donnell (c), Matt McEwan, Rosster Braak, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia, William O'Donnell, Ben Horne (wk), Cole Briggs (wk), Glenn Phillips (Wk), Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Jamie Brown, Jordan Sussex, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Olly Pringle, Simon Keene, and William Somerville

Auckland Predicted XI

William O Donnell Batsman Sean Solia Batsman Mark Chapman Batter Robert O'Donnell (c) Batsman George Worker Batsman Ben Horne (wk) Batsman and wicket-keeper Quinn Sunde All-Batsman William Somerville All-rounder Danru Ferns Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland lost their first two matches against Otago and Central Districts by 168 runs and by an innings and 99 runs respectively. They defeated Wellington by nine wickets in the third match. Auckland's second last match against Central Districts was postponed. Their last match against Wellington ended in a draw.

Otago vs Auckland Aces Head to Head

Auckland have three of their last five matches against Otago. One match in 2021 ended in a draw.

Otago vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to win

Auckland look set to win their match against Otago. Two Auckland batter scored a hundred each in the first of their team's previous match against Wellington. In the second innings both the openers hit solid fifties as the side declared for 143. The entire match saw Aukland lose only seven wickets before setting a 385-run target. The bowling unit was also superb. William Somerville picked four wickets in the first innings and Adithya Ashok picked five wickets in the second innings. The team has suddenly come to life and will pose a good challenge against Otago who survived defeat because of rain interruptions in their last match against Canterbury. Glenn Phillips' match-saving century was the only plus for Otago. Despite a very good bowing attack, Canterbury managed to score 449/9d in the first innings. In the second innings, they piled up 277/3 before declaring. The team scored these runs despite the absence of their star batter Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls. All these hints towards a probable Auckland win in the upcoming match.

Otago vs Auckland Top Team Batsmen

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago's top batter

The 24-year-old right-hand batter has scored 485 runs in six matches at an average of 44.09 so far. He is currently his team's leading run-scorer. He scored a brisk fifty against table-toppers in his side's last match against table-toppers Canterbury. Overall, he has played 14 first-class matches and scored 827 runs at an average of 34.45. He scored a hundred in his second last match.

Mark Chapman to be Auckland's top batter

The southpaw scored 145 off 211 in the first inning and unbeaten five runs in the second innings against Wellington in his last match. High on confidence, the 28-year-old is expected to fire again. He has featured in 39 first-class matches and scored 2612 runs at an average of 43.53. Chapman has five hundreds and 15 fifties to his name in the format.

Otago vs Auckland top bowler

Jacob Duffy to be Otago's top bowler

The pacer has picked 28 wickets in six matches at an average of 27.78. He is the leading wicket-taker for his team. Overall, he has played 87 first-class matches and picked 251 wickets at an average of 33.30.

Adithya Ashok to be Auckland's top bowler

Leg-spinner Adithya Ashok wreaked havoc in his side's last match against Wellington. He picked five wickets for 94 runs in the second innings and put his team on cusp of a win. In the two first-class matches (both in this season only) the 20-year-old has played so far, he has picked 12 wickets at an average of 22.33. Ashok can emerge as a surprise weapon against Otago.