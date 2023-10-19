Punjab vs Railways Match Prediction

PUN

66%

Chance of Winning

RAI

34%

Melbet

1.51
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Dafabet

1.51
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Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000

1xbet

1.51
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Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000

T20

JSCA International Stadium Complex

After a stunning victory against Andhra Pradesh, in which Punjab secured a 105-run victory, the Mandeep Singh-led side will take on Railways at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on October 19, 2023. Railways will also be very optimistic about their chances, having secured two massive victories along the way, beating Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh by huge margins.

Facts:

  • Susheel Kumar had picked 67 wickets in the 2021-22 season of Col C.k Nayudu Trophy and was the highest wicket-taker in the entire country.
  • Upendra Yadav has an average of 31.21 and a strike rate of 130 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
  • Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 1819 runs at an average of 27.56 in SMAT, just scored a century against Andhra Pradesh.

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Punjab vs Railways Chance of Winning

This is going to be a game between two strong sides who are always ready to put their best foot forward. And we can see that from their results in the first two rounds. While Punjab losing to Saurashtra could be considered as an abomination, they have made their intent clear against Andhra and will walk into the Thursday encounter as the stronger side.

Railways, bolstered by the presence of the likes of Upendra Yadav, who scored a century against Arunachal Pradesh, and Ashutosh Sharma, and Shivam Chaudhary - make for a pretty good dominant outfit. They have firepower in their squad and, if being utilized in the right way, can actually make a dent in Punjab’s hopes. We are sure to witness a very good cricket match in the far eastern Indian state of Jharkhand.

Punjab’s chance of winning is 66%

Railways’s chance of winning is 34%

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Punjab vs Railways Betting Tips

Abhishek Sharma scored a century off barely 50 balls; Anmolpreet Singh had a 26-ball 87 and Harpreet Brar ended up scalping three wickets for barely 18 runs. If your team have such superstar players, you tend to do well in circumstances that need you to stand up. From the evidence of Punjab’s record-breaking 275-run match against Andhra, one could be sure that things are looking very ominous for Railways. On a personal front, I will back Abhishek Sharma to stand up to the heat once again and render all the talk ineffective with a charismatic performance on Thursday.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Match Winner: Railways

2.64
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Match Winner: Punjab

1.51
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Match Winner: Railways

2.64
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Punjab vs Railways Match Toss Prediction

The JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi hosted 28 T20 matches, among which 11 matches have been won by the team batting first. Due to its chasing-friendly nature, it's advisable to choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

Ranchi, in eastern India, forecasts a dry day without rain. As winter approaches, evening matches appeal to players, yet the dew factor looms. Chasing teams would want to jump on that opportunity and make the most of the dew conditions impacting the match in the latter half.

Punjab Player List

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Ashwani, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Pukhraj Mann

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh

Wicket-keeper

Abhishek Sharma

Batter

Naman Dhir

Batter

Mandeep Singh (c)

Batter

Anmolpreet Singh

Batter

Ramandeep Singh

Batter

Sanvir Singh

All-rounder

Harpreet Brar

All-rounder

Arshdeep Singh

Bowler

Siddharth Kaul

Bowler

Mayank Markande

Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab started the campaign with a loss to Saurashtra, but they made amends and how! They posted 275 - the highest-ever T20 total ever registered in Indian domestic cricket. They surely have the form on their side and will look to utilize the same in order to race ahead in the group.

Railways Player List

Shivam Chaudhary, Pratham Singh, Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Shubham Chaubey, Karn Sharma (c), Yuvraj Singh, Akash Pandey, Susheel Kumar, Rahul Sharma, Nishant Kushwaha, Raj Choudhary, Mohammad Saif, Akshat Pandey

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary

Batter

Pratham Singh

Batter

Vivek Singh

Batter

Upendra Yadav

Wicket-keeper

Ashutosh Sharma

Batter

Shubham Chaubey

All-rounder

Karn Sharma

All-rounder

Yuvraj Singh

All-rounder

Akash Pandey

Bowler

Susheel Kumar

Bowler

Rahul Sharma

Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways have form behind them. In lieu of the fact that they had two very weak opponents in the first two rounds, Railways have beaten Services and Arunachal Pradesh in pretty convincing manners to surge ahead in the group.

Punjab vs Railways Head-To-Head

Railways and Punjab have faced each other four times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in which the latter have won three games. The last time both teams faced each other was in January 2021 at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground Alur, where Punjab won by a margin of 117 runs.

Punjab vs Railways Betting Odds

While my winning bet is on Punjab, there have many subplots that could be explored from the game to make money. For instance, Upendra Yadav and Shivam Choudhary from Railways offers solid opportunities to make good money from the market apart from expecting the desired outcome. Punjab have many options galore, and picking them correctly is the key.

Punjab vs Railways

T20

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

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Punjab

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1.51
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1.51
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Railways

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2.64
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Punjab vs Railways Best Batters

Abhishek Sharma to be Punjab’s best batter (Parimatch)

Do you need more proof of the same after the swashbuckling innings against Andhra? Abhishek Sharma’s ability to bat deep was never in doubt, but the century just provided a validation of his immense talent. With 1819 runs at an average of 27.56, Sharma has done enough to be considered the top-scorer. Just bank on him, okay?

Upendra Yadav to be Railways’ best batter (Parimatch)

Upendra Yadav scored a blistering century against Arunachal Pradesh to hand his side a 117-run victory. While one would assume it as one-off, he has, in fact, put up so many cathartic performances lately. With an average of 31.21 and a strike rate of 130, Upendra Yadav has been the long-standing crisis man for Railways. For Railways to do well, it is imperative that Yadav is amongst runs.

Punjab vs Railways Best Bowlers

Arshdeep to be Punjab’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Arshdeep Singh may not have been in contention for a spot in the Indian ODI team, but his utility in the 20-over format is non-negotiable. Even though he ends up on the expensive side in T20s, the fact that never escapes his arbitrage is how he bowls - a spell of utter anarchy with wickets written on every ball. Saurashtra can do well to keep that in mind.

Susheel Kumar to be Railways’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Susheel Kumar picked up four wickets against Arunachal Pradesh to show what he is capable of. One of the strongest contenders to wreak havoc due to his mystery spin bowling, Susheel has come of age-group cricket with an average of 15.34 and in one season of Col. C.K Nayudu Trophy, he had managed 67 wickets. On a bowler like him, we can surely trust.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Punjab

I am fully sure that Punjab will win the game. As I had maintained in my previous predictive articles, Punjab probably have the strongest of all domestic sides in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and it will be a hard job for any side to beat them. Even though Saurashtra got them in the first round, but then we’re talking about double champions of Indian domestic cricket at the moment.

Punjab to win @ 1.51(1xBet)

Railways to win @ 2.65(1xBet)

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