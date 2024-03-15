PUN (Punjab Royals) vs COL (Colombo Lions) Match Prediction PUN 58 % Chance of Winning COL 42 % Bet Now! Punjab Royals and Colombo Lions will meet in the Legends Cricket Trophy on March 15, 2024. Their encounter is going to be held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and is scheduled to commence at 4:00 P.M IST.

Punjab Royals vs Colombo Lions Chances of Winning

Punjab Royals have shown erratic form so far in the tournament. Their encounter against Dubai Giants was somewhat mediocre as the former secured a total of 136 runs which proved to be extremely insufficient against a top team. Cameron White ended up as their top contributor with an unbeaten 43 runs and a missed opportunity to achieve a half-century. Dubai Giants did not appear to struggle and, despite a low asking rate, they played the slow game and aimed for damage limitation. With seven wickets still in hand, they were able to come out on top.

Colombo Lions have had an even worse experience as they have come home winless from all three of their matches thus far. Against Rajasthan Kings, they put up a meager total of 101 runs with great difficulty. None of their batters were impactful and their case was doomed since it became clear that they were in no position to defend it. Rajasthan Kings did not have to exert themselves in the slightest to overcome Colombo Lions, having beaten them by a whopping eight wickets.

Punjab Royals chance of winning - 58%

Colombo Lions chance of winning - 42%

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Punjab Royals vs Colombo Lions Betting Tips

Colombo Lions to score high before first dismissal

Ben Duck has been a regular lead-off batter for Colombo Lions in the three matches they have participated in so far. Their first game witnessed him opening the innings alongside wicket-keeper batter Adnan Akmal and together, they set up a stand of 40 runs. For the following two matches, the latter was dropped one spot down the order and replaced by Chris Gayle which worked well the first time where they scored 59 runs before the fall of their first wicket. The last match, however, was unfortunate for Ben Duck who was sent packing on the first ball of the innings. Despite this setback, Colombo Lions are anticipated to secure a decent first wicket total before their first dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Punjab Royals Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Colombo Lions Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Colombo Lions 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Punjab Royals vs Colombo Lions Toss Prediction

The pitch at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has been more favorable to teams batting second so far. In the first 12 matches held here this season, the batting side emerged victorious on five occasions, especially during the beginning of the tournament, while the remaining seven matches were won by the chasing side. The average first innings total lies in the range of 150-160. The toss winning skipper will want to field first in the next game.

Weather Report

The weather at Pallekele is projected to be clear with periodic clouds and no possibility of rainfall while the temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius.

Punjab Royals Player List

Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Martin Guptill, Dilshan Munaweera, Asad Shafiq, Neil Broom, Cameron White, Dwayne Smith, Anton Devcich, Abdul Razzaq, Javon Searles, Naman Ojha, Phil Mustard, Miguel Cummins, Monty Panesar, Siddharth Trivedi, Rahat Ali, Upul Indrasiri.

Predicted Playing XI

Tillakaratne Dilshan (C) All-rounder Naman Ojha Wicket-keeper Dwayne Smith All-rounder Cameron White Batter Anton Devcich Batter Neil Broom Batter Phil Mustard Batter Siddharth Trivedi Bowler Upul Indrasiri Bowler Rahat Ali Bowler Monty Panesar Bowler

Punjab Royals Team Form

Punjab Royals are blowing hot and cold with an unpredictable trajectory. In the past four matches, they have registered a win, a loss, a win and another loss.

Colombo Lions Player List

Yasir Shah (c), Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Ross Taylor, Asghar Afghan, Nawroz Mangal, Malinda Sandaruwan, Jesse Ryder, Khawar Ali, Khalid Usman, Malinda Pushpakumara, Robbie Frylinck, Ben Duck, Adnan Akmal, Zulfiqar Babar, Dawlat Zadran, Mohammad Irfan, Krishnakant Upadhyay.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duck Batter Chris Gayle Batter Adnan Akmal Wicket-keeper Asghar Afghan Batter Jesse Ryder Batter Ross Taylor Batter Yasir Shah (C) All-rounder Robbie Frylinck Bowler Krishnakant Upadhyay Bowler Zulfiqar Babar Bowler Mohammad Irfan Bowler

Colombo Lions Team Form

Colombo Lions have been on a flatline since the start of their campaign with three back-to-back losses.

Punjab Royals vs Colombo Lions Head-to-Head

Punjab Royals and Colombo Lions have never faced each other in the tournament before. No head-to-head record exists between the teams.

Punjab Royals vs Colombo Lions Betting Odds

Colombo Lions to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Royals @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

Punjab Royals’ opening partnerships have seen a gradual incline as they started the tournament with a stand of just four runs. In the following three matches, the openers scored 12, 20 and 32 runs together. For Colombo Lions, the story has been slightly different. With the exception of their previous match where opener Ben Duck was dismissed on the initial ball of the innings, the team’s opening pair managed to secure totals of 59 runs and 40 runs in the matches prior to that. Colombo Lions have a better possibility of outperforming Punjab Royals on the opening front in the upcoming game.

Punjab Royals vs Colombo Lions Best Batters

Tillakaratne Dilshan to be Punjab Royals’ Best Batter

Tillakaratne Dilshan is the leading run-getter for Punjab Royals with 146 runs in four innings. In their match against Delhi Devils, he scored 59 runs and achieved a brilliant strike rate of 163.89, making him their top scorer. Based on his current form, he will be relied upon to be their top batter.

Ben Duck to be Colombo Lions’ Best Batter

Ben Duck was out on a golden duck in their last match against Rajasthan Kings. However, he leads the team’s run charts with 91 runs in three innings. He also narrowly missed out on a half-century against Kandy Samp Army where he scored 46 runs with a strike rate of 209.09. He will be expected to be their leading batter.

Punjab Royals vs Colombo Lions Best Bowlers

Rahat Ali to be Punjab Royals’ Best Bowler

Rahat Ali leads Punjab Royals’ bowling attack with seven wickets in three innings so far. Against Delhi Devils, he was tied as the team’s leading wicket-taker with two wickets in four innings while conceding 36 runs, which gave him an economy rate of 9.00. He will be expected to emerge as their top bowler.

Yasir Shah to be Colombo Lions’ Best Bowler

Yasir Shah has captured four wickets in three innings so far in the tournament. In their previous encounter against Rajasthan Kings, he bagged two wickets in 2.1 overs. Although he was rather expensive, having allowed 26 runs to be scored off him, he is the top pick to be their premier bowler in the next game.