Puducherry vs Rajasthan Match Prediction RAJ 62 % Chance of Winning PON 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.286 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.623 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is back this year and will witness a game between Puducherry and Rajasthan in the first round of games in the Elite Group D. The game is scheduled to be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh on October 16, 2023. The game will commence from 11:00 AM IST.

Puducherry vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning

Puducherry is coming into this competition after a bizarre season last year. They played seven games in the group stage and managed to lose all of them by huge margins. They finished at the bottom of their table with no points and a net run rate of -1.524. They will be hoping to lead a better season this year.

Rajasthan ended their campaign at the sixth place of the Group A standings. They had three wins and four losses in the seven games they had played in the tournament with 12 points and a net run rate of 0.179. The closest Rajasthan has been to a trophy was their campaign in the 17/18 season. Rajasthan will be thrilled to back in the shortest format again this year and will be aiming to make the play-offs.

Rajasthan is a more experienced team in terms of their squad strength. They will be more confident coming into this fixture and earn their first set of points in the competition.

Puducherry's chance of winning: 38%

Rajasthan’s chance of winning: 62%

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Puducherry vs Rajasthan Betting Tips

Puducherry to score low before 1st dismissal

Puducherry had a depressing campaign last year with a disappointing batting run in the competition. The team could not produce a solid opening line-up of batters in the team and switched a lot between several batters in the team. Few of the batters were Damodaran Rohit, Avinash Jadhav, Akash Kargave, Arun Karthik & Ramachandran Ragupathy who averaged regrettably low in the competition. The team posted scores of 47, 7, 1, 7 and 17 runs before their first dismissal in their last five fixtures of the tournament. Moreover, Rajasthan’s bowling order will make it extremely difficult for Puducherry to score runs in the game. Bowlers like Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary and Ravi Bishnoi in the team, Puducherry is certain to face an early dismissal in the game.

Puducherry vs Rajasthan Toss Prediction

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium offers a balanced track for both batters and bowlers. The batting becomes more challenging at this pitch as the game progresses, while bowlers enjoy significant help from the track throughout the game. Spinners are generally anticipated to exploit the ground conditions in the later phase of the game. Majority of the matches at this ground have been won by the team batting first, and the captain winning the toss will look to avoid chasing at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 21 to 34 degrees Celsius on the match day. However, there is a high prediction of rain on the match-day.

Puducherry Player List

Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Sidak Singh, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Yash Jadav, Rohan Suresh, Akshay Jain, Pankaj Singh, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Raghu Sharma, Abin Mathew, Krishna Pandey, Vijay Raja, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Pavan Deshpande, Arun Karthik, VP Iqlas Naha, S Ashwath, Fabid Ahmed, Sagar Trivedi, Vinay Kumar, A Aravinddaraj, Satish Jangir, Bharat Sharma, Akash Kargave, Damodaran Rohit, Premraj Rajavelu, Sagar Udeshi, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Ankit Sharma, Kannan Vignesh, Govindaraajan, Vishal Khokhar, Suboth Bhati, Tharayil Abeesh, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Santha Moorthy, Suresh Kumar, Baskaran Surendar, Thivagar Gopal, Aravindraj Ravichandran, Paras Dogra, Ashith Rajiv, Mohit Mittan, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Jay Pandey, S Karthik, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Neyan Kangayan, Logesh Prabagaran, Anton Subikshan, Aravind Kothandapani, Subramanian Anand

Puducherry Predicted XI:

Akash Kargave Batter Arun Karthik Wicket-keeper Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Paras Dogra All-rounder Damodaran Rohit All-rounder Mohit Mittan Batter Sagar Udeshi All-rounder Suboth Bhati Bowler Bharat Sharma Bowler Ankit Sharma Bowler Marimuthu Vikneshwaran Batter

Puducherry Team Form

This will be the first match for Puducherry in the competition. They had a disappointing run in the batting and bowling department last season.

Rajasthan Player List

Rahul Chahar, Aditya Garhwal, Amitkumar Gautam, Ajayraj Singh, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Virendra Gurjar, Arafat Khan, Abihamanyu Lamba, Ashok Menaria, AG Chouhan, Deepak Chahar, Bharat Sharma, Ankit Lamba, Kunal Singh Rathore, Shiva Chouhan, Ramnivas Golada, Manender Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Shubham Garhwal, Nikhil Sachdeva, Yash Kothari, Chandrapal Singh, Deepak Hooda, Aniket Choudhary, Karan Lamba, Azeem Akhtar, Nakul Ayachi, Arjit Gupta, Shubham Sharma, Salman Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Sahil Dhiwan, Abhijeet Tomar, Samarpit Joshi, Khaleel Ahmed, Rituraj Singh, Mohit Jain, Rajat Choudhary, Mukesh Choudhary, Manav Suthar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Deepak Kawasara, Rajesh Bishnoi

Rajasthan predicted playing XI:

Yash Kothari Batter Abhijeet Tomar Batter Mahipal Lomror All-rounder Salman Khan Batter Anirudh Singh Batter Kamlesh Nagarkoti Bowler Kunal Singh Rathore Wicket Keeper Manav Suthar All-rounder Aniket Choudhary Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Tanveer Ul-Haq Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan will play their first match of this season of the competition.

Puducherry vs Rajasthan Head-to-Head Record

The sides have not clashed once in the format and will play their first game in the upcoming game.

Puducherry Won:

Rajasthan Won:

No Result/ Abandoned:

Puducherry vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Puducherry faced Goa in their last SMAT fixture last season. They went in to bat first but went all out at 88 runs in the game. Akash kargave scored 35 runs in the game while everyone else went out cheaply. It was an easy victory for Goa who surpassed the target with 6 wickets and 44 balls to spare. They will be hoping to perform better this season.

Rajasthan faced Mizoram in the final game of the competition. Rajasthan scored 183 runs in the game. Abhijit Tomar scored an unbeaten 84 in the game for Rajasthan. Chasing the target, Mizoram could not withstand the fierce bowling attack of Rajasthan and finished their innings at 110 runs. This led to Rajasthan’s victory by 73 runs. Rajasthan will be eager to lead a better season this year.

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Puducherry vs Rajasthan Top Batters

Parameeswaran Sivaraman to be the top batter for Puducherry

Parameeswaran Sivaraman was the top scorer for Puducherry last season. He amassed 170 runs in 7 innings at an average of 40.33. He struck his bat at a strike rate of 111.00 in the competition and will be looking to score a lot of runs this season as well.

Kunal Singh Rathore to be Rajasthan's top batter

Kunal Singh Rathore was excellent in Rajasthan’s batting order. He accumulated 147 runs in 7 games at an average of 36.75. He possessed a strike rate of 128.94 in the competition and will look to replicate a similar performance this year.

Puducherry vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers

Bharat Sharma to be the top bowler for Puducherry

Bharat Sharma will be the top pick in the bowling order of Puducherry. Sharma picked 8 wickets in 6 games for the team and averaged at 16.87 in the tournament and possessed an economy rate of 6.42.

Aniket Choudhary to be the top bowler for Rajasthan

Aniket Choudhary picked 11 wickets for Rajasthan last season in the 7 games he played. He possessed an economy rate of 6.91 in the competition. His best figures were 4/37 in the previous season.