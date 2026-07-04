CD (Central Districts) vs AUK (Auckland) Match Prediction

Central Districts will take on Auckland in their rescheduled and final match of the Plunket Shield 2022-23 at the Saxton Oval, Nelson from Saturday, April 1. The action will kick start from 3 AM IST.

Bet on Plunkett Shield

The match is like a virtual final for the Central Districts who need a win and the bonus batting and bowling points to topple Canterbury and win the coveted trophy. For Auckland, it will be an opportunity to finish fourth in the six-team competition.

Facts Central Districts' Blair Tickner is likely to feature in the all-important clash. The New Zealand international has picked seven wickets in three matches.

Central Districts' Tom Bruce (705) is only the third batter to complete 700 runs in the season. However, he will not be part of the match.

Sean Solia is the leading run-scorer for Auckland. He has scored 442 runs in seven matches at an average of 36.83. He too won't feature in the match.

Central Districts vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Central District are quite obviously favoured in this game with Melbet offering odds of 1.63. That leaves the implied probability of CD pulling off a win at a comfortable 61.35%. On the other hand, the bookmakers have given Auckland a decent chance of getting a result here as well with implied odds of 44.64%

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Central Districts vs Auckland Match Prediction

High on confidence Central Districts, who have won their last two matches, will enter the match as the favourites to beat Auckland and give a best shot at winning the Plunket Shield 2022-23 season. Notably, both the teams will look heavily deteriorated as many players have been named in the New Zealand A squad for the Australia A series from April 1.

In their last match, Central Districts bundled out Otago for 268 runs before taking a 113-run first lead. They then bundled out Otago for 300 runs in thr second innings before chasing the 187-run target in just 41.4 overs and with five wickets in hand.

The batters did a good job but the bowling unit played an equally important role in handing their team a crucial win to keep them alive in the competition. Against a strong and in-from batting line-up, Raymond Toole, Tom Randell, Bevan Small and Ajaz Patel did a tremendous job. Ajaz picked eight wickets in the match including a six-wicket haul in the second innings.

Jack Boyle scored a first innings hundred, and there were also handy contributions from Dane Cleaver (48 in first innings), Ajaz (40 in first innings), Josh Clarkson (62 in first innings), and Brad Schmulian (61) in the second innings.

New Zealand international Blair Tickner very much expected to feature in the all-important game for Central Districts and that will increase the problem for Auckland.

Adding to Auckland's woes will be the absence of their star top-order batter Sean Chapman as he has been named in the New Zealand squad for 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Also, Auckland might have won their last match but it should be noted that Northern Districts declared their first innings at 213/4 in reply to 350/5d from Auckland. The side did not even bother for a first innings lead in order to enforce a result and keep their title dream alive. Northern Districts were brave even while chasing a 416-run target on the final day. However, they were bundled out for 344, losing the match by 71 runs.

The match exposed the vulnerable bowling unit of Auckland which will face a stiff Test against a pumped up Central Districts. William Somerville has 22 wickets to his name but is averaging 30.72. Danru Ferns has picked 16 wickets at an average of 34.62. Five of those wickets came in the second innings of his last match as Northern Districts batters cared more for fast runs than their wickets.

Auckland batters have scored runs but lack consistency. Moreover, they will be without Chapman, Sean Solia, Robert O'Donnell and they are bound to face a tough time against Central Districts. Tim Seifert, Tom Bruce would not feature for Central Districts in the match but the likes of Jack Boyle, Brad Schmulian, Greg Hay and Josh Clarkson are expected to hold fort against not a very impressive Auckland bowling unit.

Notably, Adithya Ashok - the most impressive Auckland bowler in the last few matches, will also not feature in the match as he has been picked in the New Zealand A squad for two 4-day matches.

Central Districts vs Auckland Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

A win and a few bonus points can see Central Districts (87) topple Canterbury (101) to win the Plunket Shield 2022-23 season. Notably, a team gets 12 points for winning the match. Here's how the bonus points system works.

Batting Points (Bat) - First Innings only up to 110 overs - first point at 200 runs, second point at 250 runs, third point at 300 runs, fourth point at 350 runs

Bowling Points (Bowl) - First Innings only up to 110 overs - first point at 3 wickets, second point at 5 wickets, third point at 7 wickets, fourth point at 9 wickets

Auckland (62) are currently placed fifth behind Wellington (64) and Northern Districts (82). They are out of the title race.

Central Districts vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the venue, Central Districts won the toss and elected to bat. They won the match against Northern Districts by 279 runs. In the match prior to it, Central Districts again elected to bat first after winning the match. The match with Canterbury ended in a draw. However, overcast conditions on the opening Day might see the team winning the toss elect to bowl first this time around.

Weather Report

Rain is on the cards on the opening day of the match. However, it is not expected to play spoilsport on the next three days. The temperature is expected to hover around 20-23 degree celsius.

Central Districts Player List

Central Districts Squad

Bharat Popli, Fergus Lellman, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Peter Drysdale, Sam Varcoe, Sandeep Patel, Tim Pringle, Brett Hampton, Chris Swanson, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Walker, Kristian Clarke, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Pomare (wk), Peter Bocock (wk), Tim Seifert (wk), Anurag Verma, Brett Randell, Frederick Walker, Ish Sodhi (c), Josh Brown, Matthew Fisher, Neil Wagner, Scott Johnston, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Zak Gibson.

Central Districts Predicted XI

Greg Hay (c) Batsman Curtis Heaphy Batsman Brad Schmulian Batter Ben Smith Batter Dane Cleaver (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jayden Lennox All-rounder Josh Clarkson All-rounder Bevan Small All-rounder Liam Duddling Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler Toby Findlay Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts kicked off their campaign with a draw against Canterbury. They later defeated Auckland by 99 runs and Northern Districts by 279 runs. In their fourth match, they lost to Wellington by 68 runs. Central Districts lost to Northern Districts by 35 runs. before defeating Canterbury by six wickets in their second last match. In their last match, they defeated Otago by five wickets.

Auckland Player List

Auckland Squad

Flynn Sumpter, George Worker, Graeme Beghin, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Robert O'Donnell (c), Matt McEwan, Rosster Braak, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia, William O'Donnell, Ben Horne (wk), Cole Briggs (wk), Glenn Phillips (Wk), Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Jamie Brown, Jordan Sussex, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Olly Pringle, Simon Keene, and William Somerville

Auckland Predicted XI

William O Donnell Batsman Martin Guptill Batsman Quinn Sunde Batter Cole Briggs Batsman George Worker Batsman Ben Horne (wk) Batsman and wicket-keeper Simon Keene All-Batsman William Somerville All-rounder Danru Ferns Bowler Louis Delport Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland lost their first two matches against Otago and Central Districts by 168 runs and by an innings and 99 runs respectively. They defeated Wellington by nine wickets in the third match. Their match against Wellington and Otago ended in a draw. In their last match, they defeated Northern Districts by 71 runs.

Central Districts vs Auckland Aces Head to Head

Auckland have won two of the last five matches between the two teams. Central Districts won the last match in October 2022 by 99 runs. The match prior to it ended in a draw. One match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Central Districts vs Auckland Betting Odds

Central Districts to win

Central Districts are the favourites to grab a win against Auckland. Despite their key players- Tom Bruce, Doug Bracewell, Henry Cooper, Ajaz Patel and Brett Randell missing after being named in the New Zealand A squad for Australia A series, Central Districts start as favourites. However, in a good news for Central Districts pacer Blair Turner who will be free from his international commitments looks set to turn up for the all-important clash.

Auckland will be without their elite top-order batter Mark Chapman as he is part of the New Zealand squad for Sri Lanka T20Is. They will also be without batters Sean Solia, Robert O'Donnell and their in-form spinner Ashok. The bowling unit has looked shaky and their leading wicket-taker William Somerville has 22 wickets to his name but is averaging 30.72. Pacer Ferns is the second best pacer with 16 wickets but again at an unimpressive average of 34.62. He picked five wickets in the second innings of his last outing as Northern Districts batters cared more for fast runs than their wickets.

Fifth-placed Auckland have registered only two wins in the season. Their nine-wicket win against Wellington in November was the only convincing victory. They have played three draws since then. Their last victory came only because Northern Districts played a gamble to win the match and stay alive in the competition.

Central Districts have a title in front of them to fight for and would enter the field with a lot of force on Saturday.

Central Districts vs Auckland Top Team Batsmen

Brad Schmulian to be Central Districts' top batter

In the absence of Tom Bruce, Central Districts' leading wicket-taker, Brad Schmulian becomes the key batter for his team. He has scored 55 runs in seven matches at an average of 46.25. Two hundreds and fifties each have come off his blade in this season. Overall, he has played 37 first-class matches and scored 2448 runs at an average of 40.80.

George Worker to be Auckland's top batter

The left-hand batter has scored 5889 runs in 117 first-class matches at an average of 29.29. The New Zealand international is currently the second leading run-scorer for his team in the tournament. He has scored 438 runs in seven matches at an average of 48.66.

Central Districts vs Auckland top bowler

Raymond Toole to be Central Districts' top bowler

Left-arm pacer Raymond Toole will have the onus to carry the Central Districts bowling unit in the absence of Doug Bracewell and Brett Randell and Ajaz Patel. Toole is currently the leading wicket-taker for his team with 24 scalps in seven matches at an average of 24.95. Overall, he is second on the list of highest wicket-takers in Plunket Shield 2022-23.

William Somerville to be Auckland's top bowler

Left-arm spinner William Somerville is currently the leading wicket-taker for Auckland. In the absence of Adithya Ashok, Sean Solia and Robbie O'Donnell, Somerville will have to play a key role. So far, he has picked 22 wickets in seven matches at an average of 30.72.